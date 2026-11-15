Mini PC Price-Performance Index
Updated November 2026. 251 of 385 current mini PCs ranked on processor value, 164 of them also on graphics value (132 excluded as unavailable).
Prices start as estimates; your browser loads live retail and re-sorts.
This is every mini PC we track that's in stock right now, lined up by how much computing power you get for your money. We keep the processor and the graphics on separate scorecards instead of mashing them into one number: the CPU column is PassMark's multi-thread score divided by the price, and the graphics column is its G3D score divided by the price. The list rebuilds monthly, and your browser pulls live prices the moment you open it.
Cheap low-power chips always win a flat dollar-per-dollar race, so we split the table into price bands. Find the band you can spend in and start at the top. Each band tags the best processor value and the best graphics value, and they're often two different machines.
Which column you care about comes down to what the box is for. A home server, NAS, or homelab leans on the processor. Something for light gaming, media, or running AI models locally leans on the graphics, which is where the Radeon 780M, 890M, and Intel Arc parts climb. RAM gets its own column rather than a place in the score, because PassMark runs its tests on a fixed rig and the memory in your particular box won't change those numbers. If you're stacking virtual machines, how much RAM a unit ships with can matter more than its processor score, so read that column against your own workload.
Two things to keep in mind. The first prices you see are rounded estimates; your browser swaps in live retail a moment later, and a real sale can reshuffle the order. And since the graphics column is value per dollar, a cheap box with a modest integrated GPU can score well there: that's real (it's the most graphics you can get at that price), but glance at the raw G3D number beside it for the absolute level before you count on it for gaming. Use the list to narrow your options, then open a model's page for the full specs and price before you buy.
Budgetaround $300 or less 39 models
|#
|Model
|RAM
|Storage
|Est. price
|CPU value
|GPU value
|1
|
CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P)
Intel Core i3-1220P
Best CPU value
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB
|$290
|
53.8
15,615 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|2
|
BOSGAME E5 Plus
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB SATA SSD
|$220
|
48.6
10,695 marks
|
6.8
1,492 G3D
|3
|
ACEMAGIC Kron K1
AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB
|$300
|
40.0
12,005 marks
|
n/a
AMD Radeon Graphics
|4
|
KAMRUI Essenx E2
Intel Processor N97
|
8GB
|256GB
|$150
|
38.9
5,800 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|5
|
ORIGIMAGIC N5
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$300
|
35.6
10,695 marks
|
5.0
1,492 G3D
|6
|
ACEMAGIC Vista V1
Intel Processor N95
|
8GB
|256GB
|$150
|
35.2
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|7
|
Beelink MINI S12
Intel Processor N95
|
8GB
|256GB
|$160
|
33.2
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|8
|
ORIGIMAGIC C4 Plus
AMD Ryzen 5 3501U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB SATA SSD
|$200
|
33.0
6,659 marks
|
7.5
1,514 G3D
|9
|
ORIGIMAGIC C4 SE
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$210
|
32.2
6,757 marks
|
7.2
1,514 G3D
|10
|
GMKtec G10
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB
|$220
|
30.0
6,757 marks
|
6.7
1,514 G3D
|11
|
MeLE PCG02
Intel Processor N100
|
4GB
LPDDR4
|128GB
|$180
|
29.5
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|12
|
Getorli GT100
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB
|$230
|
29.4
6,757 marks
|
6.6
1,514 G3D
|13
|
BOSGAME E4
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
|
16GB
|512GB
|$260
|
29.3
7,598 marks
|
5.8
1,514 G3D
|14
|
PELADN WI-6 Mini PC
Intel Processor N95
|
16GB
|512GB
|$180
|
29.3
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|15
|
KAMRUI Essenx E1
Intel Processor N150
|
8GB
|256GB
|$190
|
28.0
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|16
|
KAMRUI AK1 Plus Mini PC
Intel Processor N100
|
12GB
|256GB
|$190
|
27.9
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|17
|
PELADN WO5 (Ryzen 3 4300U)
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB
|$260
|
27.8
7,344 marks
|
n/a
AMD Radeon Graphics
|18
|
BOSGAME E4 Air
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
8GB
DDR4
|256GB M.2 SATA SSD
|$250
|
27.0
6,757 marks
|
6.1
1,514 G3D
|19
|
GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite
Intel Processor N100
|
8GB
|256GB
|$200
|
26.7
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|20
|
BOSGAME E2 Plus
AMD Ryzen 5 3501U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB SATA SSD
|$250
|
26.6
6,659 marks
|
6.1
1,514 G3D
|21
|
DreamQuest Pro Mini PC
Intel Processor N95
|
16GB
|512GB
|$200
|
26.4
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|22
|
Trycoo WI-6 Mini PC
Intel Processor N150
|
16GB
|512GB
|$210
|
25.9
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|23
|
wo-we P7
AMD Ryzen 5 3501U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$260
|
25.7
6,659 marks
|
5.8
1,514 G3D
|24
|
ORIGIMAGIC C5
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$290
|
23.3
6,757 marks
|
5.2
1,514 G3D
|25
|
Beelink MINI S12 Pro
Intel Processor N100
|
16GB
|512GB
|$230
|
23.2
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|26
|
Beelink SER3
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB
|$300
|
22.5
6,757 marks
|
5.0
1,514 G3D
|27
|
MeLE Overclock 4C
Intel Processor N100
|
16GB
|512GB
|$240
|
22.1
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|28
|
GMKtec Nucbox G3S
Intel Processor N95
|
8GB
DDR4
|256GB SSD
|$250
|
21.1
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|29
|
PELADN WI-7 (Pentium Gold 7505)
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
|
8GB
LPDDR4
|256GB M.2 SSD
|$240
|
21.0
5,133 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|30
|
Bmax B4 Plus 2025 (Intel N95)
Intel Processor N95
|
12GB
LPDDR5
|512GB M.2 SSD
|$270
|
19.8
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|31
|
GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
|
16GB
LPDDR4
|256GB M.2 SSD
|$270
|
19.0
5,133 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|32
|
Bmax B4 Turbo
Intel Processor N150
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|512GB SATA SSD
|$300
|
17.8
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|33
|
Bmax B6
Intel Core i3-1000NG4
Best GPU value
|
12GB
|512GB
|$200
|
17.5
3,508 marks
|
8.9
1,780 G3D
|34
|
GMKtec NucBox 5
Intel Celeron Processor N5095
|
8GB
|128GB
|$230
|
17.4
4,004 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|35
|
BMAX B6 with Core i3-8109U
Intel Core i3-8109U
|
12GB
|256GB M.2 SATA SSD
|$250
|
16.7
4,178 marks
|
7.1
1,780 G3D
|36
|
KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC
Intel Celeron N5105
|
12GB
|256GB
|$260
|
15.3
3,987 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|37
|
ORIGIMAGIC C3
Intel Core i3-5005U
|
8GB
|512GB M.2 SATA SSD
|$200
|
10.1
2,009 marks
|
n/a
Intel HD Graphics 5500
|38
|
Bmax B3 Pro
Intel Celeron Processor N4500
|
8GB
LPDDR4
|256GB
|$200
|
8.8
1,758 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|39
|
Bmax B1 Plus
Intel Celeron J3355
|
6GB
|128GB eMMC
|$170
|
7.1
1,209 marks
|
n/a
Intel HD Graphics 500
Midrangeabout $300 to $500 86 models
|#
|Model
|RAM
|Storage
|Est. price
|CPU value
|GPU value
|1
|
FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 7 H 255)
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
Best CPU value Best GPU value
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$370 *
|
76.5
28,290 marks
|
18.4
6,806 G3D
|2
|
MINISFORUM UM680/UM760/UM870 Slim
AMD Ryzen 7 8745H
|
None
|None
|$400 *
|
72.1
29,055 marks
|
16.9
6,806 G3D
|3
|
AOOSTAR MACO
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$420 *
|
67.4
28,290 marks
|
16.2
6,806 G3D
|4
|
Reatan A8
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$450
|
63.5
28,489 marks
|
15.2
6,806 G3D
|5
|
MINISFORUM UM880 Plus
AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|
None
|None
|$450 *
|
62.6
28,251 marks
|
15.1
6,806 G3D
|6
|
KAMRUI Hyper H2
Intel Core i5-14500HX
|
16GB
|512GB
|$460
|
62.1
28,554 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|7
|
BMAX B8A Pro
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$460
|
61.9
28,489 marks
|
14.8
6,806 G3D
|8
|
MINISFORUM AI X1-255
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$460 *
|
61.6
28,290 marks
|
14.8
6,806 G3D
|9
|
ACEMAGICIAN S3A H 255
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
16GB
LPDDR5 dual-channel
|512GB
|$500
|
56.7
28,290 marks
|
13.6
6,806 G3D
|10
|
Getorli GT106
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM single-channel
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$500
|
56.6
28,290 marks
|
13.6
6,806 G3D
|11
|
BOSGAME P3 Plus
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM single-channel
|1024GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$500
|
56.4
28,201 marks
|
13.6
6,806 G3D
|12
|
KAMRUI E3B
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
|$410
|
54.1
22,117 marks
|
9.8
3,996 G3D
|13
|
MINISFORUM NAB9S
Intel Core i9-13900HK
|
None
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$500 *
|
53.4
26,664 marks
|
5.2
2,596 G3D
|14
|
PELADN WO4
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB M.2 2280 SATA SSD
|$310
|
52.6
16,322 marks
|
4.5
1,410 G3D
|15
|
ACEMAGIC M1 (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
|
24GB
LPDDR5
|512GB
|$450
|
49.1
22,117 marks
|
8.9
3,996 G3D
|16
|
MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite
Intel Core i5-12600H
|
16GB
|512GB
|$420
|
48.9
20,350 marks
|
6.2
2,596 G3D
|17
|
GMKtec M7 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$420
|
48.7
20,468 marks
|
9.5
3,996 G3D
|18
|
BOSGAME P3
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
|
16GB
|512GB
|$500
|
48.0
24,009 marks
|
8.0
3,996 G3D
|19
|
GMKtec M8
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H
|
16GB
|512GB
|$390
|
47.8
18,622 marks
|
8.1
3,143 G3D
|20
|
PELADN WO4 (Ryzen 5 7640HS)
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$490
|
46.3
22,659 marks
|
10.9
5,332 G3D
|21
|
Beelink SER5 MAX (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
|
24GB
LPDDR5 dual-channel
|500GB
|$480
|
46.2
22,117 marks
|
8.3
3,996 G3D
|22
|
Getorli GT103 (Ryzen 5 6600H / Ryzen 7 6800H)
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$390
|
46.1
17,973 marks
|
8.1
3,143 G3D
|23
|
GMKtec M6 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB
|$500
|
45.3
22,659 marks
|
10.7
5,332 G3D
|24
|
Beelink EQR6
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
16GB
LPDDR5 dual-channel
|500GB
|$400
|
44.9
17,973 marks
|
7.9
3,143 G3D
|25
|
Beelink SER5 Mini PC
AMD Ryzen 5 5560U
|
16GB
|512GB
|$340
|
44.8
15,177 marks
|
4.4
1,492 G3D
|26
|
FIREBAT R3 Mini PC
AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|
16GB
LPDDR4
|512GB M.2 SSD
|$340
|
44.2
15,028 marks
|
4.2
1,410 G3D
|27
|
MINISFORUM MS-01 SE
Intel Core i5-12600H
|
None
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$480 *
|
42.8
20,350 marks
|
5.5
2,596 G3D
|28
|
AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
|
None
DDR4 dual-channel
|None
|$420 *
|
42.4
17,771 marks
|
3.6
1,514 G3D
|29
|
KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC
Intel Core i5-12600H
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
|$480
|
42.4
20,350 marks
|
5.4
2,596 G3D
|30
|
Beelink EQR7
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|500GB nvme
|$480
|
42.0
20,093 marks
|
8.3
3,996 G3D
|31
|
FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 5 6600H)
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB
|$430
|
41.9
17,973 marks
|
7.3
3,143 G3D
|32
|
ACEMAGIC K1 (Ryzen 5000 and 7030 Series)
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|
16GB
LPDDR4
|512GB M.2 SATA SSD
|$410
|
41.2
16,835 marks
|
3.7
1,514 G3D
|33
|
ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|
16GB
|512GB
|$410
|
41.2
16,835 marks
|
3.7
1,514 G3D
|34
|
BOSGAME P4 Plus
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$440
|
40.4
17,771 marks
|
3.4
1,514 G3D
|35
|
GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$420
|
40.1
16,835 marks
|
3.6
1,514 G3D
|36
|
MINISFORUM UM750 Neo
AMD Ryzen Z1
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|500GB NVMe SSD
|$460
|
39.4
18,258 marks
|
6.4
2,960 G3D
|37
|
ASUS ExpertCenter PB63
Intel Core i3-14100
|
8GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$400
|
37.7
15,094 marks
|
3.9
1,543 G3D
|38
|
Blackview MP100 (Ryzen 5 7430U)
AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$400
|
37.6
15,028 marks
|
3.5
1,410 G3D
|39
|
Getorli GT103
AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$400
|
37.6
15,028 marks
|
3.5
1,410 G3D
|40
|
GMKtec M3 Pro S
Intel Core i5-13420H
|
16GB
LPDDR4
|512GB
|$460
|
36.4
16,727 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|41
|
BOSGAME P4 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|1024GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0
|$470
|
35.8
16,835 marks
|
3.2
1,514 G3D
|42
|
Getorli AT103
Intel Core i5-13420H
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0
|$470
|
35.6
16,727 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|43
|
Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4
Intel Core i5-13420H
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB
|$500
|
33.5
16,727 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|44
|
GEEKOM Mini IT12
Intel Core i3-12300HE
|
8GB
|256GB
|$480
|
33.0
15,813 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|45
|
Beelink SER5 (5500U)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|
16GB
|480GB
|$390
|
32.3
12,568 marks
|
3.6
1,410 G3D
|46
|
ACEMAGIC Kron K5
Intel Core 3 304
|
12GB
LPDDR5 single-channel
|256GB NVMe
|$380
|
32.3
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|47
|
BOSGAME E6 ECO
Intel Core 3 304
|
12GB
LPDDR5x
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$380
|
32.3
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|48
|
KAMRUI Pinova P2 (Intel Core 3 304)
Intel Core 3 304
|
12GB
LPDDR5
|256GB
|$380
|
32.3
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|49
|
KAMRUI Pinova P1
AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U
|
16GB
DDR4
|256GB M.2 SSD
|$380
|
31.6
12,005 marks
|
n/a
AMD Radeon Graphics
|50
|
Beelink EQR5
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|
16GB
|480GB
|$410
|
30.7
12,568 marks
|
3.5
1,410 G3D
|51
|
wo-we H8
Intel Core 3 304
|
8GB
LPDDR5 single-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$400
|
30.6
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|52
|
GMKtec NucBox M5S
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$350
|
30.6
10,695 marks
|
4.3
1,492 G3D
|53
|
Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304)
Intel Core 3 304
|
12GB
LPDDR5 single-channel
|512GB UFS 3.1
|$430
|
28.6
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|54
|
ORIGIMAGIC C7
Intel Core 3 100U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$430
|
28.5
12,246 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|55
|
BOSGAME E7
Intel Core 3 100U
|
16GB
DDR4 dual-channel
|512GB SSD
|$440
|
27.9
12,246 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|56
|
BOSGAME E5
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
|
8GB
DDR4
|256GB SSD
|$340
|
27.0
9,176 marks
|
4.4
1,492 G3D
|57
|
Beelink EQi 304
Intel Core 3 304
|
16GB
LPDDR5 single-channel
|512GB UFS 3.1
|$470
|
26.1
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|58
|
Bmax MaxMini B11 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 5 115U
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB
|$460
|
25.6
11,801 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|59
|
GEEKOM Mini IT11
Intel Core i5-1155G7
|
16GB
|512GB
|$400
|
23.9
9,557 marks
|
6.5
2,596 G3D
|60
|
Bmax B6 Turbo
Intel Core i5-8257U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|512GB M.2 SSD
|$310
|
23.8
7,377 marks
|
5.7
1,780 G3D
|61
|
GMKtec NucBox M2 Pro S
Intel Core i7-1185G7
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
|$460
|
21.4
9,855 marks
|
5.6
2,596 G3D
|62
|
GMKtec G11
AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
|$310
|
20.8
6,455 marks
|
4.9
1,514 G3D
|63
|
wo-we H7
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
|
8GB
DDR4 single-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$340
|
20.5
6,971 marks
|
4.5
1,514 G3D
|64
|
Glorlin GT101
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$330
|
20.5
6,757 marks
|
4.6
1,514 G3D
|65
|
BOSGAME E2 Air
AMD Ryzen 5 3501U
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB M.2 SATA SSD
|$330
|
20.2
6,659 marks
|
4.6
1,514 G3D
|66
|
Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150)
Intel Processor N150
|
12GB
LPDDR5 single-channel
|500GB
|$310
|
17.2
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|67
|
Blackview MP60 Mini PC
Intel Processor N95
|
16GB
|512GB
|$310
|
17.0
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|68
|
GMKtec G11 Plus
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
|$400
|
16.9
6,757 marks
|
3.8
1,514 G3D
|69
|
GEEKOM Mini Air12
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|256GB SATA SSD
|$320
|
16.1
5,133 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|70
|
Beelink ME Mini
Intel Processor N95
|
12GB
|64GB
|$330
|
16.0
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|71
|
BOSGAME E3
Intel Processor N95
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|512GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0
|$330
|
16.0
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|72
|
MeLE Quieter 4C
Intel Processor N150
|
8GB
DDR4 single-channel
|128GB SE-grade eMMC 5.1
|$340
|
15.7
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|73
|
Beelink Mini S13
Intel Processor N150
|
12GB
LPDDR5
|500GB M.2 SATA SSD
|$340
|
15.7
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|74
|
BOSGAME B95
Intel Processor N95
|
16GB
|512GB
|$360
|
14.7
5,278 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|75
|
Qotom Q30952UE
Intel Core i5-8260U
|
4GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|128GB SSD
|$490
|
14.5
7,127 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|76
|
MeLE Quieter DL
Intel Processor N150
|
4GB
LPDDR4 single-channel
|128GB eMMC
|$390
|
13.7
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|77
|
MeLE PCG02 Pro
Intel Processor N100
|
8GB
|128GB
|$400
|
13.3
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|78
|
MeLE Cyber X1
Intel Processor N150
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|128GB eMMC
|$410
|
13.0
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|79
|
HIGOLE GOLE 2 PRO
Intel Celeron Processor N5095
|
16GB
|256GB
|$320
|
12.5
4,004 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|80
|
Blackview MP20 (Ryzen 3 3300U)
AMD Ryzen 3 3300U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|512GB
|$450
|
12.4
5,600 marks
|
2.9
1,309 G3D
|81
|
MeLE PCG02 Stick PC
Intel Processor N100
|
8GB
|128GB
|$430
|
12.3
5,305 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|82
|
MeLE Quieter HD3 N150
Intel Processor N150
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|128GB eMMC
|$450
|
11.8
5,326 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|83
|
KAMRUI AK1PLUS (Intel N5030 / N5095)
Intel Celeron Processor N5095
|
16GB
LPDDR4
|256GB M.2 SSD
|$350
|
11.4
4,004 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|84
|
MeLE Quieter3Q
Intel Celeron N5100 Processor
|
8GB
LPDDR4 single-channel
|128GB eMMC
|$310
|
10.6
3,293 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|85
|
MeLE Quieter3C
Intel Celeron N5105
|
8GB
LPDDR4 single-channel
|128GB eMMC
|$380
|
10.5
3,987 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|86
|
KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC
Intel Celeron N3350
|
8GB
|256GB
|$310
|
3.6
1,112 marks
|
n/a
Intel HD Graphics 500
High-endabout $500 to $800 59 models
|#
|Model
|RAM
|Storage
|Est. price
|CPU value
|GPU value
|1
|
MINISFORUM 895D7
AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX
Best CPU value
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$600 *
|
86.2
51,284 marks
|
2.2
1,301 G3D
|2
|
MINISFORUM MS-A2
AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM
|None
|$660 *
|
77.8
51,284 marks
|
2.0
1,301 G3D
|3
|
MINISFORUM 139D7
Intel Core i9-13900HX
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$600 *
|
69.5
41,328 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|4
|
MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra
Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM
|None
|$700 *
|
58.0
40,539 marks
|
7.8
5,484 G3D
|5
|
ACEMAGICIAN W1
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
Best GPU value
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$520
|
54.5
28,290 marks
|
13.1
6,806 G3D
|6
|
MINISFORUM M1-1390
Intel Core i9-13900HX
|
32GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$770
|
53.9
41,328 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|7
|
Reatan X7
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM
|None
|$530 *
|
53.5
28,290 marks
|
12.9
6,806 G3D
|8
|
ACEMAGIC M5 Mini PC
Intel Core i7-14650HX
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$630
|
52.7
33,226 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|9
|
MINISFORUM UM890 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
|
None
|None
|$560 *
|
51.7
29,126 marks
|
12.1
6,806 G3D
|10
|
MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
None
|None
|$550 *
|
51.5
28,290 marks
|
12.4
6,806 G3D
|11
|
MOREFINE M900
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB
|$590
|
48.0
28,290 marks
|
11.6
6,806 G3D
|12
|
MINISFORUM M1 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM
|None
|$720 *
|
47.3
34,207 marks
|
9.2
6,615 G3D
|13
|
Beelink SER9 PRO+
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
24GB
LPDDR5
|500GB
|$610
|
46.5
28,290 marks
|
11.2
6,806 G3D
|14
|
BOSGAME P3 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$660
|
45.1
29,700 marks
|
10.3
6,806 G3D
|15
|
ASUS NUC 15 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$630 *
|
44.6
27,972 marks
|
9.8
6,124 G3D
|16
|
MINISFORUM M2-356H
Intel Core Ultra 7 356H
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$780 *
|
44.2
34,436 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|17
|
GEEKOM AX8 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|
16GB
|1024GB
|$650
|
43.9
28,489 marks
|
10.5
6,806 G3D
|18
|
BOSGAME P6
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
|
24GB
|1024GB
|$550
|
43.6
24,009 marks
|
7.3
3,996 G3D
|19
|
BOSGAME P6 Neo
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
|
24GB
LPDDR5x dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$520
|
43.6
22,652 marks
|
7.7
3,996 G3D
|20
|
KAMRUI Hyper H1 (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
|
24GB
LPDDR5
|1024GB
|$510
|
43.4
22,117 marks
|
7.8
3,996 G3D
|21
|
ASUS NUC 16 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 7 356H
|
None
DDR5 dual-channel
|None
|$800 *
|
43.1
34,436 marks
|
6.9
5,484 G3D
|22
|
BMAX B10 Power
Intel Core i9-13905H
|
24GB
LPDDR5 dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$700
|
42.5
29,736 marks
|
3.7
2,596 G3D
|23
|
Glorlin GT105
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM single-channel
|500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$690
|
41.4
28,542 marks
|
9.9
6,806 G3D
|24
|
GEEKOM IT13 MAX
Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|1024GB NVMe PCIe Gen4
|$720
|
40.2
28,923 marks
|
7.6
5,484 G3D
|25
|
ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
|
24GB
LPDDR5x dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$570
|
39.7
22,652 marks
|
7.0
3,996 G3D
|26
|
ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$720 *
|
39.1
27,972 marks
|
8.6
6,124 G3D
|27
|
MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|
32GB
|512GB
|$760
|
39.1
29,700 marks
|
9.0
6,806 G3D
|28
|
MINISFORUM NAB5R
Intel Core i5-13500H
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$540
|
38.7
20,889 marks
|
4.8
2,596 G3D
|29
|
GEEKOM A8
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|
16GB
|1024GB
|$740
|
38.5
28,489 marks
|
9.2
6,806 G3D
|30
|
ACEMAGIC M5 (Intel Core 5 220H)
Intel Core 5 220H
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB
|$570
|
38.4
21,884 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|31
|
MINISFORUM MS-01
Intel Core i9-13900HK
|
None
|None
|$700 *
|
38.1
26,664 marks
|
3.7
2,596 G3D
|32
|
GEEKOM A6
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
|
16GB
|1024GB
|$600
|
37.8
22,652 marks
|
6.7
3,996 G3D
|33
|
ACEMAGIC K5 (Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS)
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0
|$580
|
37.7
21,888 marks
|
9.2
5,332 G3D
|34
|
KAMRUI AM21
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|512GB
|$760
|
37.5
28,489 marks
|
9.0
6,806 G3D
|35
|
GEEKOM A7 Max
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM single-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$800
|
37.2
29,700 marks
|
8.5
6,806 G3D
|36
|
TRIGKEY S6 / S6 Pro
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|500GB NVMe SSD
|$600
|
36.9
22,117 marks
|
6.7
3,996 G3D
|37
|
GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS
AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|
32GB
|512GB
|$780
|
36.2
28,251 marks
|
8.7
6,806 G3D
|38
|
Beelink SER8
AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|
24GB
|1024GB
|$800
|
35.4
28,251 marks
|
8.5
6,806 G3D
|39
|
ACEMAGIC K1 (Intel Core i5-12600H)
Intel Core i5-12600H
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM single-channel
|512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0
|$580
|
35.1
20,350 marks
|
4.5
2,596 G3D
|40
|
HP Elite Mini 805 G8
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
|$620
|
32.7
20,265 marks
|
2.3
1,410 G3D
|41
|
Beelink EQi13
Intel Core i5-13420H
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM
|500GB M.2 NVMe SSD
|$540
|
31.0
16,727 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|42
|
GMKtec NucBox M3 Pro
Intel Core i5-13500H
|
32GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$680
|
30.7
20,889 marks
|
3.8
2,596 G3D
|43
|
GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition)
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB
|$550
|
30.7
16,835 marks
|
2.8
1,514 G3D
|44
|
GMKtec NucBox K17
Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
|
16GB
LPDDR5x
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$600
|
29.9
17,961 marks
|
7.5
4,511 G3D
|45
|
Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 5
Intel Core 5 210H
|
8GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$600
|
29.9
17,947 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|46
|
GEEKOM A7 (2026 Edition)
AMD Ryzen 5 7545U
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|500GB NVMe SSD
|$700
|
28.4
19,889 marks
|
4.2
2,960 G3D
|47
|
BOSGAME P3 Lite
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$800
|
28.3
22,652 marks
|
5.0
3,996 G3D
|48
|
MINISFORUM M1 Lite
Intel Core Ultra 5 125U
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|512GB
|$610
|
27.4
16,650 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|49
|
GEEKOM A5 Pro
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$560
|
26.6
14,848 marks
|
2.5
1,410 G3D
|50
|
GMKtec NucBox K13
Intel Core Ultra 7 256V
|
16GB
LPDDR5x
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$740
|
26.3
19,458 marks
|
6.9
5,139 G3D
|51
|
ASUS NUC 13 Pro
Intel Core i5-13420H
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|256GB NVMe SSD
|$640
|
26.1
16,727 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|52
|
GEEKOM IT12 MAX
Intel Core Ultra 5 125U
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|500GB NVMe PCIe Gen4
|$650
|
25.6
16,650 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|53
|
GMKtec NucBox K15
Intel Core Ultra 5 125U
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$670
|
24.9
16,650 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|54
|
MSI PRO DP21 13M
Intel Core i3-13100
|
8GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|500GB NVMe SSD
|$660
|
21.4
14,115 marks
|
2.3
1,543 G3D
|55
|
ORIGIMAGIC C8
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$600
|
17.8
10,695 marks
|
2.5
1,492 G3D
|56
|
MINIX N304-AI
Intel Core 3 304
|
16GB
LPDDR5x single-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$720
|
17.1
12,261 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|57
|
MINIX Z300-0dB
Intel Core i3-N300
|
16GB
|512GB
|$590
|
13.6
7,979 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
|58
|
Intel NUC 11
Intel Core i5-1135G7
|
16GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
|$690
|
13.5
9,283 marks
|
3.8
2,596 G3D
|59
|
ASUS NUC 14 Essential
Intel Processor N97
|
8GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|256GB
|$550
|
10.6
5,800 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics
Premium$800 and up 67 models
|#
|Model
|RAM
|Storage
|Est. price
|CPU value
|GPU value
|1
|
MINISFORUM MS-A1
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
Best CPU value
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM
|None
|$980 *
|
67.0
65,692 marks
|
n/a
AMD Radeon Graphics
|2
|
MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG
Intel Core Ultra 9 386H
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$810 *
|
44.8
36,227 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|3
|
MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro-470
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$860 *
|
43.4
37,267 marks
|
9.4
8,090 G3D
|4
|
Mac mini (2026)
Apple M6
|
16GB
|256GB SSD
|$900
|
39.8
35,809 marks
|
n/a
M6 12-Core GPU
|5
|
Dell Pro Micro QCM1250
Intel Core Ultra 5 235T
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$860
|
35.8
30,770 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics 3Xe
|6
|
MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM
|None
|$1000 *
|
35.0
34,946 marks
|
8.1
8,090 G3D
|7
|
GEEKOM GT1 Mega
Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H
|
16GB
|1024GB
|$850
|
34.1
28,923 marks
|
6.5
5,484 G3D
|8
|
GMKtec K12
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|1024GB
|$850
|
33.3
28,290 marks
|
8.0
6,806 G3D
|9
|
GEEKOM GT15 Max AI
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|1024GB
|$1050
|
32.6
34,207 marks
|
6.3
6,615 G3D
|10
|
HP ProDesk 4 Mini G1i
Intel Core Ultra 5 235T
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
|$950
|
32.4
30,770 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics 3Xe
|11
|
ACEMAGIC F2A
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
32GB
LPDDR5x
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$1160
|
32.1
37,267 marks
|
7.0
8,090 G3D
|12
|
BOSGAME VTA-439
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$1170
|
31.9
37,267 marks
|
6.9
8,090 G3D
|13
|
GEEKOM A8 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|
16GB
|1024GB
|$900
|
31.7
28,489 marks
|
7.6
6,806 G3D
|14
|
ACEMAGIC Retro X3
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|
16GB
LPDDR5
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$900
|
31.4
28,290 marks
|
7.6
6,806 G3D
|15
|
VZMORE iX9 Max
Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H
|
24GB
LPDDR5 dual-channel
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$950
|
30.5
28,923 marks
|
5.8
5,484 G3D
|16
|
GMKtec EVO-X1
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|
32GB
LPDDR5
|1024GB
|$1150
|
30.4
34,946 marks
|
7.0
8,090 G3D
|17
|
ASUS ExpertCenter PB64
Intel Core Ultra 7 265
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB
|$1600
|
30.2
48,260 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics 4Xe
|18
|
Beelink SER9
AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$880
|
29.8
26,236 marks
|
5.5
4,877 G3D
|19
|
Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM single-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$1760
|
29.2
51,284 marks
|
11.8
20,730 G3D
|20
|
GMKtec NucBox K11
AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$1000
|
29.1
29,126 marks
|
6.8
6,806 G3D
|21
|
PELADN HO5
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|
24GB
LPDDR5x
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$1200
|
29.1
34,946 marks
|
6.7
8,090 G3D
|22
|
Reatan X8
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
48GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$1300
|
28.7
37,267 marks
|
6.2
8,090 G3D
|23
|
GEEKOM IT15
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$1200
|
28.5
34,207 marks
|
4.6
5,484 G3D
|24
|
TOPGRO T2-Pro
Intel Core i9-13900HX
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe
|$1470
|
28.1
41,328 marks
|
11.8
17,318 G3D
|25
|
ASUS NUC 14 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|512GB
|$880
|
27.7
24,406 marks
|
6.2
5,484 G3D
|26
|
TOPGRO T1-Pro
Intel Core i9-13900HX
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$1500
|
27.6
41,328 marks
|
11.6
17,318 G3D
|27
|
Beelink GTi15 Ultra
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
64GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$1250
|
27.4
34,207 marks
|
4.4
5,484 G3D
|28
|
MINISFORUM MS-03
Intel Core Ultra 9 386H
|
None
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|None
|$1350 *
|
26.9
36,227 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|29
|
GMKtec EVO-T1
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$1280
|
26.7
34,207 marks
|
5.2
6,615 G3D
|30
|
Beelink SER10 MAX
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$1400
|
26.6
37,267 marks
|
5.8
8,090 G3D
|31
|
HP Elite Mini 800 G9
Intel Core i9-14900T
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
|$1350
|
26.5
35,809 marks
|
1.4
1,907 G3D
|32
|
Beelink GTi14 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$1100
|
26.3
28,923 marks
|
5.0
5,484 G3D
|33
|
Beelink SER9 Max
AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350
|
32GB
|1024GB
|$1030
|
25.5
26,236 marks
|
4.7
4,877 G3D
|34
|
MINISFORUM M2 Pro
Intel Core Ultra X7 358H
|
32GB
LPDDR5x
|None
|$1320 *
|
25.4
33,591 marks
|
6.8
9,004 G3D
|35
|
Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast
Intel Core i7-12700H
Best GPU value
|
32GB
DDR4 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB
|$1000
|
24.9
24,903 marks
|
11.9
11,932 G3D
|36
|
VZMORE AX9 Max
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$1500
|
24.9
37,267 marks
|
5.4
8,090 G3D
|37
|
GMKtec EVO-X2
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
64GB
|1024GB
|$2200
|
24.9
54,677 marks
|
8.2
18,074 G3D
|38
|
Mac mini with M4 chip
Apple M4
|
24GB
|512GB
|$1000
|
23.6
23,565 marks
|
n/a
M4 10-Core GPU
|39
|
GEEKOM A9 Max
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
32GB
|2048GB
|$1600
|
23.3
37,267 marks
|
5.1
8,090 G3D
|40
|
GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
64GB
LPDDR5x dual-channel
|1024GB
|$1600
|
23.3
37,267 marks
|
5.1
8,090 G3D
|41
|
Mac Studio (2026)
Apple M5 Max
|
36GB
|512GB SSD
|$2500
|
23.1
57,705 marks
|
n/a
M5 Max 32-Core GPU
|42
|
MINIX ER947-AI
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|$1630
|
22.9
37,267 marks
|
5.0
8,090 G3D
|43
|
HP OmniDesk Mini PC
Intel Core Ultra 7 356H
|
16GB
LPDDR5x dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$1510
|
22.8
34,436 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|44
|
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8500GE
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$950
|
22.6
21,452 marks
|
3.1
2,960 G3D
|45
|
ASUS ROG NUC 2025
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$2500
|
22.3
55,679 marks
|
7.7
19,147 G3D
|46
|
ASUS Ascent QN10
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100
|
32GB
LPDDR5x
|512GB
|$1700
|
22.3
37,816 marks
|
n/a
Unknown
|47
|
Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro
Intel Core i7-13700T
|
32GB
DDR4 dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$1240
|
21.9
27,130 marks
|
1.5
1,907 G3D
|48
|
Khadas Mind 2
Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H
|
16GB
|512GB
|$950
|
21.0
19,903 marks
|
5.8
5,484 G3D
|49
|
ACEMAGIC G3A
Intel Core i9-13900F
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|$2300
|
20.9
48,036 marks
|
7.4
16,932 G3D
|50
|
HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i
Intel Core Ultra 7 265T
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
|$1840
|
20.4
37,471 marks
|
n/a
Intel UHD Graphics 4Xe
|51
|
ASUS ROG NUC 16
Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus
|
16GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$2400
|
19.9
47,846 marks
|
7.0
16,768 G3D
|52
|
GMKtec NEO-X1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D
|
64GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|2048GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$3200
|
19.4
62,162 marks
|
9.0
28,678 G3D
|53
|
Lenovo Yoga Mini i
Intel Core Ultra 5 325
|
16GB
LPDDR5x
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$1000
|
18.9
18,907 marks
|
n/a
Intel Graphics
|54
|
BOSGAME M5
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5x
|2048GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$3100
|
17.6
54,677 marks
|
5.8
18,074 G3D
|55
|
ASUS ROG GR70
AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D
|
32GB
DDR5 SODIMM dual-channel
|2048GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$3550
|
17.5
62,162 marks
|
5.4
19,147 G3D
|56
|
ACEMAGIC M1A Pro+
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5x
|2048GB NVMe SSD
|$3300
|
16.6
54,677 marks
|
5.5
18,074 G3D
|57
|
MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG
Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
|
32GB
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$1150
|
16.4
18,888 marks
|
4.5
5,139 G3D
|58
|
Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x Gen 10 Snapdragon
Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100
|
32GB
LPDDR5x dual-channel
|512GB NVMe SSD
|$1000
|
16.3
16,275 marks
|
n/a
Unknown
|59
|
HP Z2 Mini G1a
AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO 385
|
32GB
LPDDR5x
|1024GB NVMe SSD
|$2000
|
15.9
31,858 marks
|
8.1
16,225 G3D
|60
|
Acer Veriton NUC VN1502G (Lunar Lake)
Intel Core Ultra 7 256V
|
16GB
LPDDR5x
|512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
|$1350
|
14.4
19,458 marks
|
3.8
5,139 G3D
|61
|
GEEKOM A9 Mega
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5x
|2048GB
|$3800
|
14.4
54,677 marks
|
4.8
18,074 G3D
|62
|
GMKtec EVO-X3
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5x
|2048GB NVMe SSD
|$3800
|
14.4
54,677 marks
|
4.8
18,074 G3D
|63
|
MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5x
|2048GB NVMe SSD
|$3800
|
14.4
54,677 marks
|
4.8
18,074 G3D
|64
|
NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5
|2048GB NVMe SSD
|$3900
|
14.0
54,677 marks
|
4.6
18,074 G3D
|65
|
GMKtec EVO-T2
Intel Core Ultra X7 358H
|
64GB
LPDDR5x dual-channel
|1024GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
|$2400
|
14.0
33,591 marks
|
3.8
9,004 G3D
|66
|
Beelink GTR9 Pro
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
128GB
LPDDR5
|2048GB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|$4350
|
12.6
54,677 marks
|
4.2
18,074 G3D
|67
|
GMKtec EVO-X5 Pro
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495
|
192GB
LPDDR5x
|2048GB NVMe SSD
|$6800
|
8.5
57,653 marks
|
2.9
19,456 G3D
How we calculate this
We score two things and keep them apart: processor value is PassMark's CPU Mark divided by price, and graphics value is its G3D Mark divided by price. There's no single blended number, because how much the processor matters versus the graphics depends entirely on what you plan to run.
Every configuration is scored on both numbers against its ready-to-run price. Each model is shown at its best processor-value configuration, grouped into price bands. Inside a band the table sorts by processor value, and the best graphics value is tagged separately.
- Processor and graphics scores both come from PassMark, kept on separate columns. A server or homelab buyer reads the processor column; a gaming or local-AI buyer reads the graphics one.
- RAM has its own column and isn't part of the score. PassMark measures on a fixed test rig, so a box's own memory can't move its benchmark numbers. For memory-heavy work like running many VMs, capacity can matter more than the processor score, and the graphics figures assume dual-channel memory (single-channel runs slower).
- Barebones units (no RAM or SSD) get an estimated kit cost added before ranking, so a bare box isn't ranked above a fully built one at the same sticker (about $60 for 16GB and $40 for a 512GB drive, mid-2026 prices). Configured units are priced as sold.
- Only models you can buy right now are ranked. Anything without a current listing is left off.
- The starting price is the list price, which can run higher than the street price; your browser loads current retail and re-sorts.
- The graphics score is the GPU's PassMark G3D Mark. A discrete card or named integrated GPU uses its own number; for the many boxes that share a generic integrated-graphics label, we use the processor's own integrated-GPU G3D instead, since the iGPU is a property of the chip. Because cheap chips are cheap, a modest iGPU can post a high score per dollar, which is exactly why the table is split into price bands: the best graphics value in a band is the most graphics you can get at that price, and the raw G3D next to it shows the absolute level. Apple Silicon reads n/a, and so does a chip whose integrated GPU PassMark lists only under a generic name, such as the Intel N-series, Celeron, and Core H-series chips with plain UHD Graphics.
- A model needs a known price and a benchmarked processor to appear; graphics value also needs a benchmarked GPU.
The list loads with an estimated price (the rounded list price), then your browser pulls current retail, drops anything that's out of stock, and re-scores the rest. * A barebones unit (no RAM or SSD) has an estimated kit added to reach a ready-to-run price: about $60 for 16GB of memory and $40 for a 512GB drive. For the full specs, open a model's page or the mini PC comparison chart.