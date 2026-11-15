Mini PC Price-Performance Index

Updated November 2026. 251 of 385 current mini PCs ranked on processor value, 164 of them also on graphics value (132 excluded as unavailable).

Prices start as estimates; your browser loads live retail and re-sorts.

This is every mini PC we track that's in stock right now, lined up by how much computing power you get for your money. We keep the processor and the graphics on separate scorecards instead of mashing them into one number: the CPU column is PassMark's multi-thread score divided by the price, and the graphics column is its G3D score divided by the price. The list rebuilds monthly, and your browser pulls live prices the moment you open it.

Cheap low-power chips always win a flat dollar-per-dollar race, so we split the table into price bands. Find the band you can spend in and start at the top. Each band tags the best processor value and the best graphics value, and they're often two different machines.

Which column you care about comes down to what the box is for. A home server, NAS, or homelab leans on the processor. Something for light gaming, media, or running AI models locally leans on the graphics, which is where the Radeon 780M, 890M, and Intel Arc parts climb. RAM gets its own column rather than a place in the score, because PassMark runs its tests on a fixed rig and the memory in your particular box won't change those numbers. If you're stacking virtual machines, how much RAM a unit ships with can matter more than its processor score, so read that column against your own workload.

Two things to keep in mind. The first prices you see are rounded estimates; your browser swaps in live retail a moment later, and a real sale can reshuffle the order. And since the graphics column is value per dollar, a cheap box with a modest integrated GPU can score well there: that's real (it's the most graphics you can get at that price), but glance at the raw G3D number beside it for the absolute level before you count on it for gaming. Use the list to narrow your options, then open a model's page for the full specs and price before you buy.