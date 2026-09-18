Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5

The ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6 is Lenovo’s 1-liter office desktop, and this configuration runs the Intel Core Ultra 3 205T, the entry chip in Intel’s Arrow Lake desktop range. It suits an office, a reception desk, or a home workspace where the machine has to disappear behind a monitor and still drive two screens and a full set of peripherals. The decision it turns on is whether four performance cores and four efficiency cores are enough, because the Ultra 3 tier gives up both threads and graphics horsepower to the Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 versions of the same chassis.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Core Ultra 3 205T holds 4.9GHz boost inside a 35W power budget Eight threads only; no hyper-threading on any core Two DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots take it to 64GB Onboard networking stops at Gigabit Ethernet Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 2TB per drive Intel Graphics here is the two Xe-core version, the smallest in the range Seven USB ports, five of them at 10Gbps Two displays from the stock port set, not four On-chip NPU rated at 13 TOPS for Windows AI features No USB4 or Thunderbolt VESA 100mm mounting on a 1-liter chassis No SD card reader

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/256GB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T 16 GB 256 GB 4.7 $849.95 Details Performance Rating 4.7 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T 16 GB 512 GB 4.7 $799.95 Details Performance Rating 4.7 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T 32 GB 512 GB 5.1 $1149.95 Details Performance Rating 5.1 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T 32 GB 1 TB 5.1 $1279.95 Details Performance Rating 5.1 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 1 TB 64GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T 64 GB 1 TB 5.3 $1649.95 Details Performance Rating 5.3 RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 23,360 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra 3 205T Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 2Xe Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.05 x 7.2 x 1.44 inches

(179.07 x 182.88 x 36.58 mm) Weight 2.6 lbs (1.18 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 HDMI 2.1 TMDS Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4a (HBR2)) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 10Gbps, 4x USB-A 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, vertical stand, power adapter, wired keyboard and mouse Expandability Two DDR5 SODIMM slots to 64GB, two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots

A 1-liter chassis with two memory slots and two SSD slots

The chassis measures 7.05 x 7.2 x 1.44 inches and weighs about 2.6 pounds, so it mounts on the back of a monitor with the VESA 100mm bracket, stands upright on the included foot, or lies flat under a shelf. Lenovo ships it in black.

Memory runs on two DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots, dual-channel capable, with Lenovo rating the maximum at 64GB using two 32GB modules. Storage uses two M.2 2280 slots wired for PCIe 4.0 x4, each taking up to 2TB, so a two-drive setup is possible without giving up anything else. There is no 2.5-inch bay and no card reader. A third M.2 slot carries the wireless card and is not available for storage.

The port set is split front and rear. The front face carries one USB-C at 10Gbps, two USB-A at 10Gbps (one with 5V/2.1A charging), and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The rear adds two more USB-A at 10Gbps, two USB-A at 5Gbps, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, DisplayPort 1.4a, and a Gigabit RJ-45 jack. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth on an M.2 card. Lenovo sells the chassis with up to two optional factory-fitted rear ports, which can add 2.5GbE, extra video outputs, or Thunderbolt 4. The reseller configurations listed here do not carry them, so two displays and Gigabit Ethernet are the practical ceiling here.

Strong single-thread speed, only eight threads

The Core Ultra 3 205T is an eight-core Arrow Lake part: four performance cores at 2.7GHz base and 4.9GHz boost, four efficiency cores at 2.4GHz base and 4.4GHz boost, eight threads total, 35W base power. PassMark’s database puts its CPU Mark around 23,360 with a single-thread rating near 4,500, drawn from a handful of early submissions. For spreadsheets, browser tabs, video calls, and line-of-business applications, that single-thread strength is what a user feels.

Eight threads is well under half what the Core Ultra 7 265T version of this same chassis offers, which runs twenty cores and twenty threads, so code compiles, video exports, and heavy virtualization all scale worse here than they would one or two tiers up. The integrated graphics is the two Xe-core configuration of Intel Graphics, the smallest in the Arrow Lake desktop range, and it drives displays and little else. Lenovo rates the on-chip NPU at 13 TOPS, enough for the Windows 11 AI features that ask for a 10 TOPS floor.

Set against the 14th Gen Core i5-14400T in the ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5, the newer chip gives up two cores and eight threads and wins anyway on the strength of its core design: PassMark rates the older part a little over 20,000 on multithread against the 205T’s 23,360. The Gen 6 adds the NPU and DDR5-5600 support on top of that. Inside the Gen 6 line, the choice between Ultra tiers comes down to thread count first.

Reseller configurations

On reseller listings, the memory and SSD are sometimes installed by the seller instead of at Lenovo’s factory, which is why those combinations can run wider than Lenovo’s own configurator offers. In that case the seller covers the parts it installed under its own warranty, and Lenovo’s warranty applies to the rest of the machine. Check the listing for who fitted the memory and storage, and order from Lenovo if you want a single warranty contact.

These configurations run from 16GB with a 256GB SSD up to 64GB with a 1TB SSD, all on the same Core Ultra 3 205T. Windows 11 Pro is preinstalled on all of them, and a wired Lenovo keyboard and mouse ship in the box on most. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts this machine next to other small desktops if you want to check the spec sheet side by side.

Frequently Asked Questions