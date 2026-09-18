Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6
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The ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6 is Lenovo’s 1-liter office desktop, and this configuration runs the Intel Core Ultra 3 205T, the entry chip in Intel’s Arrow Lake desktop range. It suits an office, a reception desk, or a home workspace where the machine has to disappear behind a monitor and still drive two screens and a full set of peripherals. The decision it turns on is whether four performance cores and four efficiency cores are enough, because the Ultra 3 tier gives up both threads and graphics horsepower to the Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 versions of the same chassis.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Core Ultra 3 205T holds 4.9GHz boost inside a 35W power budget
|Eight threads only; no hyper-threading on any core
|Two DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots take it to 64GB
|Onboard networking stops at Gigabit Ethernet
|Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 2TB per drive
|Intel Graphics here is the two Xe-core version, the smallest in the range
|Seven USB ports, five of them at 10Gbps
|Two displays from the stock port set, not four
|On-chip NPU rated at 13 TOPS for Windows AI features
|No USB4 or Thunderbolt
|VESA 100mm mounting on a 1-liter chassis
|No SD card reader
Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6 Comparison Chart
5 configurations
|Configuration
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|16GB/256GB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T
|16 GB
|256 GB
|4.7
|$849.95
Details
|16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.7
|$799.95
Details
|32GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T
|32 GB
|512 GB
|5.1
|$1149.95
Details
|32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.1
|$1279.95
Details
|64GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 3 205T
|64 GB
|1 TB
|5.3
|$1649.95
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|CPU Mark
|23,360
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
Intel Core Ultra 3 205T
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 2Xe
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|7.05 x 7.2 x 1.44 inches
(179.07 x 182.88 x 36.58 mm)
|Weight
|2.6 lbs (1.18 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 HDMI 2.1 TMDS Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4a (HBR2))
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|6 USB 3, 1 USB-C
1x USB-C 10Gbps, 4x USB-A 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 5Gbps
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, vertical stand, power adapter, wired keyboard and mouse
|Expandability
|Two DDR5 SODIMM slots to 64GB, two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots
Related Mini PCs
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5
- ACEMAGICIAN S3A H 255
- Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro
- ACEMAGIC Retro X3
- ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
- ASUS NUC 14 Pro
A 1-liter chassis with two memory slots and two SSD slots
The chassis measures 7.05 x 7.2 x 1.44 inches and weighs about 2.6 pounds, so it mounts on the back of a monitor with the VESA 100mm bracket, stands upright on the included foot, or lies flat under a shelf. Lenovo ships it in black.
Memory runs on two DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots, dual-channel capable, with Lenovo rating the maximum at 64GB using two 32GB modules. Storage uses two M.2 2280 slots wired for PCIe 4.0 x4, each taking up to 2TB, so a two-drive setup is possible without giving up anything else. There is no 2.5-inch bay and no card reader. A third M.2 slot carries the wireless card and is not available for storage.
The port set is split front and rear. The front face carries one USB-C at 10Gbps, two USB-A at 10Gbps (one with 5V/2.1A charging), and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The rear adds two more USB-A at 10Gbps, two USB-A at 5Gbps, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, DisplayPort 1.4a, and a Gigabit RJ-45 jack. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth on an M.2 card. Lenovo sells the chassis with up to two optional factory-fitted rear ports, which can add 2.5GbE, extra video outputs, or Thunderbolt 4. The reseller configurations listed here do not carry them, so two displays and Gigabit Ethernet are the practical ceiling here.
Strong single-thread speed, only eight threads
The Core Ultra 3 205T is an eight-core Arrow Lake part: four performance cores at 2.7GHz base and 4.9GHz boost, four efficiency cores at 2.4GHz base and 4.4GHz boost, eight threads total, 35W base power. PassMark’s database puts its CPU Mark around 23,360 with a single-thread rating near 4,500, drawn from a handful of early submissions. For spreadsheets, browser tabs, video calls, and line-of-business applications, that single-thread strength is what a user feels.
Eight threads is well under half what the Core Ultra 7 265T version of this same chassis offers, which runs twenty cores and twenty threads, so code compiles, video exports, and heavy virtualization all scale worse here than they would one or two tiers up. The integrated graphics is the two Xe-core configuration of Intel Graphics, the smallest in the Arrow Lake desktop range, and it drives displays and little else. Lenovo rates the on-chip NPU at 13 TOPS, enough for the Windows 11 AI features that ask for a 10 TOPS floor.
Set against the 14th Gen Core i5-14400T in the ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5, the newer chip gives up two cores and eight threads and wins anyway on the strength of its core design: PassMark rates the older part a little over 20,000 on multithread against the 205T’s 23,360. The Gen 6 adds the NPU and DDR5-5600 support on top of that. Inside the Gen 6 line, the choice between Ultra tiers comes down to thread count first.
Reseller configurations
On reseller listings, the memory and SSD are sometimes installed by the seller instead of at Lenovo’s factory, which is why those combinations can run wider than Lenovo’s own configurator offers. In that case the seller covers the parts it installed under its own warranty, and Lenovo’s warranty applies to the rest of the machine. Check the listing for who fitted the memory and storage, and order from Lenovo if you want a single warranty contact.
These configurations run from 16GB with a 256GB SSD up to 64GB with a 1TB SSD, all on the same Core Ultra 3 205T. Windows 11 Pro is preinstalled on all of them, and a wired Lenovo keyboard and mouse ship in the box on most. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts this machine next to other small desktops if you want to check the spec sheet side by side.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much RAM can the ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6 take?
64GB, using two 32GB DDR5-5600 SODIMM modules in the two available slots. The slots run dual-channel, so filling both is worth doing even at smaller capacities.
How many monitors can it drive?
Two, from the HDMI 2.1 TMDS port and the DisplayPort 1.4a output. Lenovo offers two factory-fitted extra rear ports that can raise the total to four, but they have to be ordered with the machine and the reseller configurations listed here do not include them.
Can it hold two SSDs?
Yes. There are two M.2 2280 slots wired for PCIe 4.0 x4, each supporting drives up to 2TB. A third M.2 slot is occupied by the wireless card and cannot be used for storage.
Is the Core Ultra 3 205T fast enough for office work?
For productivity software, browsers, and video calls, yes. Its single-thread rating is close to that of Intel’s fastest desktop parts, which is what most office applications respond to. Sustained multithreaded jobs such as rendering or large compiles are a poor match for eight threads.
Does it have 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet?
Not on these configurations. The onboard RJ-45 jack is Gigabit. Lenovo offers 2.5GbE through an optional extra rear port, which is a build-time choice.
Can it be mounted behind a monitor?
Yes. The chassis supports VESA 100mm mounting, and at 7.05 x 7.2 x 1.44 inches it sits behind most panels without showing. It also ships with a vertical stand for desk or shelf use.
Can it run games?
Only light and older titles. The integrated Intel Graphics on the Core Ultra 3 205T uses two Xe cores, the smallest configuration in the Arrow Lake desktop range, and there is no way to add a graphics card to a 1-liter chassis with no PCIe slot.