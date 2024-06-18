Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Intel i5-14400T Add

32GB/1TB/Intel i7-14700T Add

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The Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5 is a Lenovo Tiny desktop that fits a 10-core Intel 14th Gen Core i5-14400T into a chassis you can hold in one hand. It carries MIL-STD 810H certification for temperature, vibration, and humidity tolerance, which comes out of Lenovo’s enterprise desktop program.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14400T (10 cores) for business multitasking Integrated graphics only; not suitable for gaming or 3D work Ultra-compact 1-liter chassis fits anywhere USB-C port limited to 5Gbps speeds MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification Wired networking tops out at Gigabit Ethernet Supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM for future upgrades No 2.5-inch drive bay for additional storage Comprehensive port selection with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a One HDMI port, so a second display runs off the DisplayPort output Lenovo’s 32GB/1TB model ships with a keyboard, mouse, and 3-year onsite warranty Limited to 2TB official storage capacity

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/Intel i5-14400T Core i5-14400T CPU Mark 20,396 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $869.95 Details Performance Rating 5.0 CPU Mark 20,396 Processor Deca-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14400T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Intel i7-14700T Core i7-14700T CPU Mark 30,808 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics 770 $1,200.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.1 CPU Mark 30,808 Processor Twenty-core 1.30 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-14700T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-14400T Core i5-14400T CPU Mark 20,396 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $860.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 20,396 Processor Deca-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14400T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/256GB/Intel i5-14400T Core i5-14400T CPU Mark 20,396 16 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $800.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 20,396 Processor Deca-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14400T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.05 x 7.2 x 1.36 inches

(179.07 x 182.88 x 34.54 mm) Weight 2.91 lbs (1.32 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, mouse, keyboard, WiFi antenna Expandability RAM upgradable to 64GB via 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, storage expandable via dual M.2 Gen 4 slots

See every Intel Core i5-14400T configuration in the chart

A 1-liter chassis with two DDR5 slots and three-display output

Measuring 7.05 x 7.20 x 1.36 inches and weighing under 3 pounds, the chassis tucks behind a monitor via the included VESA support, under a desk, or vertically on a shelf. The all-black matte finish resists fingerprints and dust accumulation, and the ventilation design keeps the system running cool through extended work sessions. That thermal headroom is what keeps the fan quiet under sustained load, which matters in an office where fan noise carries.

The Intel Core i5-14400T covers typical business workloads. Its hybrid architecture pairs 6 performance cores with 4 efficiency cores for a total of 10 cores and 16 threads, enough for heavy spreadsheet calculations or video conferencing with several applications open at once. Lenovo also sells the M70q Gen 5 with 16GB and a 256GB or 512GB SSD, and a 32GB/1TB build (12TD001SUS) with the Core i7-14700T, a 20-core, 28-thread chip with UHD Graphics 770. The 32GB of DDR5 in the larger builds suits most professional applications, and the two SO-DIMM slots take any of them to 64GB when a workflow demands more.

The rear panel provides HDMI 2.1 TMDS and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs supporting up to three independent displays at 4K resolution, which covers a productivity-focused multi-monitor desk. You get a total of six USB-A ports mixing 10Gbps and 5Gbps speeds, plus a front-facing USB-C port for quick device connections. Gigabit Ethernet handles wired networking while WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 cover wireless needs. The dual M.2 Gen 4 slots allow for flexible storage configurations, though the lack of a 2.5-inch bay means SATA drives are not an option for expansion.

Customer Reviews

A verified buyer named sgv wrote “It’s sooo much smaller than a traditional PC, but has all the speed and power of the big guys,” while adding “You sacrifice a bit of computing speed as a consequence.” Several owners bought it for small-business use: Scott Garner (verified) said it “Works well for my small business,” and J. Clifton (verified) liked dropping it into a Lenovo Tiny-in-One monitor dock for “very snappy performance for my business needs.” A couple of reviewers flagged practical limits rather than dealbreakers, including the single HDMI port (Glenn S., verified: “Only one HDMI do an adapter is needed for a second monitor”) and the one-year warranty (C Santiago, verified, wanted at least three years).

One verified buyer, posting as “Likeable,” gave it one star and reported a hardware reliability problem: “It has started going off and requiring a restart daily or more often. I do not know what to do or who can fix it.” That is a single account rather than a widespread pattern in this set, but it is the kind of failure worth weighing against the otherwise strong feedback.

A fleet-grade desktop for productivity workloads

The 1-liter chassis holds a 10-core desktop-class chip, and IT departments buying in quantity get the MIL-STD 810H certification and Lenovo’s business support infrastructure with it. The Intel Core i5-14400T carries office multitasking, and the DDR5 memory keeps the system viable as applications grow more demanding. The 1-liter chassis mounts behind a monitor or sits under a desk while still supplying the display outputs and USB ports a modern workflow runs on.

Gamers, 3D artists, and anyone who needs dedicated graphics should look elsewhere. The integrated Intel UHD 730 handles display output and light content creation, but it stalls on demanding visual workloads. The premium sits on the MIL-STD 810H certification, the 3-year onsite warranty Lenovo includes on the 32GB/1TB model, and Lenovo’s business support infrastructure, which consumer-focused alternatives do not match.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines this machine up against other small desktops if you want to check the specs side by side.

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