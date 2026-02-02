MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX

Updated on October 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare 128GB RAM / 2TB SSD / Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Add

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The MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX is a mini workstation built for AI development and professional content creation. It runs AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 16 Zen 5 cores and the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU, in a chassis that sits on a desk or mounts directly into a 2U rack. Its 128GB of LPDDR5x-8000 unified memory lets the CPU, GPU, and NPU share a single high-bandwidth pool, a requirement for running large language models locally. Dual 10GbE networking, USB4 V2 ports at 80Gbps, and a built-in 320W power supply aim it at AI researchers, video professionals, and power users who want that connectivity without external power bricks.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 128GB unified LPDDR5x-8000 memory enables large AI models High price positions it as a specialist machine Built-in 320W PSU eliminates external power brick Fan noise is noticeable under load (up to 48dB) USB4 V2 ports deliver 80Gbps bandwidth RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded Dual 10GbE LAN for high-speed networking PCIe x16 slot is electrically limited to x4 speed Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 compute units Only one HDMI port (no native DisplayPort) Four performance modes for noise/power balance New 10GbE chips may require manual driver installation

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MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX Comparison Chart

MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX Price List Price: $3,799.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $2,599.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $4,199.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 128GB RAM / 2TB SSD / Ryzen AI Max+ 395 64GB RAM / 2TB SSD / Ryzen AI Max+ 395 128GB RAM / 4TB SSD / Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Performance Rating 8.0 8.0 8.0 CPU Mark 54,687 54,687 54,687 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S RAM 128 GB LPDDR5X (128GB LPDDR5x-8000MT/s unified memory (UMA), soldered.) 64 GB 128 GB LPDDR5X (128GB LPDDR5x-8000MT/s unified memory (UMA), soldered.) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD 2 TB 2 TB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 8.74 x 8.11 x 3.03 inches

(222 x 205.99 x 76.96 mm) 8.74 x 8.11 x 3.03 inches

(222 x 205.99 x 76.96 mm) 8.74 x 8.11 x 3.03 inches

(222 x 205.99 x 76.96 mm) Weight 6.2 lbs (2.82 kg) 6.2 lbs (2.82 kg) 6.2 lbs (2.82 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 10 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 10 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 10 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort DisplayPort available via USB4/USB-C with Alt DP2.0 support. DisplayPort available via USB4/USB-C with Alt DP2.0 support. DisplayPort available via USB4/USB-C with Alt DP2.0 support. VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 4 USB-C (4 USB4)

Front: 2x USB4 (40Gbps) with Alt DP2.0 and 15W PD, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2. Rear: 2x USB4 V2 (80Gbps) with Alt DP2.0 and 15W PD, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 2.0. 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 4 USB-C (4 USB4)

Front: 2x USB4 (40Gbps) with Alt DP2.0 and 15W PD, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2. Rear: 2x USB4 V2 (80Gbps) with Alt DP2.0 and 15W PD, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 2.0. 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 4 USB-C (4 USB4)

Front: 2x USB4 (40Gbps) with Alt DP2.0 and 15W PD, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2. Rear: 2x USB4 V2 (80Gbps) with Alt DP2.0 and 15W PD, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 2.0. Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC with built-in 320W PSU, power cable, user manual. Mini PC with built-in 320W PSU, power cable, user manual. Mini PC with built-in 320W PSU, power cable, user manual. Expandability Full-length PCIe x16 slot (electrically x4) for low-profile expansion cards. Dual M.2 NVMe slots. RAM is soldered and not upgradeable. Full-length PCIe x16 slot (electrically x4) for low-profile expansion cards. Dual M.2 NVMe slots. RAM is soldered and not upgradeable. Full-length PCIe x16 slot (electrically x4) for low-profile expansion cards. Dual M.2 NVMe slots. RAM is soldered and not upgradeable.

See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart

Hardware and Performance

The MS-S1 MAX measures 8.74 x 8.11 x 3.03 inches and weighs approximately 6.2 pounds, larger than a typical mini PC but compact for a workstation. The chassis uses a slide-out design that opens onto the dual M.2 slots and the PCIe expansion area. The front panel carries two USB4 ports at 40Gbps, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and dual DMIC microphones with AI noise cancellation. The rear adds two USB4 V2 ports running at 80Gbps, two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 output supporting up to 8K 60Hz, and dual 10GbE Ethernet ports using Realtek RTL8127 controllers. Cooling comes from a copper base, six heat pipes, dual turbine fans, and phase-change material, enough to sustain 130W continuous operation with peaks up to 160W.

The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is a 16-core, 32-thread processor built on the Zen 5 architecture with boost clocks reaching 5.1GHz. The integrated Radeon 8060S GPU based on RDNA 3.5 has 40 compute units. Combined with the 50 TOPS NPU, AMD rates the total AI compute at 126 TOPS. Reviewers found the system handles AAA gaming at 1080p with high settings above 60 FPS without a discrete GPU.

Wireless is Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4, alongside the dual 10GbE Ethernet ports. The machine has four USB4 ports in total, two of them on the newer V2 specification at 80Gbps. Two M.2 2280 NVMe slots handle storage on PCIe 4.0, with RAID 0/1 for up to 16TB total capacity. The internal PCIe x16 slot takes low-profile single-slot expansion cards, though it is electrically wired for x4 speeds only. For compute clusters, the machine includes a cascading power connector that allows multiple units to be controlled together; the dual 10GbE ports make it a natural fit for linked Strix Halo inference setups that pool memory across nodes to run 235B-class models.

Reviewer Insights

Patrick Kennedy (ServeTheHome)

Patrick Kennedy from ServeTheHome reviewed the MS-S1 MAX with a focus on its suitability for AI workloads. His testing found this is currently one of the top choices for running large language models locally due to the combination of 128GB memory and optimized performance modes. He noted that “this has become one of our favorite systems… certainly takes my top spot for my favorite AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 system.”

Among the hardware choices, Patrick singled out the internal Lite-On power supply that eliminates the giant power brick common to high-powered mini PCs. Patrick praised the dual 10GbE networking using the new Realtek RTL8127 chips, though he cautioned that these newer chips may require manual driver installation on some operating systems. He measured 42 to 43 dBA at 1 meter at about 120W, saying “it is not dead silent at 120 watts,” and wished MINISFORUM had made the chassis a little larger so it could run silent. He put it this way: “I wouldn’t buy this system just because I wanted really good CPU performance. I would buy this system because I cared about the GPU and I cared about doing AI.” For more on what Strix Halo systems deliver for local AI work, see our practical guide to running LLMs on these machines. If you are figuring out which specific models to load, our Gemma for mini PCs guide maps each variant to hardware tiers and covers what the MS-S1 MAX can handle.

ETA PRIME

ETA PRIME’s hands-on review covered synthetic benchmarks, gaming performance, and power consumption. He emphasized the unique position of the MS-S1 MAX as having “new features built in that we haven’t seen in any other mini PC on the market, like USB 4 V2, so up to 80 gigs instead of 40.” The premium full-metal chassis design impressed him, as did the sophisticated cooling system handling up to 160W boost TDP.

Gaming benchmarks showed the Radeon 8060S delivering playable frame rates without a discrete GPU. The review measured total system power consumption reaching 236W under full load, which is high for a mini PC but reasonable for the performance delivered. ETA PRIME noted that “having that built-in power supply is a plus. That way, we don’t have to worry about that power brick behind the desk.” His primary criticism focused on fan noise in performance mode, where the fan runs close to a 95% duty cycle and “can get quite loud.”

RandomGaminginHD

RandomGaminginHD’s gaming-focused review tested numerous AAA titles at various settings. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 ran above 60 FPS at high settings. He described the experience as “a glimpse at the future of graphics cardless gaming, of integrated gaming solutions.” The Radeon 8060S even handled ray tracing in supported titles like GTA V.

RandomGaminginHD framed the machine as a demonstration of what modern APU technology can do, even if the price puts it out of reach for most gamers. “I did not expect this sort of frame rate from an iGPU. Yeah, over 60 frames per second. Not with low settings either, but with high settings,” he noted. The internal power supply also suits living room setups where cable management matters.

TechRadar

According to TechRadar, the MS-S1 MAX is “really a mini workstation that will fit equally well on a desk or directly into a 2U rack.” The review awarded 4 out of 5 stars, praising the fast unified memory, dual USB4 v2 ports, and 126 TOPS AI compute capability. However, they noted the high price tag and audible fans under load as significant considerations.

TechRadar found that Adobe Creative Cloud applications particularly benefit from the AI acceleration: “The real difference comes when you start to utilise the AI features in those applications, and even in Premiere Pro, with the CPU and GPU capable of processing Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro’s AI-at-heart features quickly.” TechRadar concluded that this is “essentially a specialist machine” targeting professionals who need local AI processing power.

NotebookCheck

NotebookCheck awarded an 84% rating. Their review praised the aluminum housing and the practical UEFI options including fan control. “Minisforum has set new standards in terms of build quality with the MS-S1 Max,” it said. They called the connectivity “a real unique selling point, above all the 10G LAN and the large number of USB ports.”

NotebookCheck identified idle noise as the primary weakness preventing a higher score, noting the system is too loud at idle in performance mode without manual BIOS adjustments. They also found high DPC latency values and poor ventilation for PCIe expansion cards as concerns for certain use cases. Nevertheless, they concluded: “If you are looking for maximum performance and future-proofing in the smallest of spaces, the Minisforum MS-S1 Max is not a toy but a true powerhouse.”

Tek Syndicate

Tek Syndicate called the MS-S1 Max a “beast” that blurs the line between mini PC and desktop workstation, singling out local LLM work thanks to 128GB of soldered LPDDR5X-8000 and a strong integrated GPU (up to 126 TOPS). He was impressed by the internal power supply (no external brick) and a serious cooling setup with solid copper and dual fans. He framed it as an AI and workstation machine rather than a general mini PC.

A compact AI workstation for local models and AI video work

For professionals who need substantial local compute without a tower’s footprint, the 128GB of unified memory and 126 TOPS of AI performance fit large language models and AI-assisted video production. The dual 10GbE networking and USB4 V2 connectivity suit demanding workflows.

Anyone who mainly wants a quiet general-purpose PC or a gaming machine should look elsewhere. The fan noise under load and the price reflect its professional positioning. If you need expandable RAM or full PCIe x16 bandwidth for a discrete GPU, a traditional workstation or a larger mini PC platform fits better. Buyers weighing the timing of a purchase can also check our Gorgon Halo wait-or-buy breakdown to understand how AMD’s upcoming Ryzen AI Max 400 series compares to the chip in this machine.

For side-by-side specs, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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