HP Z2 Mini G1a

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare 128GB/2TB/Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 Add

64GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 Add

64GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max PRO 390 Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max PRO 385 Add

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The HP Z2 Mini G1a is a compact workstation built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ PRO processors and a unified memory architecture that allocates up to 96GB of system memory to the integrated Radeon graphics. It aims at content creators, AI developers, and engineers who want workstation performance without a tower under the desk. Matt Talks Tech compares the Strix Halo graphics to discrete laptop GPUs like the RTX 4070, while the 50 TOPS NPU handles on-device AI workloads. The chassis measures 6.6 by 7.9 by 3.4 inches.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Integrated graphics performance rivaling discrete laptop GPUs Very loud fan noise under heavy load (up to 70 dB) Massive 128GB unified memory option for AI and LLM workloads RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded after purchase Internal 300W power supply eliminates external power brick No native HDMI port requires adapters for common displays Tool-free chassis access for easy storage upgrades Higher power consumption (up to 200W) compared to Apple Silicon Dual USB4 ports (40Gbps, Thunderbolt 4 compatible) CPU and GPU configurations are linked and cannot be scaled independently WiFi 7 and 36-month warranty for professional environments Premium workstation pricing reflects enterprise positioning

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HP Z2 Mini G1a Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 128GB/2TB/Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Mark 54,687 128 GB 2 TB SSD AMD Radeon 8060S $4,999.00 Details Performance Rating 8.0 CPU Mark 54,687 Processor Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S RAM 128 GB LPDDR5X Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD 64GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Mark 54,687 64 GB 1 TB SSD AMD Radeon 8060S $3,000.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.0 CPU Mark 54,687 Processor Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S RAM 64 GB LPDDR5X Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 64GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max PRO 390 Ryzen AI Max PRO 390 CPU Mark 42,835 64 GB 1 TB SSD AMD Radeon 8050S $2,699.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.0 CPU Mark 42,835 Processor Twelve-core 3.20 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO 390 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8050S RAM 64 GB LPDDR5X Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max PRO 385 Ryzen AI Max PRO 385 CPU Mark 31,858 32 GB 1 TB SSD AMD Radeon 8050S $2,000.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.9 CPU Mark 31,858 Processor Octa-core 3.60 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO 385 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8050S RAM 32 GB LPDDR5X Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.61 x 7.87 x 3.37 inches

(167.89 x 199.9 x 85.6 mm) Weight 5.84 lbs (2.65 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI No HDMI DisplayPort 2 DisplayPorts (2x Mini DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR10; supports up to 4 displays via Mini DP, USB4, and Flex IO ports) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 3 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 1x USB-C 10Gbps (with DisplayPort), 1x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: 2x USB4 Type-C 40Gbps (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 2.0. Two Flex IO slots for additional ports. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box HP Z2 Mini G1a unit, internal 300W power supply, power cord. Optional: HP wired keyboard and mouse, DisplayPort to Mini DisplayPort adapter. Expandability Two M.2 NVMe slots (up to 8TB total). Dual Flex IO slots for customizable connectivity (HDMI, VGA, Serial, additional USB). Memory is soldered and not user-upgradeable.

See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart

A 300W workstation chassis with 96GB of graphics memory

The HP Z2 Mini G1a measures 6.61 x 7.87 x 3.37 inches and weighs about 5.84 pounds, small enough for a desk yet deep enough to house serious cooling for workstation-class hardware. The chassis carries HP’s diamond-pattern ventilation grille on the front panel, and a finger latch on the top cover opens it for internal maintenance without tools. The front panel provides a USB-C port with 10Gbps data transfer and DisplayPort alternate mode, a USB-A 10Gbps port, and a combination headphone/microphone jack. The rear panel holds two USB4 Type-C ports (40Gbps, Thunderbolt 4 compatible), two Mini DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, four USB-A ports (two at 10Gbps, two at 480Mbps), and the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port. Two customizable Flex IO slots allow configurations with additional HDMI, VGA, serial, or USB ports depending on deployment requirements.

The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 brings 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads with boost clocks reaching 5.1 GHz. The integrated Radeon 8060S graphics uses RDNA 3.5 architecture with 40 compute units, drawing from the same pool of LPDDR5X memory as the CPU in AMD’s unified memory architecture. NotebookCheck’s testing showed the system handling professional workloads with performance comparable to high-end mobile workstations. Allocating up to 96GB of the 128GB system memory to the GPU puts models within reach that would otherwise need expensive discrete GPUs with dedicated VRAM. For practical benchmarks and software guidance on running LLMs with this class of hardware, see our Strix Halo local LLM inference guide.

Wireless duties fall to WiFi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4, with the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for wired networking. The dual M.2 2280 slots support PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives and can be set as RAID 0 for speed or RAID 1 for redundancy, up to 8TB across the pair. Swapping drives means lifting the top cover, no screwdriver involved, but all memory is soldered to the motherboard and cannot be upgraded after purchase. For organizations requiring additional connectivity, the Flex IO system allows mixing and matching ports including options for 10 Gigabit Ethernet, multiple HDMI outputs, or legacy serial connections.

Reviewer Insights

Andrew’s Perspective

Andrew positioned the HP Z2 Mini G1a as a “Mac Studio Killer” in his comprehensive hands-on review. His testing covered unboxing, internal inspection, performance benchmarks, thermal behavior, and acoustic measurements. He was particularly impressed by the 128GB RAM configuration’s potential for AI and LLM work, noting that “the more RAM, the better” when running large language models locally.

Andrew’s benchmark results showed the system handling Time Spy stress testing with a 97% passing score and virtually no thermal throttling under sustained load. However, he measured fan noise reaching as high as 70 dB under maximum load, which he characterized as significantly louder than competing mini PCs. He appreciated the toolless chassis entry, internal power supply eliminating external bricks, and the dual USB4 ports providing 40Gbps connectivity.

Matt Talks Tech’s Analysis

Matt Talks Tech compared the Z2 Mini G1a (the Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395, 64GB) directly against Apple’s M4 Pro Mac Mini, including Cyberpunk 2077 gaming. He noted that “The Radeon 8060S iGPU performs near to a laptop equivalent of the Nvidia RTX 4070,” validating the graphics capability for both productivity and gaming.

The review highlighted that the Z2 Mini “can pull close up to 200 watts when pushed,” notably higher than Apple Silicon alternatives, and that the fans were audible under that load. His assessment leaned positive for Windows users needing powerful integrated graphics and the flexibility of an x86 platform.

NotebookCheck

According to NotebookCheck, the HP Z2 Mini G1a “convinces as a versatile mini workstation” with their review unit earning a 79% score. The publication praised the sturdy chassis construction, tool-free accessibility, 64GB LPDDR5X ECC memory, dual USB4 (40Gbps) connectivity, and the included 36-month warranty. Their testing confirmed the Radeon 8060S provides workstation-class graphics performance.

The review identified several concerns including the very loud operation under high-performance mode, non-upgradeable memory, elevated DPC latency values, and the lack of a native HDMI port. NotebookCheck concluded that “the HP Z2 Mini G1a is currently one of the best compact workstations on the market: powerful, expandable, and ideal for professional users who are looking for a space-saving solution without compromising on performance.”

StorageReview

StorageReview tested the Z2 Mini G1a’s ability to run massive local AI models without a discrete GPU. Their evaluation highlighted the system’s capability to allocate up to 96GB of VRAM to the integrated graphics for running 120B parameter models locally. They also praised HP’s ZCentral Remote Boost for high-performance remote access scenarios.

The publication noted the system represents “a bold step forward in highly customizable, compact computing” while acknowledging that CPU and GPU configurations cannot be scaled independently and the soldered RAM limits future flexibility. Their hands-on testing with local LLM inference demonstrated practical AI workstation capabilities that would typically require much larger and more expensive systems with discrete GPUs.

A local AI workstation that runs loud

The HP Z2 Mini G1a suits AI developers, content creators, and engineering professionals who need compute power without giving floor space to a tower. The Ryzen AI Max+ PRO silicon paired with up to 128GB of unified memory puts local AI inference and large model development on a machine that sits on the desk beside the monitor. Buyers eyeing the next AMD refresh should read why Gorgon Halo is largely a Strix Halo rename before deciding whether to wait. The metal construction, 36-month warranty, and enterprise management features fit corporate deployments.

Anyone who wants a quiet desk should weigh the 70 dB peak against the room it will sit in. Creative professionals who need a specific discrete GPU, or who plan to add memory later, will do better with a tower. The premium pricing also aims the machine at professional buyers rather than general consumers. Buyers who want solid performance without the workstation price tag should look at the mid-tier Ryzen 7 mini PCs that sit between the budget and premium ends of the market.

For those comparing options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.

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