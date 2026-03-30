GMKtec EVO-T2

Updated on November 21, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 64GB/1TB/Core Ultra X7 358H Add

64GB/853GB AI SSD/Core Ultra X7 358H Add

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The GMKtec EVO-T2 is one of the first mini PCs built on Intel’s Panther Lake platform and its 18A (1.8nm) process. The Core Ultra X7 358H pairs its CPU cores with an Arc B390 integrated GPU and an NPU 5, which GMKtec rates at up to 180 TOPS of combined AI compute, aimed at people who want to run large models on hardware they own instead of renting cloud time. The Arc B390 carries 12 Xe3 cores. Of the two M.2 slots, one is PCIe 5.0 x4 and the other PCIe 4.0 x1; the 1TB build ships a standard PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the 853GB build carries a PCIe 5.0 Phison aiDAPTIV+ AI SSD (768GB of storage plus an 85GB AI cache). All of it fits in the same compact chassis as the EVO-T1 predecessor.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Up to 180 TOPS of combined NPU, GPU, and CPU AI compute Soldered RAM cannot be upgraded after purchase Intel 18A (1.8nm) process Power draw peaks near 116W under full load Arc B390 iGPU with 12 Xe3 cores Premium pricing reflects flagship positioning PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot plus a second PCIe 4.0 slot Only 2 M.2 slots vs. EVO-T1’s 3 slots 10GbE + 2.5GbE dual Ethernet networking No SD card reader OCuLink for external GPU expansion First-generation platform with unproven driver maturity

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GMKtec EVO-T2 Comparison Chart

GMKtec EVO-T2 GMKtec EVO-T2 Price List Price: $2,399.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec List Price: $2,599.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec Version 64GB/1TB/Core Ultra X7 358H 64GB/853GB AI SSD/Core Ultra X7 358H Performance Rating 6.3 6.3 CPU Mark 33,591 33,591 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Sixteen-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Sixteen-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Arc B390 Integrated Intel Arc B390 RAM 64 GB LPDDR5X, 2-channel (LPDDR5X-8533 soldered) 64 GB LPDDR5X, 2-channel (LPDDR5X-8533 soldered) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD 853 GB PCIe 5.0 Phison AI SSD (768GB storage + 85GB AI cache) Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.06 x 5.94 x 2.9 inches

(153.92 x 150.88 x 73.66 mm) 6.06 x 5.94 x 2.9 inches

(153.92 x 150.88 x 73.66 mm) Weight 2.05 lbs (0.93 kg) 2.05 lbs (0.93 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports: 1 at 10 Gbps, 1 at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports: 1 at 10 Gbps, 1 at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (1x DP 1.4 (8K@60Hz); DP Alt Mode at 4K@60Hz on both USB4 ports) 1 DisplayPort (1x DP 1.4 (8K@60Hz); DP Alt Mode at 4K@60Hz on both USB4 ports) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-A 2.0. Rear: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 2.0. Both USB4 take 100W PD input 3 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-A 2.0. Rear: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 2.0. Both USB4 take 100W PD input Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink OCuLink Gen4x4 for external GPU OCuLink Gen4x4 for external GPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Power adapter, VESA mounting bracket, HDMI cable, user manual Power adapter, VESA mounting bracket, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 soldered (not upgradable). Dual M.2 NVMe slots (PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x1, up to 16TB total). OCuLink Gen4x4 for eGPU. 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 soldered (not upgradable). Dual M.2 NVMe slots (PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x1, up to 16TB total). OCuLink Gen4x4 for eGPU.

See every Intel Core Ultra X7 358H configuration in the chart

Four 4K displays, OCuLink, and 64GB you cannot change

The case measures 6.06 x 5.94 x 2.90 inches and weighs just over 2 pounds, the same footprint as its predecessor, and it keeps VESA mount compatibility for behind-the-monitor placement. Cooling comes from a dual-fan and vapor chamber design with 35W, 45W, and 54W power modes and a 60W peak. The front panel carries a USB4 port with 100W Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode alongside two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0, and a combo audio jack. The rear adds a second USB4 port with the same 100W input, two more USB-A 2.0 ports, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort 1.4, both Ethernet jacks, and OCuLink. GMKtec lists the HDMI port as HDMI 2.1 in TMDS mode at up to 4K 60Hz, which is HDMI 2.0 bandwidth, and TechTablets described it as HDMI 2.0. The HDMI, DisplayPort, and two USB4 outputs together drive up to four displays at 4K, and the DisplayPort alone reaches 8K at 60Hz.

GMKtec launched the machine worldwide on March 30, 2026 under the name EVO-T2S, and retail listings for the X7 358H build use that name. GMKtec sells the box with Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H, a 16-core processor arranged with 4 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 4 low-power efficiency cores, boosting to 4.8 GHz. GMKtec also advertises a Core Ultra X9 388H version with the same core layout and a 5.1 GHz boost, but its US and German stores list no price for it, and PCWorld found it out of stock in August. GMKtec quotes up to 180 TOPS across the NPU 5 (50 TOPS), the Arc B390 (122 TOPS), and the CPU cores; its Amazon listing for the X7 358H build gives 172 TOPS, counting only the NPU and GPU. According to WCCFTech, the system can run models with 70 billion parameters locally, using the 64GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory and Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ AI SSDs, which WCCFTech says expand memory by caching. That SSD ships only in the 853GB build; the 1TB build has a standard PCIe 4.0 drive. GMKtec bundles its own “GMKtec Claw” AI utility based on OpenClaw for a ready-to-use local AI assistant out of the box.

WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 cover the wireless side, and the two Ethernet jacks run at 10GbE and 2.5GbE for demanding network workloads. Storage goes into two M.2 slots, one PCIe 5.0 x4 and one PCIe 4.0 x1, with a theoretical maximum of 16TB combined capacity. TechTablets found a Crucial PCIe 4.0 SSD in the PCIe 5.0 slot of the 1TB build. The OCuLink Gen4x4 port adds an external GPU for users who need dedicated graphics beyond the integrated Arc B390. Buyers who want raw GPU power over AI TOPS can look at the GMKtec EVO-X2 with AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which pairs Radeon 8060S integrated graphics with up to 128GB of unified memory.

Launch coverage centered on the 180 TOPS figure

An Intel CEO visit and a 50% AI claim against AMD

At CES 2026, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan tested the EVO-T2 at the GMKtec booth. TechRadar reported that the EVO-T2 delivers 50% more AI computing power than its AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 rival, and quoted Tan calling it “a critical step in making high performance AI computing accessible at the desktop level.”

WCCFTech on the two chips and the price

WCCFTech’s coverage laid out detailed specifications and pricing and called the Phison aiDAPTIV+ AI SSDs “an interesting bit” of the design. The publication noted that GMKtec has “precisely optimized the system around the OpenClaw AI Agent,” providing users with a fully local AI assistant. Their analysis positioned the EVO-T2 as the successor to the Arrow Lake-powered EVO-T1 series.

Where 180 TOPS sits against Arrow Lake and Strix Halo

Intel’s Panther Lake architecture is the company’s first consumer silicon on the 18A process node, and GMKtec is among the first vendors shipping it. GMKtec rates the EVO-T2 at up to 180 TOPS, against 99 TOPS for Arrow Lake in the EVO-T1 and up to 126 TOPS that AMD quotes for Strix Halo.

A local AI workstation for buyers who can live with 64GB

The EVO-T2 puts a Panther Lake chip in a box that sits on a desk. The 180 TOPS rating, a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, and 10GbE networking fit people running local language models and other AI workloads. The OCuLink port and the two USB4 connections leave room to add hardware as workloads grow. For office work rather than AI or graphics, our Meteor Lake vs Panther Lake comparison weighs it against an older, cheaper Meteor Lake box.

The soldered 64GB of RAM is the limitation to weigh, since the EVO-T1’s SO-DIMM slots allowed later memory upgrades. Buyers who need more memory for larger models should consider the GMKtec EVO-X2 with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X, or wait for potential higher-memory EVO-T2 variants. As a first-generation Panther Lake device, its drivers are also still maturing. Our overview of the Panther Lake NUCs and their Arc B390 graphics covers the broader wave of boxes built on this same silicon.

The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines this machine up against the rest of the catalog.

Reviewer Insights

TechTablets

TechTablets tested the 1TB Core Ultra X7 358H build and measured the Arc B390 as the fastest integrated GPU the channel had run to that point, reporting “A graphics score over 7,000 for integrated graphics. This is phenomenal. In fact, it is the highest I have seen.” He also singled out the OCuLink port. “So this is becoming a bit of a rarity and that is a mini PC with OcuLink on it. If you run eGPUs, this is the port to get.” Thermals and fan noise held up in testing, with the review saying “GMK Tech has done a good job with the thermals and the fan profile… other mini PCs are typically louder.” His main complaint was the price. “The downside is… it’s almost $2,000 US at the time of this video, and that is really expensive from what these used to cost.” The review also flagged the soldered memory, HDMI 2.0 rather than 2.1 on the HDMI port, and Adobe Premiere Pro export problems during the test.

Tech Guy Beau

Tech Guy Beau reviewed a unit GMKtec sent him and had used it as his daily driver for slightly over a month, editing the review itself on it. He read about 10W from the wall at idle with browsers open, his monitoring showed about 4 to 6W at idle and during YouTube playback, and he found the machine “completely silent when just hanging out.” Under full load in balanced mode the chip held a constant 45W, the wall meter read “about 60, 61, 62 W,” and Cinebench scored near 17,700; switching to the BIOS performance mode raised sustained power to about 60W and the score to “about 20,000, which is pretty par for the course for this chip.” He expected performance mode to be noisier, but after that run he still called it “such a quiet system,” and while exporting video he said “the system is completely silent, even on performance mode.” He also ran Hogwarts Legacy at about 60 FPS at 1080p medium with no upscaling on the Arc B390, and a desktop 5060 Ti in an OCuLink enclosure ran with a penalty he put at “a few percent.”

Team Pandory

Team Pandory tested the 64GB AI NVMe build on a unit GMKtec sent for review; the channel calls it the EVO-T2S, “or T2 depending on region.” In Time Spy, “the 358H impresses with the second best graphics performance results we’ve seen from a mini PC,” Rocket League stayed well over 120 FPS at 1440p, and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p low reached around 60 FPS with XeSS on, while Tekken 8 at 4K was where it struggled. The bundled PCIe 5.0 drive caused “multiple Windows hard errors related to this NVMe,” which stopped only after the channel dropped that M.2 slot to PCIe 4.0 speeds in the BIOS, and the review also faulted HDMI 2.0, the limit of two M.2 slots, and the price. The unit idled around 42°C drawing about 15W, peaked at 91°C under combined CPU and GPU stress, and still “remains a fairly quiet mini PC” without BIOS changes. The channel recommended “grabbing the 1 TB non-AI edition” unless you plan to work on AI, saying it did not see much improvement from the $300 AI drive.

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