GMKtec K12

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32 GB RAM / 512 GB Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 H 255 Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 H 255 Add

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The GMKtec K12 steps up to a 1.5-liter chassis, larger than the compact boxes the company built before it. It runs the AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor (a rebadged 8745HS with 8 Zen 4 cores) with Radeon 780M integrated graphics. The extra volume buys a dedicated OCuLink port for an external GPU and three M.2 storage slots that hold up to 24TB of NVMe storage. That makes it a desktop replacement aimed at buyers who expect to keep adding to it.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Dedicated OCuLink port for eGPU expansion with better performance than USB4 Larger 1.5L volume compared to typical mini PCs Three M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 slots, up to 24TB Idle fan noise is higher than most mini PCs, and louder in performance mode Dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports for networking flexibility No integrated NPU for AI workloads USB4 and USB-C 10Gbps with DisplayPort and Power Delivery Bluetooth range measured at about 12 feet (3.7 meters) Vapor chamber cooling keeps CPU temperatures manageable Secondary M.2 slots run at PCIe x2 speeds Three selectable TDP modes (45W/54W/65W) for performance tuning NotebookCheck measured it 20 to 25 percent slower than the Zen 5 Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

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GMKtec K12 Comparison Chart

GMKtec K12 GMKtec K12 GMKtec K12 Price List Price: $879.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $850.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $919.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec Version --- 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 H 255 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 H 255 Performance Rating 5.6 5.2 5.6 CPU Mark 28,290 28,290 28,290 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 1 TB 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.1 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches

(154.94 x 149.86 x 78.74 mm) 6.1 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches

(154.94 x 149.86 x 78.74 mm) 6.1 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches

(154.94 x 149.86 x 78.74 mm) Weight 2.07 lbs (0.94 kg) 2.07 lbs (0.94 kg) 2.07 lbs (0.94 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4, plus additional DP via USB-C front and USB4 rear) 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4, plus additional DP via USB-C front and USB4 rear) 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4, plus additional DP via USB-C front and USB4 rear) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: 1x USB-C 10Gbps (Gen2, PD + DP), 2x USB 5Gbps; Rear: 1x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB 5Gbps, 2x USB 2.0 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: 1x USB-C 10Gbps (Gen2, PD + DP), 2x USB 5Gbps; Rear: 1x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB 5Gbps, 2x USB 2.0 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: 1x USB-C 10Gbps (Gen2, PD + DP), 2x USB 5Gbps; Rear: 1x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB 5Gbps, 2x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm combo jack 3.5mm combo jack 3.5mm combo jack Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box 19V 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount bracket, user manual 19V 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount bracket, user manual 19V 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount bracket, user manual Expandability RAM: 2x SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 slots (max 96GB); Storage: 3x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots; OCuLink port for external GPU; Vapor chamber + dual-fan cooling with RGB RAM: 2x SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 slots (max 96GB); Storage: 3x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots; OCuLink port for external GPU; Vapor chamber + dual-fan cooling with RGB RAM: 2x SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 slots (max 96GB); Storage: 3x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots; OCuLink port for external GPU; Vapor chamber + dual-fan cooling with RGB

See every AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 configuration in the chart

A 1.5-liter shell that buys three M.2 slots and an OCuLink port

A metal wrap-around chassis gives the unit a more premium look and feel than GMKtec’s previous all-plastic designs. The device measures 6.1 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches and weighs just over 2 pounds, larger than the typical sub-liter mini PC but still compact enough for desk placement or VESA mounting behind a monitor. Dual fans with RGB lighting work alongside a vapor chamber cooling system to keep thermals in check, though Robtech found the idle fan noise “louder than most minis” and called the Beelink SER9 “a substantially quieter and smaller mini PC.” The same review found that a fan button cycles the lighting modes but cannot turn the light off. Rubber feet on one side panel let it stand vertically, which helps if desk space is tight.

The AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 is a Hawk Point chip, a rebranded Ryzen 7 8745HS designed for the Chinese market. Its 8 Zen 4 cores run at 3.8GHz base and boost to 4.9GHz, and Wccftech measured around 16,000 points in Cinebench R23 multi-core testing. The Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 compute units handles 1080p gaming, with Ryan Adapts noting that Battlefield 6 ran “completely fine” on the integrated GPU. Wccftech’s more structured testing showed Cyberpunk 2077 hitting 62 FPS at 1080p medium with FSR enabled, while Forza Horizon 5 reached 94 FPS at high settings. Three TDP modes (45W Silent, 54W Balanced, and 65-70W Performance) let you tune the power and noise balance.

The front panel offers a USB-C 10Gbps port with DisplayPort alt-mode and Power Delivery, two USB 5Gbps Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Around back sits the dedicated OCuLink port, which provides PCIe Gen4 x4 bandwidth directly to an external GPU and bypasses the bandwidth limitations of USB4 or Thunderbolt connections. Tech Guy Beau demonstrated pairing it with a GMK GP1 eGPU dock containing an AMD 7600 MXT, noting that “OCuLink is better in the case that it has considerably better performance” than USB4. Additional rear ports include USB4 at 40Gbps, HDMI 2.1 supporting 4K at 120Hz, DisplayPort 1.4, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports using Realtek controllers, and two USB 2.0 ports. WiFi 6E via MediaTek RZ616 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover the wireless side, though Robtech measured Bluetooth range at only about 12 feet.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech: three Gen4 M.2 slots, two of them running at x2

Robtech tears the unit down to show the internal layout. He notes that “GMKtec’s K12 is a big boy, much larger than previous GMKtec minis” but acknowledges that this size enables features like “three 2280 M.2 Gen4 slots.” His testing revealed that the three storage slots and OCuLink port are the standout differentiators, though he cautions that two of the M.2 slots run at PCIe x2 speeds rather than full x4. His noise measurements showed the unit running louder than competitors at idle, leading to his recommendation that users “stick to Balanced as I don’t think the performance boost is worth the extra fan noise” when choosing TDP modes.

Tech Guy Beau: an eGPU dock over OCuLink instead of USB4

Tech Guy Beau spends most of his review on the eGPU capabilities, gaming with an external GPU connected via OCuLink. He calls the AMD 255H “like actually the GOAT CPU of all time” and notes that its Radeon 780M is the same graphics found in handhelds like the ROG Ally and Legion Go. On the port itself he says, “What makes this thing very special beyond that… Is it has an OCuLink port.” He also demonstrates the dual 2.5G Ethernet ports and the vertical stand, presenting the K12 as a foundation for building a high-performance gaming setup with expandability.

Ryan Adapts: Secure Boot off by default, and room for 24TB

Ryan Adapts approaches it as a casual user: “I forgot this thing was running in my office… it’s been like that for 3 weeks and I’ve never noticed.” The review emphasizes the storage expansion capabilities, noting that “this does have the ability to expand the storage. It has three M.2 PCIe 4 slots” that can accommodate up to 24TB total. On the Battlefield 6 test with integrated graphics: “It played Battlefield 6 completely fine. I mean, how cool is that?” One practical note: Ryan Adapts found that Secure Boot was disabled by default in the BIOS and needed to be enabled for some games to run.

According to NotebookCheck, the larger K12 “doesn’t offer much over its predecessor beyond just a few extra ports”. Their testing found raw performance “very close to the two-year old Ryzen 7 7840HS while being 20 to 25 percent slower than the Zen 5 Ryzen AI 9 HX 370,” which potential buyers should consider if maximum CPU performance is the priority. The review awards a 74% score, praising the triple PCIe4 NVMe SSD support and build quality but criticizing the louder cooling system and lack of NPU support.

TechRadar awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars and called the K12 “a sensible investment.” On office use their review says, “As an office machine, the GMKtec K12 is exceptional.” They praise the balance of power and upgradability, concluding that it offers “a level of future-proofing that few other machines of this size or type can offer.”

Wccftech focuses on value, noting that the starting price of the barebone unit makes it competitive. Their thermal testing found the dual-fan cooling setup kept the “CPU staying below 70 °C across all of the tests we ran”, and they highlight FSR3 and AFMF2 support for gaming: “With features such as AFMF2, Anti-Lag 2, and FSR3, it makes for a perfect table-top experience.”

Customer Reviews

Across 963 ratings on Amazon, the GMKtec K12 averages 4.5 stars, with 79 percent leaving five stars and a smaller 7 percent leaving one star. Owners who bought it for gaming and creative work are the most enthusiastic. Daniel DeCesare, a verified buyer, called it “So much more powerful then I expected, plays Overwatch and some AAA games extremely well” and added that he uses it for music production, running “multiple tracks with heavy vsts” with “lesser latency then expected.” Bill Mahoney, also a verified buyer, runs his as a dedicated workstation: “Runs visual studio and sales server without any latency. Would buy again if I needed another workstation.”

The most consistent complaint across K12 reviews is the top RGB fan light, which several owners say cannot be turned off. Daniel DeCesare noted the “Led on the top of the system doesnt turn off, couldn’t find anything on how to,” and a verified buyer posting as Filtered listed the same issue (“RGB fan on top is static (cannot adjust the light effect or even turn off)”) alongside concerns about heat on the stock thermal paste, writing that temperatures “can reach 91c on ‘Performance’ mode.” Fan noise under sustained load comes up too: Daniel DeCesare said the fans get “a little loud” and suggested placing the unit toward the back of a desk. None of these owners treated the issues as deal-breakers, and most still rated the K12 four or five stars.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Storage and eGPU room, paid for in fan noise

The extra volume over an ultra-compact box buys three M.2 slots, an OCuLink port, and dual 2.5GbE. The Ryzen 7 H 255 and Radeon 780M cover productivity work and 1080p gaming, with the OCuLink port waiting when integrated graphics reach their limits. Fast storage access and the dual Ethernet ports also suit a home server build.

Anyone who wants near-silence or the smallest possible footprint should look elsewhere, since Robtech found idle fan noise higher than most mini PCs and noisier still in performance mode. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lists these specs next to other boxes in the same size and price range.

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