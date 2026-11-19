32 configurations across 12 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 represents a curious footnote in AMD’s processor lineup: a chip originally designated for the Chinese market that has become a popular choice in globally-distributed mini PCs. Built on the Hawk Point architecture with eight Zen 4 cores on TSMC’s 4nm process, the H 255 is essentially a rebadged Ryzen 7 8745HS with slightly lower boost clocks (4.9 GHz versus 5.1 GHz). Like its sibling, the H 255 lacks the NPU found in the Ryzen 7 8845HS, which makes no practical difference for traditional computing but means Windows Copilot+ features run on the CPU and GPU rather than dedicated AI hardware. Brands like Beelink, Minisforum, ACEMAGICIAN, and Reatan have embraced this processor for mini PCs shipped worldwide.

What makes the Ryzen 7 H 255 compelling is the price-to-performance ratio it enables. The chip delivers genuine desktop-class computing with eight cores, sixteen threads, and the powerful Radeon 780M integrated graphics featuring 12 RDNA 3 compute units at up to 2600 MHz. Reviewers consistently compare the 780M’s gaming performance to a standalone GTX 1060, a feat for silicon running at 45-54W TDP. For users who need compact machines capable of handling demanding productivity tasks and casual 1080p gaming without discrete graphics, the H 255 hits an attractive sweet spot between capability and cost.

The processor targets users who prioritize performance density over the latest features. While newer AMD chips like the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 offer Zen 5 cores and dedicated NPUs for AI acceleration, the H 255 delivers 90% of the practical performance at a significantly lower price point. Mini PCs with this processor typically sell between $500 and $700 fully configured, making them accessible alternatives to workstation-class systems that would have cost twice as much just a few years ago.

Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 scores approximately 28,290 in CPU Mark benchmarks, placing it among high-performance mobile processors typically found in gaming laptops. For context, this is roughly five times faster than the Intel N100 budget processor and competitive with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. In Geekbench 6 testing, mini PCs with this processor achieve around 2,500 in single-core and 12,000-12,500 in multi-core scores, numbers that translate to smooth performance across demanding applications.

Real-world testing from professional reviewers confirms these synthetic benchmarks translate to genuine capability. The Beelink SER9 Max with this processor recorded a Cinebench 2024 single-core score of 100 and multi-core score of 836, along with a Crossmark score of 1,814. In sustained workloads, the chip settles around 3.9-4.5 GHz while maintaining temperatures in the 75-85C range, depending on the specific mini PC’s cooling solution. Power consumption at idle runs a modest 8W, making these systems practical for always-on deployments like home servers or media centers.

The Radeon 780M integrated graphics transform these mini PCs from productivity machines into legitimate gaming systems. Reviewers measured approximately 36 FPS in Civilization 7 at medium settings, 40 FPS in FC 25 at Ultra settings, and around 30 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at medium settings, all at 1080p. Esports titles perform even better, with League of Legends exceeding 170 FPS at very high settings and CS2 averaging over 90 FPS at 1080p low. For users who want to push graphics performance further, several H 255 mini PCs include OCuLink ports or USB4 connections that enable external GPU enclosures.

Ideal Use Cases

Mini PCs powered by the Ryzen 7 H 255 excel as compact desktop replacements for power users who need workstation-class computing without the bulk. Software developers find the eight cores and sixteen threads handle compilation, container workloads, and multiple development environments simultaneously without bottlenecks. The typical 32GB DDR5 configurations in these systems provide comfortable headroom for running virtual machines, databases, and memory-intensive development tools.

Content creators benefit from both the strong multi-threaded CPU performance and capable integrated graphics. 4K video editing in Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve works smoothly for most projects, with hardware-accelerated encoding making exports significantly faster than on older systems. The Radeon 780M handles video playback and timeline scrubbing without stuttering, though professional colorists working with heavily graded footage may still want discrete graphics.

Home office and productivity users find these machines handle demanding multi-monitor setups with ease. The H 255 mini PCs typically support triple or quad 4K displays through combinations of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB4 connections. With generous port selections including 2.5-gigabit or even 10-gigabit Ethernet, these systems work well as productivity workstations, home lab virtualization hosts, or media servers. The relatively compact 5-inch form factor means they tuck behind monitors on VESA mounts or occupy minimal desk space.

The Ryzen 7 H 255 is not for users who need absolute silence. Unlike fanless N100 systems, these mini PCs require active cooling and become audible under sustained loads, typically reaching 32-44 dBA depending on the chassis design. Similarly, users specifically needing NPU-based AI acceleration for local LLM inference or Windows Copilot+ features should consider the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or newer Ryzen AI 300-series processors instead.

What to Look For

RAM configuration significantly impacts performance on Ryzen 7 H 255 mini PCs, particularly for gaming. The Radeon 780M shares system memory, so faster DDR5-5600 in dual-channel configuration delivers noticeably better graphics performance than slower or single-channel setups. Most systems ship with 32GB pre-installed, which handles productivity and gaming comfortably. Users planning memory-intensive virtualization workloads should verify the maximum supported RAM, which varies from 64GB to 128GB depending on the specific model.

Storage and expansion options differentiate models in meaningful ways. Most H 255 mini PCs include dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 4TB drives each. Several models from Minisforum and Reatan include OCuLink adapters for external GPU connectivity, delivering approximately 45% better eGPU performance than USB4 connections. If external graphics expansion interests you, verify whether OCuLink consumes a storage slot since some implementations share PCIe lanes with M.2 storage.

Networking capabilities vary considerably across the product lineup. The Beelink SER9 Max stands out with genuine 10-gigabit Ethernet that auto-downspeeds to 2.5GbE when connected to slower infrastructure, a feature particularly valuable for home lab deployments. Most other models include 2.5-gigabit Ethernet, which remains faster than typical home networking but falls short for data-intensive applications. WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E is standard, with a few premium models offering WiFi 7. Price points typically range from $519 for budget options like the ACEMAGICIAN W1 to $679 for configurations like the Beelink SER9 Max with 10GbE networking.