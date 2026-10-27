FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 7 H 255)

Published on October 27, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The FIREBAT AM02 with the Ryzen 7 H 255 is a barebone mini PC: it arrives with no memory, no SSD, and no operating system, so it suits people who already own DDR5 laptop memory and an NVMe drive, or who want to pick their own. Inside the white 5-inch case is an 8-core Zen 4 processor with Radeon 780M graphics, two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, and two M.2 slots. The ports cover three 4K monitors and two wired networks, but stop at 1-gigabit Ethernet and 10Gbps USB, with no USB4.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 H 255 (Zen 4) boosting to 4.9GHz Ships with no RAM, SSD, or Windows; those cost extra Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units No USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink for fast external storage or an external GPU Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, so memory runs dual channel and can grow later Ethernet tops out at 1 gigabit on both ports Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots for NVMe drives No independent benchmarks, thermal, or noise tests yet HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB-C drive three 4K screens at 60Hz One fan cools a chip FIREBAT rates at up to 54W Two Ethernet ports and a VESA mount option No SD card reader

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FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 7 H 255) Comparison Chart

FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 7 H 255) Price List Price: $270.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version Barebone (no RAM/SSD)/Ryzen 7 H 255 Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 28,290 Operating System No OS Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x SO-DIMM, not included) Internal Storage None included; NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 5 x 1.84 inches

(130.05 x 127 x 46.74 mm) Weight 1.07 lbs (0.49 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0; 4K video also over front USB-C) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: USB-C, 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: 2x USB-A 10Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box -- Expandability Bring your own RAM and SSD: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 configuration in the chart

Ports, and the memory and SSD you add

The case is about 5.1 by 5 inches and 1.8 inches tall, and the unit weighs about 1.1 pounds. It is white, with rounded corners, a raised diagonal pattern on the lid, and a slotted vent along one side. This is a different chassis from the black FIREBAT AM02 with the Ryzen 5 6600H, even though both carry the AM02 name. The front holds a USB-C port, two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a combo audio jack, and the power button. The back has two more 10Gbps USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 2.0, two gigabit Ethernet ports, the power input, and a lock slot.

FIREBAT describes the front USB-C port as full-featured USB 3.2 Gen 2 with 4K 60Hz video output. Together with HDMI and DisplayPort, that makes three 4K screens at 60Hz. The two Ethernet ports are both 1-gigabit, so a 2.5-gigabit home network gets no benefit, and a router or firewall build has no fast port to work with. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2.

Memory goes into two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, the same laptop-style sticks used in most current mini PCs. Install two matching sticks: the Radeon 780M borrows system memory as video memory, and a single stick halves the bandwidth it can use. The Ryzen 7 H 255 is rated for DDR5-5600. FIREBAT gives the memory maximum as 64GB in one place and 96GB in another. Storage goes into two M.2 2280 slots, which FIREBAT lists as PCIe 4.0 and NVMe compatible, with a total of 2TB in one spec and 4TB in another. With no drive in the box, plan on installing Windows or Linux from a USB stick; FIREBAT offers drivers and BIOS files on its download page.

Zen 4 cores, 780M graphics, and one fan

The AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 has 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads, a 3.8GHz base clock, and a 4.9GHz boost. It belongs to AMD’s 2025 Ryzen 200 series and is a renamed Ryzen 7 8745HS, which is the 8845HS without its NPU (dedicated AI accelerator), so Windows Copilot+ features are not available. Its PassMark CPU score of about 28,200 is roughly one and a half times the Ryzen 5 6600H in the older AM02, and about five times an Intel N150. Newer Ryzen AI 300 chips such as the HX 370 are faster in both CPU and graphics work, and cost more.

The integrated Radeon 780M has 12 RDNA 3 compute units at up to 2600MHz. It runs many games at 1080p with reduced settings when the memory runs in dual channel. FIREBAT rates the processor at up to 54W and cools it with a single fan and two heat pipes. No one has published a hands-on test of this model yet, so fan noise and whether the chip holds 54W under sustained load are unmeasured.

EVO Tech’s take on the barebone

EVO Tech mentions the AM02 H 255 in a pricing roundup of FIREBAT’s AliExpress models that focuses on the FIREBAT F1, describing “the Firebat AM02 right here that has the same Ryzen 7 H255 as the F1, but this has no RAM, no SSD.” The channel sees it as a way to move parts from an older DDR5 mini PC: “you could pretty much just take the RAM and SSD from that, throw it on here, and you’re going to have yourself a nice performance upgrade without spending a lot of money.” It also calls the idea “a very niche thing,” adds that coming from a Ryzen 6800H machine the performance gain is not worth the cost, and notes that a mini PC without its RAM and SSD is hard to resell. EVO Tech did not test the AM02 itself in the video.

Who it’s for

The AM02 H 255 fits buyers who already have DDR5 SO-DIMM memory and an NVMe SSD, for example from an older Ryzen 5 mini PC, and want Zen 4 cores and 780M graphics without paying for parts they own. It also suits people who want to choose their own memory size and install Linux or their own Windows license from the start.

Skip it if you would have to buy memory and storage anyway, since a complete machine such as the FIREBAT F1 brings the same processor with USB4 and 2.5GbE, though with soldered memory. For the same chip with DDR5 slots, USB4, and 2.5GbE, see the ACEMAGICIAN W1 or the GMKtec K12. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lists more Ryzen 7 H 255 machines side by side.

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