FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 5 6600H)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB LPDDR5/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Add

16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Add

The FIREBAT AM02 is a budget Windows mini PC for office work, multi-monitor desks, and light gaming, built on AMD’s six-core Ryzen 5 6600H with Radeon 660M graphics. The 6600H is a Zen 3+ laptop chip from early 2022. Its PassMark CPU Mark of about 18,000 is more than three times an Intel N150’s, and well short of current Ryzen chips. FIREBAT now sells it on Amazon with 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 soldered to the board, while earlier units carry one 16GB DDR5-4800 stick with a second slot free. FIREBAT’s store lists both versions; the SO-DIMM one is sold out. FIREBAT also sells an Intel N100 AM02 in this same black chassis, and a Ryzen 7 H 255 barebone AM02 in a different, white chassis.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Six-core Ryzen 5 6600H with Radeon 660M graphics Earlier units ship one memory stick, so memory runs single-channel until a second is added Two M.2 2280 slots, the spare one wired for PCIe 4.0 x4 The current LPDDR5 version is soldered at 16GB with no upgrade path Three 4K displays at once over DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C The fan gets loud under sustained gaming or rendering Dual Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 Both Ethernet ports are gigabit; no 2.5GbE VESA mount in the box Plastic outer shell, and the case screws need a long, thin screwdriver

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FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 5 6600H) Comparison Chart

FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 5 6600H) FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 5 6600H) Price List Price: $429.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $349.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB LPDDR5/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Performance Rating 4.3 4.3 CPU Mark 17,973 17,973 Operating System -- -- Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 660M Integrated AMD Radeon 660M RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR5-6400, soldered) 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, single-channel (One DDR5-4800 stick; 2 slots, 64GB max) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 5.04 x 2.01 inches

(125.98 x 128.02 x 51.05 mm) 4.96 x 5.04 x 2.01 inches

(125.98 x 128.02 x 51.05 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0, 4K@160Hz per FIREBAT) 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0, 4K@160Hz per FIREBAT) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C (DP, PD). Rear: USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 2.0 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C (DP, PD). Rear: USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, 19V power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, quick start guide Mini PC, 19V power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, quick start guide Expandability Second M.2 2280 slot (PCIe 4.0 x4). Memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded. Second SO-DIMM slot (64GB max as 2x 32GB) and a second M.2 2280 slot (PCIe 4.0 x4).

See every AMD Ryzen 5 6600H configuration in the chart

Ports, memory versions, and storage

The chassis measures about 5 by 5 by 2 inches, with a plastic outer shell over an internal metal frame, angled vent slots on the sides, and a perforated grille across half of the top. The front holds two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with data, DisplayPort output, and power delivery, a 3.5mm combo jack, the power button, and a recessed reset switch. The back carries one more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, DisplayPort, HDMI, two gigabit Ethernet ports, and the barrel power input. FIREBAT rates the DisplayPort output for 4K at 160Hz and the HDMI port for 4K at 60Hz (FIREBAT labels it HDMI 2.1, but with TMDS signaling it has HDMI 2.0 bandwidth), and the USB-C port drives a third 4K display at 60Hz. A Realtek RTL8852BE card supplies Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Earlier units carry a single 16GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM in one of two slots, and FIREBAT rates the two slots for up to 64GB (2x 32GB). Every review and 2025 buyer report on this page covers this single-stick version. With one stick the memory runs single-channel, which holds back the Radeon 660M because the integrated graphics share that memory. The version FIREBAT sells on Amazon now has 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 soldered to the board, which FIREBAT marks as non-removable, so it cannot be expanded later. Check which memory type a seller names before you buy.

Storage is a 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe drive. Tame That Tech found it on a PCIe 3.0 x4 link, with a second, empty M.2 2280 slot wired for PCIe 4.0 x4, so a faster second drive can go in without removing the first. The lid has mounting points shaped for a 2.5-inch drive, but EVO Tech found no SATA header on the board and no adapter in the box, so a SATA drive has nowhere to connect.

Reviewer Insights

Tame That Tech

Tame That Tech tested a 6600H AM02 with the single DDR5 stick across office work, thermals, gaming, video editing, and small local AI models. For office apps, browser tabs, code compilation, and light virtual machines, the verdict was “For everyday tasks, this thing absolutely flies.” Light loads kept the CPU around 45 to 60°C with the fan close to inaudible. Sustained gaming or combined CPU and GPU load pushed it into the mid to high 80s, with short spikes near 90°C and a clearly audible fan, though “The good news is there is no serious thermal throttling in real world workloads.”

In DaVinci Resolve Studio, a 1080p timeline scrubbed smoothly and a four-minute 1080p render took about 17 minutes. The same project failed to render in 4K on the single 16GB stick, and the reviewer recommended a second stick for 4K timelines. The complaints were a basic BIOS with limited power and fan tuning, thin documentation, and generic-brand SSD and memory. On software, the reviewer found that “for a plug-and-play Windows box, it gets the job done without weird OEM bloatware.”

EVO Tech

EVO Tech measured 9,660 in Cinebench R23 multi-core and called it “A pretty great result overall and the best performing 6600H that I’ve ever taken a look at.” In games, the single memory stick held back Counter-Strike 2 in both average frame rate and 1% lows, while Rainbow Six Siege X ran at its lowest settings and the reviewer found “this 660M is a surprisingly decent performer.” The plastic design reminded the reviewer of the ACEMAGIC AM06 Pro, and “neither one of these systems is going to win any kind of design awards.” The bulky power brick drew a complaint, and the case screws sit deep enough to need a long, thin screwdriver. EVO Tech’s verdict favored FIREBAT’s A6 (Ryzen 7 6800H), which cost about $20 more: “if the A6 is available today, there is just no reason to buy the AM02.”

In a follow-up comparison against FIREBAT’s A6 (Ryzen 7 6800H) and an older Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC, both FIREBAT machines trailed the 5800H in 1% lows while running one memory stick. After the upgrade to dual-channel memory, the 6600H beat the 5800H in Counter-Strike 2 average frame rate. Even with two sticks, it still trailed the 5800H in Rainbow Six Siege X and Grid 2, and only edged ahead in Mount & Blade II and Alien Isolation. The reviewer called the AM02 “a very efficient system” next to the 5800H and said: “It’s just more efficient if you feel like gaming is secondary to you or you don’t really care about gaming at all.” He also called it “definitely a project system” that needs the memory upgrade, and concluded that “the A6 is just still the champion here.”

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyers rate it 4.5 out of 5 across 51 ratings. DRK_TECH, a 5-star reviewer, added a second stick for 32GB and wrote that “It does get noisy obviously when running games, but I have it mounted underneath the desk so I don’t hear it as much.” Geoffrey W. praised the internal build: “it has real brass threads molded into the plastic case as well with machine screws throughout the computer.” C.C. set it up as a home theater PC and found that “Windows 11 popped up to my screen” on first boot.

LM, who returned the unit with a 2-star review, wrote that “Despite being 5600 memory, it was locked to 4800 in the bios” and saw temperatures “reach over 90c” in games. Bob Van Epps gave 3 stars after a defective power button: “I could get the computer to turn on but it would not turn off using the power button.”

Who should buy it

Six Zen 3+ cores handle office suites, development tools, and light virtual machines, and the three video outputs cover a full multi-monitor desk. The Radeon 660M runs esports and older titles, and 1080p video editing works on the stock memory. Buyers of the SO-DIMM version should plan on a second memory stick, which lifts the graphics speed and makes room for 4K timelines.

Skip it if you want modern AAA games at high settings, a quiet box under sustained load, or 2.5GbE networking. For the same chip in a different chassis, see the GMKtec NucBox M6. For more CPU headroom from FIREBAT, the FIREBAT F1 runs a Ryzen 7 H 255 with a CPU Mark of about 28,200. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lists other Ryzen mini PCs side by side.

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Frequently Asked Questions