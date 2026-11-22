PELADN WO7 (Ryzen 5 6600H)

Published on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The PELADN WO7 is a small Windows desktop for office work, programming, a two-monitor desk, or a small Linux box. Its AMD processor dates from 2022, so this is a budget machine on older silicon, though it is still faster than the low-power Intel N-series chips common at this size. The memory is soldered to the board, so the amount you buy is the amount you keep. Storage is the part you can grow, with a free second drive slot.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 6600H at up to 4.5GHz 16GB of LPDDR5 is soldered and cannot be upgraded Two M.2 2280 slots, both PCIe 4.0 x4 Both M.2 slots reject SATA drives Fast LPDDR5-6400 memory helps the Radeon 660M Bundled SSD is a PCIe 3.0 drive in a PCIe 4.0 slot Two Gigabit Ethernet ports No 2.5GbE, USB4, or OCuLink HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 for two 4K60 displays The chip is a 2022 design Three-year PELADN warranty and a VESA bracket in the box No SD card reader

PELADN WO7 (Ryzen 5 6600H) Comparison Chart

PELADN WO7 (Ryzen 5 6600H) Price List Price: $459.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 17,973 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 660M RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR5-6400, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 5.12 x 1.97 inches

(125.98 x 130.05 x 50.04 mm) Weight 1.05 lbs (0.48 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4, 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: USB-C and 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: USB-A 10Gbps, USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 19V 6.32A power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, screws, manual Expandability RAM soldered. Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe slots, up to 4TB; SATA M.2 not supported.

See every AMD Ryzen 5 6600H configuration in the chart

Ryzen 5 6600H performance

The AMD Ryzen 5 6600H has six Zen 3+ cores and 12 threads, a 3.3GHz base clock, a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. AMD launched it in early 2022 for laptops, and PELADN’s spec sheet lists it at a 45W TDP in the WO7. Its PassMark CPU Mark of about 18,000 puts it well ahead of the Ryzen 5 5500U (about 12,600) and far ahead of an Intel N150 (about 5,300), but behind the Ryzen 5 7640HS (about 22,700) in PELADN’s own WO4 7640HS.

Graphics come from the chip’s integrated AMD Radeon 660M, six RDNA 2 compute units at up to 1,900MHz. It plays 4K video and handles older or lighter games at reduced settings, but it is not a machine for current AAA games. The integrated graphics share system memory, and the WO7’s LPDDR5-6400 runs much faster than the DDR4 in older Ryzen mini PCs, which helps the integrated GPU. There is no USB4 or OCuLink port, so an external graphics card is not an option later.

Memory and storage

The 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory is soldered to the board and cannot be changed. PELADN also makes builds from 8GB to 32GB, but only the 16GB model is sold in the US. That 16GB runs short for several virtual machines at once or large photo and video projects.

Storage sits in two M.2 2280 slots, each wired for PCIe 4.0 x4. The WO7 ships with a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive in one slot, and the second slot is free for another drive, with up to 4TB supported across both. Neither slot accepts SATA M.2 drives, so a second drive must be NVMe. A PCIe 4.0 drive in either slot can read up to about twice as fast as the bundled PCIe 3.0 drive. There is no 2.5-inch drive bay.

Ports, size, and networking

The WO7 measures about 5.0 x 5.1 x 2.0 inches and weighs about 1 pound, according to PELADN’s spec sheet. The case is black plastic with vent slots on the sides and rear. The front holds the power button, a clear-CMOS button, a combo headphone and microphone jack, a 10Gbps USB-C port, and two 10Gbps USB-A ports. The back has a third 10Gbps USB-A port, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, the barrel power input, and a Kensington lock slot.

The HDMI and DisplayPort jacks each drive a 4K display at 60Hz, so two monitors run without adapters. PELADN’s spec sheet lists only those two jacks as video outputs, though PELADN also advertises a third 4K60 display over the front USB-C port (DisplayPort Alt Mode). Wireless is WiFi 6 with Bluetooth 5.3. The two Gigabit ports suit a home office that wants separate networks, or a small firewall or home-server build, though the 1Gbps ceiling is slower than the 2.5GbE ports on many current mini PCs. A 19V 6.32A (120W) adapter, an HDMI cable, and a VESA bracket for mounting the WO7 behind a monitor come in the box.

Who it’s for

The WO7 makes sense if 16GB will cover your work for as long as you keep the machine. In return you get two NVMe slots for storage, two Ethernet ports for a router or home-server build, and a three-year warranty, in a plastic box that mounts behind a monitor. Gigabit networking is enough for a home office or a small Linux server on a typical home connection.

Skip it if you want to add memory later, need faster wired networking, or hope to add an external GPU. The GMKtec NucBox M6 uses the same Ryzen 5 6600H with SO-DIMM memory slots, a USB4 port, and 2.5GbE. The Getorli GT103 is a close match with the same chip and soldered LPDDR5 in a metal case, and PELADN’s WO4 7640HS steps up to a faster Zen 4 chip with USB4 and 2.5GbE. To compare more options, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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