9 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 5 6600H is the six-core member of AMD’s Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” laptop family. AMD announced the lineup on January 4, 2022, with the first systems due in February 2022. AMD’s spec page lists six Zen 3+ cores and 12 threads, a 3.3 GHz base clock, a boost of up to 4.5 GHz, 3MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache, built on TSMC’s 6nm process with a 45W default TDP.

The integrated GPU is the Radeon 660M, with 6 graphics cores at up to 1,900 MHz. The memory controller takes DDR5-4800 or LPDDR5-6400 in two channels, up to 64GB, and the chip’s expansion lanes run at PCIe 4.0. Its eight-core sibling, the Ryzen 7 6800H, uses the same platform with two more CPU cores and the Radeon 680M, which AMD lists with 12 graphics cores at up to 2,200 MHz. The 6600H therefore has half the graphics cores of the 6800H.

Five models in the Starry Hope catalog use the 6600H, among them the Beelink EQR6, the FIREBAT AM02, and the GMKtec NucBox M6. The chip came out in 2022, and the Zen 4 Ryzen 5 7640HS that followed in 2023 has the same six cores and 12 threads and scores about 26% higher in PassMark, with a configurable power range of 35 to 54W.

Performance

The Ryzen 5 6600H has a PassMark CPU Mark of 17,973. That puts it level with the 15-watt Ryzen 7 5825U (17,771), about 1% behind, and about 13% ahead of Intel’s Core i5-12450H (15,836). Intel’s Core i5-12600H scores 20,350, about 13% above the 6600H. The Ryzen 7 6800H (22,652) and the Ryzen 5 7640HS (22,659) each land about 26% higher.

NotebookCheck measured the chip in its GMK NucBox M6 review. The M6 runs the 6600H at a 50W sustained limit with 54W short bursts. Under Prime95, the processor boosted to about 4.1 GHz, then settled near 3.9 GHz at 50W, with a core temperature around 80°C. The M6 scored 10,418 points in Cinebench R23 multi-core, slightly above NotebookCheck’s average for the chip. The reviewer placed its multi-thread results between the Core i5-12450H and the Core i5-12500H, and its Cinebench R15 loop averaged 1,720 points against about 2,520 to 2,550 for two Ryzen 7 7840HS mini PCs, roughly a third lower.

The Radeon 660M handles display output, video playback, and light 3D work. With six graphics cores, it has half the GPU resources of the 680M in the 6800H, so the 6600H is a weaker choice for gaming than its eight-core sibling. Like every integrated GPU, it uses system memory, so dual-channel memory matters for graphics performance.

Ideal Use Cases

The 6600H suits a desktop for office work, web apps, video calls, and a browser with many tabs. Six cores and 12 threads also handle photo editing, small code projects, and a few virtual machines or containers. The 45W rating gives it more sustained headroom than 15W chips, which shows in the clocks NotebookCheck recorded under a long all-core load.

Home servers and network boxes are another fit when the model has the right ports. The current Beelink EQR6 build and the GMKtec NucBox M6 both have two 2.5GbE ports, which suits a router, firewall, or small file server. The FIREBAT AM02 has two gigabit ports instead.

Gaming is the weaker area. Buyers who want light gaming on integrated graphics will get more from the 6800H’s Radeon 680M or from a Ryzen 7000 series chip. An external GPU can also be harder to add. AMD said at launch that the Ryzen 6000 line supports USB4, but only where the PC maker enables it, so USB4 depends on the box rather than the chip. NotebookCheck found that USB4 did not work on the NucBox M6 despite the maker’s marketing, though USB-C DisplayPort output and Power Delivery did.

What to Look For

Memory type differs from model to model, and sometimes within one model name. The Beelink EQR6 on sale now uses soldered LPDDR5, so the RAM you buy is the RAM you keep; the earlier EQR6 had two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and gigabit Ethernet. The FIREBAT AM02 comes in two builds: one with soldered LPDDR5 and one with two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots that take up to 64GB. The GMKtec NucBox M6 uses DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and is also sold as a barebone. If you want to add memory later, check which build a listing describes before you buy.

Storage expansion is good across this group. The Beelink EQR6 has two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, and the FIREBAT AM02 has a spare M.2 slot at PCIe 4.0 x4 next to its boot drive. A second slot lets you keep the operating system and your data on separate drives.

Treat a USB4 claim on a 6600H listing with care, for the reasons above. If an external GPU or a 40Gbps dock is part of the plan, a model whose USB4 port reviewers have confirmed, such as one on the Ryzen 5 7640HS, is a safer choice. List prices for 6600H models in the catalog run from about $350 to $550, depending on memory, storage, and maker. The Mini PC comparison chart lines these models up against the rest of the catalog.