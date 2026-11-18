9 configurations across 6 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5825U is a 15-watt laptop processor from AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series, launched in January 2022 under the codename Barcelo. AMD’s spec page lists eight Zen 3 cores and 16 threads, a 2.0 GHz base clock, a boost of up to 4.5 GHz, 4MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache, built on TSMC’s 7nm process. The integrated GPU is listed as AMD Radeon Graphics with 8 graphics cores at up to 2,000 MHz. There is no AI engine on this chip.

Mini PC makers use the 5825U to put eight cores into a small box. The memory controller takes DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4X-4267 in two channels, up to 64GB, and the chip’s storage and expansion lanes run at PCIe 3.0. Eight models in the Starry Hope catalog use it, including the retro-styled AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01, the dual-LAN BOSGAME P4 Plus, and the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus.

The chip is now close to five years old. Its closest relative is the Ryzen 7 7730U, which AMD released in the first quarter of 2023 and lists as a Zen 3 “Barcelo R” part on the same 7nm process, with the same 2.0 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost clocks. A 7730U box and a 5825U box are close to interchangeable, so the choice between them comes down to the rest of the machine and its price.

Performance

The Ryzen 7 5825U has a PassMark CPU Mark of 17,771. That is about 16% above the older Ryzen 7 5700U (15,343) and about 6% above the 7730U (16,835). It is also about 12% ahead of Intel’s Core i5-12450H (15,836). The six-core Ryzen 5 6600H (17,973) lands within about 1% of it, even though the 6600H is rated at 45 watts.

The next step up costs more power. The eight-core Ryzen 7 6800H scores 22,652, about 27% above the 5825U, with a 45-watt default TDP against the 5825U’s 15 watts. For office work, browsing, and small server jobs, the 5825U’s eight cores leave room to spare. For long compiles or video encodes, the H-series chips finish sooner.

In TechRadar’s GMKtec NucBox M5 Plus review, Mark Pickavance found “nothing special from a performance perspective” but called the machine “much better than its relatively low price might infer.” He also named it a “perfect choice for a firewall,” which matches the dual 2.5GbE ports on that model.

Graphics are the weaker half of the chip. The integrated GPU scores 1,514 in PassMark’s G3D test, while the Radeon 680M in the Ryzen 7 6800H scores 3,996. The GPU shares system memory with the CPU, so two matched memory modules in dual-channel mode give it the most bandwidth to work with.

Ideal Use Cases

The 5825U fits a home office desktop that handles email, documents, video calls, and a browser with many tabs. Eight cores and 16 threads also suit a small home server: a few containers, file sharing, or a network service that runs all day. The 15-watt default TDP keeps power and heat modest for a box that stays on.

Network appliances are a good match when the model has the right ports. The BOSGAME P4 Plus and the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus both have two 2.5GbE jacks, which suits a router or firewall build of the kind TechRadar described.

Gaming and GPU-heavy work are where the chip falls short. Its graphics score is less than half that of the Radeon 680M, and AMD lists no USB4 on the 5825U, so there is no fast path to an external GPU. TechRadar listed the lack of USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt as a con on the M5 Plus. Buyers who want light gaming should look at a Ryzen 6000 or 7000 H-series model instead.

What to Look For

Memory layout matters first. The 5825U uses DDR4, and most models here use two SO-DIMM slots that you can upgrade later. The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 takes up to 64GB in two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, and the BOSGAME P4 Plus ships with two matched DDR4 modules on every configuration. Two modules in dual-channel mode help both the CPU and the integrated GPU, so avoid a single-stick setup if a seller offers one.

Storage options vary more than the processor does. The AYANEO AM01 combines one M.2 2280 slot with a 2.5-inch SATA bay, which suits a fast boot drive plus a cheap bulk drive. On the AM01, reaching the RAM and drive slots means removing the CPU heat sink to get at a hidden screw, so plan upgrades before you set the box up. Because the chip runs its lanes at PCIe 3.0, a PCIe 4.0 SSD works but runs at PCIe 3.0 speed.

Networking separates the models most. The BOSGAME P4 Plus and GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus have dual 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6E. The AYANEO AM01 has a single gigabit port and Wi-Fi 6, which is fine for a desk machine but less suited to a router. List prices for 5825U models in the catalog run from about $320 for a barebone unit to about $520 for a 32GB and 1TB configuration. The Mini PC comparison chart lines these models up against the rest of the catalog.