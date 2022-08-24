Beelink SER5 Pro Mini PC

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 5700U Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5700U Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5700U Add

32GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Add

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The Beelink SER5 Pro Mini PC pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, an eight-core, 16-thread chip, with a case 4.96 by 4.44 inches. It runs Windows 11 Pro, licensed and installed at the factory. Integrated AMD Radeon graphics cover desktop work and light gaming. VESA mounting hardware ships in the box, so it can hang behind a monitor on a cramped desk or drive a signage display.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Eight cores and 16 threads to 4.30GHz Vega 8 graphics run on legacy drivers 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD in EVO Tech’s test unit USB-C carries data and video but no Thunderbolt Over 100fps in Rainbow Six Siege with FSR Fan noise rises at the 35-watt TDP setting Under 5 inches wide, VESA hardware included Zen 2 single-core speed trails the Zen 3 SER5 models Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity Two SO-DIMM slots plus a 2.5-inch bay

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Beelink SER5 Pro Mini PC Comparison Chart

7 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 5700U Ryzen 7 5700U CPU Mark 15,343 16 GB 500 GB 4.2 $329.00 Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,343 Processor Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 500 GB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5700U Ryzen 7 5700U CPU Mark 15,343 16 GB 1 TB 4.2 $369.00 Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,343 Processor Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5700U Ryzen 7 5700U CPU Mark 15,343 32 GB 1 TB 4.6 $399.00 Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 15,343 Processor Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U CPU Mark 16,297 32 GB 512 GB 4.7 $395.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 16,297 Processor Octa-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U CPU Mark 16,297 32 GB 1 TB 4.7 $439.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 16,297 Processor Octa-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U CPU Mark 16,297 16 GB 512 GB 4.3 $299.00 Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,297 Processor Octa-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Ryzen 7 5825U CPU Mark 17,756 16 GB 500 GB 4.4 $349.00 Details Performance Rating 4.4 CPU Mark 17,756 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 500 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 4.44 x 1.65 inches

(125.98 x 112.78 x 41.91 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(DisplayPort over USB-C) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Supports up to 2TB external 2.5-inch 7mm HDD expansion) Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box SER5 Pro 5700U Mini PC, Power Adapter, User Manual, VESA Mount with Screws, 2x HDMI Cable Expandability RAM upgradeable to 64GB, storage expandable with 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD and 2TB 2.5-inch HDD

A 64GB memory ceiling and a second drive bay

The Ryzen 7 5700U has eight cores and 16 threads, from a 1.80GHz base to a 4.30GHz boost. Memory is dual-channel DDR4 in two SO-DIMM slots and goes up to 64GB.

Storage is a 500GB or 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD depending on the build. The M.2 slot takes an NVMe SSD of up to 2TB, and the SATA bay takes a 2.5-inch drive of up to 2TB.

Wireless is WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, with a Gigabit Ethernet port for a wired connection. Peripherals get three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, and a USB-C port, with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for monitors. The case measures 4.96 inches wide, 4.44 inches deep, and 1.65 inches tall, small enough to sit under a shelf or behind a display.

Reviewer Insights

A disambiguation first, because Beelink stamps the SER5 name across several different chips. This page covers the SER5 Pro built on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, an eight-core, 16-thread Zen 2 part, along with its sibling variants on the Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U. The plain SER5 (Ryzen 5 5560U and other builds) and the SER5 MAX on the Ryzen 7 5800H are separate listings with their own pages.

EVO Tech: tested on a 16GB/1TB 5700U unit

EVO Tech’s review is built on this page’s exact chip. Beelink configures the SER5 Pro’s CPU to go up to 35 watts, above the 5700U’s usual 15-to-25-watt range, which the reviewer calls “a welcome addition” that “does introduce more system noise.” In Cinebench R23 the 5700U “falls almost identically in line with” the Intel Core i9-9880H and the Ryzen 5 6600H, while the single-core result shows improvements that are “nothing substantial” and still trails all of its Zen 3 SER5 siblings. Against the 5800H SER5 MAX, the reviewer says that for CPU-bound workloads “the difference here is astronomical.”

Conan Exiles managed only about a 30fps average at 1080p, so EVO Tech dropped to 720p to clear a 60fps average with 1% lows close to 60. Batman: Arkham Knight ran near a 30fps average at 1080p at the lowest settings with textures at their highest. Heavier releases fared worse: Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the lowest settings with FSR on the performance preset was “very disappointing,” Returnal could not get close to a 30fps average even with FSR rendering at roughly 360p, and Guardians of the Galaxy reached only a “tolerable 30 FPS” with occasional stutters, which EVO Tech called not ideal. EVO Tech puts the ceiling on the integrated Radeon (eight Vega cores, the most Vega went to), calling it “about as good as it gets until you get to rdna,” and warns that Vega drivers are now legacy drivers: security updates continue but no new optimization for Vega. EVO Tech calls it “such a middle of the road product that it doesn’t really excel at anything,” and adds “you won’t be disappointed if you buy this system I think the only way you’d be disappointed is if you really care about sound.”

EVO Tech: 5560U versus 5700U, head to head

EVO Tech’s companion comparison pits the SER5 Pro 5700U against the Zen 3 Ryzen 5 5560U SER5. In Killing Floor 2 at the lowest settings, the 5700U’s 1% lows climbed from 37 to 52fps (a 40.54 percent jump) on top of a roughly 24 percent higher average. Rainbow Six Siege at the lowest settings with FSR on performance ran at a 102fps average and 86fps 1% lows on the 5700U, against 81 and 69 on the 5560U. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderland the average moved from 40fps to 47, Mafia II: Definitive Edition reached a 44fps average (up 33.33 percent), and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord hit a 49fps average with 1% lows pushed to the 30fps mark. Counter-Strike 2 at native resolution gained only 11.67 percent on the average and 4.26 percent on the 1% lows (about 2fps), and in Grid 2, where both systems were CPU limited, the difference was in the single digits while the 5560U’s Radeon 6 sat near 100 percent utilization and the 5700U’s Radeon 8 dropped into the 70s and sometimes the high 60s. EVO Tech’s takeaway: the 5700U “even it in its worst case scenarios is still going to have some increase in performance,” with best cases in the 40 percent range, but “you are of course sacrificing a quieter system that uses less power.”

Where EVO Tech’s tests leave the 5700U

EVO Tech’s 5700U data puts the SER5 Pro ahead of the 5560U SER5 at the lowest settings (Rainbow Six Siege at a 102fps average with FSR, Killing Floor 2 1% lows of 52fps), while demanding recent releases stay out of reach, with Zen 2 single-core speed and a legacy Vega 8 GPU holding it back. Beelink’s 35-watt TDP buys multi-thread headroom and costs fan noise. For daily use EVO Tech points most buyers to the quieter Ryzen 5 5560U SER5, and to the SER5 MAX when CPU performance is the priority.

An office and media box with an audible fan

Eight cores carry office software and browser work, and the two memory slots leave room for heavier multitasking later. It runs Windows 11 Pro, licensed at the factory, so a small business can put one on a desk or behind a monitor without buying an operating system separately.

Anyone shopping for current gaming performance hits the Vega ceiling quickly, and anyone who wants a machine they never hear will notice the fan when the 35-watt setting is pushed.

This page covers three Ryzen 7 parts Beelink sold in this chassis. The Mini PC Comparison Chart puts the specs next to the rest of the catalog if you want to weigh it against a newer chip.

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