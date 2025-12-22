Beelink SER5 MAX Mini PC

Updated on November 20, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5800H Add

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The Beelink SER5 MAX runs its Ryzen 7 5800H at the processor’s maximum configuration of 54 watts. Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed. Memory goes up to 64GB of DDR4, and the NVMe storage can be expanded to 2TB. Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics drives up to three 4K displays at 60Hz. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover the wireless side.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Compact design supporting three 4K displays Noticeable fan noise under heavy load Strong AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor Integrated graphics are dated Upgradable storage and RAM Plastic body with a metal bottom plate Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Reviewed unit’s QLC NVMe may slow in sustained writes

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Beelink SER5 MAX Mini PC Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5800H 32 GB 1 TB 5.0 $499.00 Details Performance Rating 5.0 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5800H 32 GB 512 GB 5.0 $479.00 Details Performance Rating 5.0 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5800H 16 GB 1 TB 4.6 $459.00 Details Performance Rating 4.6 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5800H 16 GB 512 GB 4.6 $419.00 Details Performance Rating 4.6 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 20,423 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Type-C port supports data and video Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm (front) Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 2 x HDMI Cables, Power Adapter, VESA Mount with Screws, User Manual Expandability RAM expandable up to 64GB, m.2 storage expandable up to 2TB, 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD bay.

Design, Ports, and Upgrades

The chassis is plastic with a metal bottom plate, and a fabric-like material covers the top. Mesh sides feed air to the dual-fan cooling system. Robtech ties the extra fan noise under load to the higher power limit.

The front has two 10 gigabit USB 3 ports, a USB-C port with display output, and an audio jack; the rear has Gigabit LAN, another 10 gigabit USB 3 port, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Up to three monitors can connect: HDMI and DisplayPort on the rear, and the front USB-C port may carry the third. A VESA mount and screws come in the box.

A 2.5-inch SATA bay adds a second drive without displacing the primary one. TechMishka’s unit had a Crucial P3 Plus NVMe drive, though other batches might be equipped with something else; it is QLC-based, so sustained write speeds may not be perfect. The Wi-Fi module is apparently swappable.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech on the CPU gains and the noise trade-off

Robtech starts with the power limit: the SER5 MAX runs the Ryzen 5800H at its maximum configuration of 54 watts, against 35 watts in the SER5 Pro with the same CPU. Robtech calls the build quality pretty good but would have liked an all-metal chassis instead of plastic with a metal bottom plate. DisplayPort replaces one of the Pro’s two HDMI outputs. Inside sit AZW-branded memory and a Crucial P3 Plus NVMe drive.

Robtech’s multi-core results put the SER5 MAX 20% ahead of the Pro model and 13% behind the best-performing newer-generation chip. The graphics benchmarks show almost no improvement over the Pro. The higher power limit helps most in CPU-heavy work: Valorant ran at a noticeably higher frame rate than on the Pro, while Forza, Elden Ring and God of War showed no noticeable difference. Emulators gained about 10 to 15 percent. The cost is about 20 watts more maximum power draw from the wall and more fan noise. Robtech notes it sells at the price the Pro launched with, but calls it a late arrival, with plenty of competition at that price from newer-generation CPUs. Robtech’s review

TechMishka on upgradability and TDP headroom

TechMishka calls the SER5 MAX “yet another mini PC masterpiece” and an aggressively priced mini PC. TechMishka points to mesh sides for airflow and a case that gives easy access to most of the internals. Running the CPU at its full TDP gives a single-digit percentage gain over the Pro, and the integrated GPU benefits too.

Gaming might not be its strongest side, but at 1080p some AAA titles are still playable with limits on detail and refresh rate, and multimedia is where TechMishka says it shines. Video editing is possible, but anything above 1080p and heavy motion graphics run into the lack of a dedicated GPU. TechMishka thinks the fan noise is the only show stopper, though the fan speed can be turned down in the BIOS with care. TechMishka calls it rock solid for the price, with very reasonable power consumption, but sees few reasons for current SER5 Pro owners to upgrade, probably a single-digit performance gain. TechMishka’s review

FishBee Productions on everyday performance and cooling

Brian from FishBee Productions says the SER5 MAX “should be more than enough power” for video editing, graphic design, and everyday use. Brian calls the build quality nice, and 4K YouTube videos played with minimal dropped frames.

During Brian’s testing it did not seem to overheat, and the fan was not going too crazy. Brian reports Beelink’s claim that the move from 45 to 54 watts should bring about a 10% performance increase over the SER5 Pro, but in Brian’s testing the two seemed almost identical, though the gain might show up over time. It still lands among the better mini PCs Brian has tested. FishBee Productions’ review

Built for editing and multitasking across three 4K displays

Video editing, graphic design, and heavy multitasking suit its 8-core CPU, and three 4K displays give that work room to spread out.

Gaming enthusiasts and anyone who needs silent operation will do better elsewhere. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison app covers the alternatives.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope