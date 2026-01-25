Getorli GT103

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB Add

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The Getorli GT103 pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U with two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and three display outputs in a chassis a little over five inches square. The six-core, twelve-thread processor covers everyday productivity work, and the Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics handle 4K media playback and light gaming. Dual DDR4 SODIMM slots take memory to 64GB and an M.2 2280 slot takes storage to 4TB, so the machine has somewhere to go after purchase. Windows 11 Pro ships preinstalled, and a VESA bracket is in the box for mounting the unit behind a monitor.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet for networking flexibility Fan audible at idle in buyer reviews Triple 4K display support via HDMI, DP, and USB-C Getorli documents one M.2 slot, though two buyers report a second User-upgradable RAM up to 64GB No USB 4 or Thunderbolt support Six-core Ryzen 5 7430U with a PassMark score near 15,028 WiFi 6 only (no WiFi 6E) Compact aluminum chassis with VESA mount included M.2 slot is PCIe 3.0, not PCIe 4.0 Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and activated Chassis gets warm during extended use

Getorli GT103 Comparison Chart

Getorli GT103 Getorli GT103 Getorli GT103 Price List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $449.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $499.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/512GB 16GB/1TB 32GB/1TB Performance Rating 4.1 4.1 4.5 CPU Mark 15,028 15,028 15,028 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz) GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MHz) 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MHz) 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel (2x16GB)) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 45.72 mm) 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 45.72 mm) 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 45.72 mm) Weight 2.02 lbs (0.92 kg) 2.02 lbs (0.92 kg) 2.02 lbs (0.92 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz) 1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz) 1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB 3.2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (front) 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB 3.2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (front) 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB 3.2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (front) Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual Mini PC, power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual Mini PC, power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability RAM upgradable to 64GB via dual DDR4 SODIMM slots; storage expandable to 4TB via M.2 2280 slot RAM upgradable to 64GB via dual DDR4 SODIMM slots; storage expandable to 4TB via M.2 2280 slot RAM upgradable to 64GB via dual DDR4 SODIMM slots; storage expandable to 4TB via M.2 2280 slot

See every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chart

Models in this family The Getorli GT103 has the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U and a list price of $399.99. The other models in this line: Getorli GT100 AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$210.98

Getorli GT103 (Ryzen 5 6600H / Ryzen 7 6800H) AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$389.99

Getorli GT106 older model AMD Ryzen 7 H 255, 16 GB / 1 TB List price

$500.00

Two 2.5G LAN ports and 64GB of DDR4 headroom

The case measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches and weighs just over 2 pounds, small enough to sit behind a monitor on the bundled VESA bracket. Aluminum alloy handles heat dissipation and gives the unit some heft. The front panel carries two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the power button with its LED indicator. The rear panel holds the dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, two USB 2.0 ports, and the DC power input. Cooling uses a 360-degree airflow design that keeps temperatures manageable, though buyers below report fan noise even at idle.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7430U is a 6-core, 12-thread chip with a base clock of 2.3 GHz that boosts to 4.3 GHz. It is a refined version of the Ryzen 5 5625U with better efficiency, and it posts a PassMark CPU score of approximately 15,028. According to GSM Go Tech’s review, “the performance leap with the Getorli’s Ryzen 5 chip is monumental” compared to an older Kamrui mini PC with an Intel Celeron J4105. The 15W default TDP (Getorli lists a 28W maximum) keeps thermals in check while covering office productivity, web browsing, 4K video playback, and light video editing.

Two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports allow network redundancy, link aggregation, or a split between LAN and WAN traffic for home lab and small office setups. WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth cover the wireless side, with Bluetooth 5.3 on the current 16GB/512GB listing; older listings for the 1TB builds gave Bluetooth 5.0. Three monitors can run at once through HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz), DisplayPort (4K@60Hz), and USB-C (which Getorli rates up to 8K@30Hz). Getorli specifies one M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slot that takes drives up to 4TB, though two buyers report finding a second M.2 slot inside, so check the case before planning on adding a drive. The two SODIMM slots take DDR4-3200 memory to 64GB. Getorli’s store lists three configurations: 16GB with a 512GB drive, 16GB with 1TB, and 32GB with 1TB as a dual-channel 2x16GB pair. Amazon now carries only the 16GB/512GB build.

Reviewer Insights

GSM Go Tech: easy upgrade access and three displays

According to GSM Go Tech, the Getorli GT103 is “a powerhouse in a pocket-sized chassis”. The review highlights the build quality of the metal chassis, the powerful Ryzen 5 7430U processor, and the connectivity options including dual 2.5G Ethernet and triple 4K display support. They particularly praised the user-upgradable design, noting that RAM can be expanded to 64GB and storage to 4TB.

The review found the GT103 excels for home offices, media centers, and light gaming scenarios. “If you’re a peripheral junkie or need to connect to multiple displays, the Getorli GT103 is your dream machine,” the review says in its ports section. The review notes the aluminum chassis gets warm to the touch but never worryingly hot, and that the integrated graphics are not a substitute for a dedicated gaming rig.

Customer Reviews

Owners running it as a homelab or small server are the happiest: buyers point to the upgradable RAM and NVMe storage and the dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet as reasons it punches above its price, and several installed Proxmox, Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, or Windows 11 without trouble. Kyle, a verified buyer who upgraded the RAM to 32GB for a Proxmox setup, wrote that “Everything runs smoothly and performs perfectly,” and an owner running Pop!_OS titled a review “Tiny Linux Beast.”

The recurring complaint is fan noise. One two-star reviewer returned the unit for a refund, saying the listing promised quiet operation but the machine was extremely loud even at idle and during light tasks. Even satisfied owners flag it: the four-star “Tiny Linux Beast” reviewer said the fan noise is noticeable in an office. If you are noise-sensitive and the machine will sit near you, weigh that against the specs.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Buy it for the two LAN ports, and expect fan noise at idle

The Ryzen 5 7430U covers everyday productivity, and the dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and triple 4K output are the specs to weigh it on. Memory to 64GB and storage to 4TB leave room to grow, so a 16GB build does not have to stay one. Buyers describe the fan as spinning even at idle, which is worth planning around if the machine will sit on the desk instead of behind the monitor.

Anyone who needs USB 4, Thunderbolt, or WiFi 6E should look elsewhere, such as the GEEKOM A5, which uses the same processor with a different port set. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines up the port counts, memory ceilings, and processors in this class side by side.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions