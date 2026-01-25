Getorli GT103
Updated on
The Getorli GT103 pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U with two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and three display outputs in a chassis a little over five inches square. The six-core, twelve-thread processor covers everyday productivity work, and the Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics handle 4K media playback and light gaming. Dual DDR4 SODIMM slots take memory to 64GB and an M.2 2280 slot takes storage to 4TB, so the machine has somewhere to go after purchase. Windows 11 Pro ships preinstalled, and a VESA bracket is in the box for mounting the unit behind a monitor.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet for networking flexibility
|Fan audible at idle in buyer reviews
|Triple 4K display support via HDMI, DP, and USB-C
|Getorli documents one M.2 slot, though two buyers report a second
|User-upgradable RAM up to 64GB
|No USB 4 or Thunderbolt support
|Six-core Ryzen 5 7430U with a PassMark score near 15,028
|WiFi 6 only (no WiFi 6E)
|Compact aluminum chassis with VESA mount included
|M.2 slot is PCIe 3.0, not PCIe 4.0
|Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and activated
|Chassis gets warm during extended use
Getorli GT103 Comparison Chart
Getorli GT103
Getorli GT103
Getorli GT103
|Price
List Price: $399.99
Amazon Prices:
Loading prices...
List Price: $449.99
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $499.99
Amazon Prices:
|Version
|16GB/512GB
|16GB/1TB
|32GB/1TB
|Performance Rating
|4.1
|4.1
|4.5
|CPU Mark
|15,028
|15,028
|15,028
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
|GPU
|Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MHz)
|16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MHz)
|32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel (2x16GB))
|Internal Storage
|512 GB NVMe SSD
|1 TB NVMe SSD
|1 TB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches
(128.02 x 128.02 x 45.72 mm)
|5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches
(128.02 x 128.02 x 45.72 mm)
|5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches
(128.02 x 128.02 x 45.72 mm)
|Weight
|2.02 lbs (0.92 kg)
|2.02 lbs (0.92 kg)
|2.02 lbs (0.92 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz)
|1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz)
|1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
2x USB 3.2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (front)
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
2x USB 3.2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (front)
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
2x USB 3.2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (front)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|No
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual
|Mini PC, power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual
|Mini PC, power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual
|Expandability
|RAM upgradable to 64GB via dual DDR4 SODIMM slots; storage expandable to 4TB via M.2 2280 slot
|RAM upgradable to 64GB via dual DDR4 SODIMM slots; storage expandable to 4TB via M.2 2280 slot
|RAM upgradable to 64GB via dual DDR4 SODIMM slots; storage expandable to 4TB via M.2 2280 slot
See every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chart
Models in this family
The Getorli GT103 has the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U and a list price of $399.99. The other models in this line:
- Getorli GT100AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 16 GB / 512 GBList price
$210.98
- Getorli GT103 (Ryzen 5 6600H / Ryzen 7 6800H)AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, 16 GB / 512 GBList price
$389.99
- Getorli GT106older modelAMD Ryzen 7 H 255, 16 GB / 1 TBList price
$500.00
Related Mini PCs
- Blackview MP100 (Ryzen 5 7430U)
- KAMRUI E3B
- ACEMAGIC K1 (Ryzen 5000 and 7030 Series)
- GEEKOM A5 Pro
- FIREBAT R3 Mini PC
- ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1
Two 2.5G LAN ports and 64GB of DDR4 headroom
The case measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.8 inches and weighs just over 2 pounds, small enough to sit behind a monitor on the bundled VESA bracket. Aluminum alloy handles heat dissipation and gives the unit some heft. The front panel carries two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the power button with its LED indicator. The rear panel holds the dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, two USB 2.0 ports, and the DC power input. Cooling uses a 360-degree airflow design that keeps temperatures manageable, though buyers below report fan noise even at idle.
The AMD Ryzen 5 7430U is a 6-core, 12-thread chip with a base clock of 2.3 GHz that boosts to 4.3 GHz. It is a refined version of the Ryzen 5 5625U with better efficiency, and it posts a PassMark CPU score of approximately 15,028. According to GSM Go Tech’s review, “the performance leap with the Getorli’s Ryzen 5 chip is monumental” compared to an older Kamrui mini PC with an Intel Celeron J4105. The 15W default TDP (Getorli lists a 28W maximum) keeps thermals in check while covering office productivity, web browsing, 4K video playback, and light video editing.
Two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports allow network redundancy, link aggregation, or a split between LAN and WAN traffic for home lab and small office setups. WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth cover the wireless side, with Bluetooth 5.3 on the current 16GB/512GB listing; older listings for the 1TB builds gave Bluetooth 5.0. Three monitors can run at once through HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz), DisplayPort (4K@60Hz), and USB-C (which Getorli rates up to 8K@30Hz). Getorli specifies one M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slot that takes drives up to 4TB, though two buyers report finding a second M.2 slot inside, so check the case before planning on adding a drive. The two SODIMM slots take DDR4-3200 memory to 64GB. Getorli’s store lists three configurations: 16GB with a 512GB drive, 16GB with 1TB, and 32GB with 1TB as a dual-channel 2x16GB pair. Amazon now carries only the 16GB/512GB build.
Reviewer Insights
GSM Go Tech: easy upgrade access and three displays
According to GSM Go Tech, the Getorli GT103 is “a powerhouse in a pocket-sized chassis”. The review highlights the build quality of the metal chassis, the powerful Ryzen 5 7430U processor, and the connectivity options including dual 2.5G Ethernet and triple 4K display support. They particularly praised the user-upgradable design, noting that RAM can be expanded to 64GB and storage to 4TB.
The review found the GT103 excels for home offices, media centers, and light gaming scenarios. “If you’re a peripheral junkie or need to connect to multiple displays, the Getorli GT103 is your dream machine,” the review says in its ports section. The review notes the aluminum chassis gets warm to the touch but never worryingly hot, and that the integrated graphics are not a substitute for a dedicated gaming rig.
Customer Reviews
Owners running it as a homelab or small server are the happiest: buyers point to the upgradable RAM and NVMe storage and the dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet as reasons it punches above its price, and several installed Proxmox, Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, or Windows 11 without trouble. Kyle, a verified buyer who upgraded the RAM to 32GB for a Proxmox setup, wrote that “Everything runs smoothly and performs perfectly,” and an owner running Pop!_OS titled a review “Tiny Linux Beast.”
The recurring complaint is fan noise. One two-star reviewer returned the unit for a refund, saying the listing promised quiet operation but the machine was extremely loud even at idle and during light tasks. Even satisfied owners flag it: the four-star “Tiny Linux Beast” reviewer said the fan noise is noticeable in an office. If you are noise-sensitive and the machine will sit near you, weigh that against the specs.
Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Buy it for the two LAN ports, and expect fan noise at idle
The Ryzen 5 7430U covers everyday productivity, and the dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and triple 4K output are the specs to weigh it on. Memory to 64GB and storage to 4TB leave room to grow, so a 16GB build does not have to stay one. Buyers describe the fan as spinning even at idle, which is worth planning around if the machine will sit on the desk instead of behind the monitor.
Anyone who needs USB 4, Thunderbolt, or WiFi 6E should look elsewhere, such as the GEEKOM A5, which uses the same processor with a different port set. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines up the port counts, memory ceilings, and processors in this class side by side.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the Getorli GT103 use?
The AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, a 6-core, 12-thread chip with a base clock of 2.3 GHz and boost up to 4.3 GHz. It scores approximately 15,028 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, enough for office productivity, web browsing, 4K video playback, and light video editing.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the Getorli GT103?
Yes. Two DDR4 SODIMM slots take DDR4-3200 memory up to 64GB, and the slots sit under the bottom panel.
What ports does the Getorli GT103 have?
The front has 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1x USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear has 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz), 1x DisplayPort (4K@60Hz), dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and the DC power input.
How many monitors can the Getorli GT103 support?
Three at 4K, using the HDMI 2.0 port, the DisplayPort output, and the USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode (which Getorli rates up to 8K@30Hz).
What’s included in the box with the Getorli GT103?
The mini PC, a power adapter, a VESA mounting bracket with screws, an HDMI cable, and a user manual. The bracket attaches the system behind a compatible monitor to save desk space.
Does the Getorli GT103 have dual Ethernet ports?
Yes, two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. That covers network redundancy, link aggregation, or separating LAN and WAN connections for home lab setups and small office deployments.
Is the Getorli GT103 good for gaming?
For light and older games, yes. The integrated Radeon Vega 7 graphics run those at reasonable settings but are not suited to modern AAA titles, so anyone buying primarily to game should choose a system with dedicated graphics.
Does the Getorli GT103 come with Windows pre-installed?
Yes, Windows 11 Pro arrives pre-installed and activated, with local account setup available. The system also runs Linux for anyone who prefers it.