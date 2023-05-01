ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16 GB RAM / 512 GB Add

32 GB RAM / 512 GB Add

32 GB RAM / 1024 GB Add

16GB/1TB Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7430U Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5825U Add

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The ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1 is a palm-sized office PC, just over five inches on each side, with six USB-A ports, two M.2 slots, and outputs for three displays. ACEMAGICIAN sells it with a Ryzen 5 7430U, a Ryzen 7 7730U, or a Ryzen 7 5825U, and prices run from $359 to $550 depending on processor, memory, and storage. It suits home office desks, media, and light creative work, and the included bracket mounts it behind a monitor.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Palm-sized 5.19-inch chassis frees up desk space Integrated graphics unsuitable for AAA gaming Six USB 3.0 ports handle peripherals without a hub Rubber feet cover case access screws Triple 4K display output (HDMI + DisplayPort + USB-C) 1Gbps Ethernet (no 2.5G option) WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 keep the desk cable-light Active cooling required (not fanless) Two M.2 2280 slots for storage expansion Reviewed Ryzen 5 units shipped with a SATA SSD VESA bracket in the box puts it behind a display No SD card reader

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ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1 Comparison Chart

7 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare Configuration 1 Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 16 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon Graphics $599.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Configuration 2 Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 32 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon Graphics $470.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Configuration 3 Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 32 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon Graphics $550.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/1TB Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 16 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon Graphics $490.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Ryzen 5 7430U CPU Mark 15,028 16 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon Graphics $359.00 Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 15,028 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7430U Ryzen 5 7430U CPU Mark 15,028 16 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon Graphics $460.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 15,028 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 5825U Ryzen 7 5825U CPU Mark 17,756 32 GB 1 TB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $460.00 Details Performance Rating 4.8 CPU Mark 17,756 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.19 x 5.19 x 1.96 inches

(131.83 x 131.83 x 49.78 mm) Weight 2.66 lbs (1.21 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (rear), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (front) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm Fanless No VESA Mount Yes

See every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chart

A mobile Ryzen with two M.2 slots

Construction is mostly plastic, which keeps weight under three pounds and leaves room for the vents the active cooling system needs. At 5.19 by 5.19 by 1.96 inches (roughly 128mm square and 41mm tall), the unit sits in the palm of your hand or tucks behind a VESA-compatible monitor on the included bracket. Six USB 3.0 ports (split between Gen 1 and Gen 2 speeds) is a generous count for a chassis this small, and they combine with HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C with video output, gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack, so most desk setups connect without dongles or hubs.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is a Zen 3 chip with 16MB of L3 cache, essentially a refresh of the Ryzen 7 5825U. It offers 8 cores and 16 threads with base clocks of 2.0 GHz boosting to 4.5 GHz, and AMD rates it at 15W. PassMark benchmarks place it at about 16,835 points, a little behind the Intel Core i7-1360P. Integrated Radeon graphics cover 4K content playback and video conferencing. The gaming tests come from the Ryzen 5 7430U model. Clubic, which reports that ACEMAGIC raises that chip from AMD’s official 15W to 28W, measured 21 fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 720p on the lowest settings, and The Gadgeteer found Fortnite playable once the settings came down and Borderlands 3 playable with some stutter.

Two M.2 2280 slots give the included 512GB or 1TB SSD room to grow. The Ryzen 5 7430U units that Clubic and The Gadgeteer tested shipped with a SATA SSD, and the two reviews disagree on whether the open slot takes NVMe, so check the slot interface for your build before buying a second drive. Wireless is WiFi 6 (802.11ax) with Bluetooth 5.2. Wired networking runs through a single gigabit Ethernet port, so anyone wanting faster LAN speeds will need an external adapter. Memory ships in 16GB or 32GB configurations. The Gadgeteer found an open RAM slot in its unit, while Clubic listed the memory as non-expandable, so treat a RAM upgrade as uncertain.

Reviewer Insights

Six USB-A ports, and rubber feet that fight a teardown

Chase Brogan unboxed and tested the Kron Mini K1 and called out the ports: “the fact that we have six USB-A ports on here is absolutely incredible.” His review unit ran the Ryzen 5 7430U (ACEMAGICIAN sells the same chassis across CPU tiers), so his observations about build quality and port layout carry over to the Ryzen 7 7730U configurations. Accessing the internals requires prying off rubber feet whose adhesive, he warned, will stop sticking after a couple of removals; he called it “not a huge deal, but it’s an inconvenience.” He pegged the Ryzen 5 unit as a solid office or home PC and “middle of the road” for gaming at its roughly $250 price.

A dashcam render and a 3D printer controller

Reviewing the Ryzen 5 7430U model, Kenneth Woodham of The Gadgeteer wrote that “for a PC under $300, I was thoroughly impressed with the Acemagic Kron mini K1.” His testing leaned on video rendering and 3D printer slicing, with a dashcam clip rendering in about a minute and a half versus two minutes on his older laptop, and a slicing job that made his laptop chug ran without trouble on the K1. He suggested mini PCs like this one as a media player, a dedicated 3D printer or laser-engraver PC, or a retro gaming box, and listed the price as $259, or $219 with a $40 coupon on ACEMAGIC’s site at the time.

Clubic scored it 7 out of 10 and faulted the SATA SSD

Clubic awarded the Kron Mini K1 7 out of 10. Their French-language review tested the Ryzen 5 7430U configuration and praised the chassis finish and the generous USB port selection, but it called AMD’s APU a sensible rather than exciting pick and flagged the SATA (rather than NVMe) SSD in their unit as a cost-cutting touch. They noted that ACEMAGIC asks close to 400 euros for the machine.

A home-office desktop that fits behind a monitor

For home office work, media, web apps, and light creative tasks, the Kron Mini K1 has enough USB ports for a full desk setup and a second M.2 slot for more storage.

The integrated Radeon Vega graphics rule out serious gaming and heavy content creation, even with ACEMAGIC running the Ryzen 5 7430U at up to 28W. The single gigabit Ethernet port may also disappoint buyers expecting 2.5G speeds at this price point. It suits a home office or a small business desk, not a gaming setup.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines this machine up against the alternatives in the same price range.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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