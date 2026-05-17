GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U Add

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The GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra is a refresh of the company’s long-running NucBox M5 line, swapping in the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U in place of the older 5825U while keeping the same compact, easy-to-service chassis. The 7730U is an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 3 part with integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics, and it comes with dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, and enough port selection to drive three displays. Build cost is kept down with DDR4 memory and PCIe 3.0 storage rather than the DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 you see on premium mini PCs, and that combination still covers office work, browser-heavy multitasking, and home-server duties. The chassis pops open with a couple of screws, so RAM and storage are user-upgradable. This is a small Ryzen 7 box for productivity, light creative work, or quiet always-on duty in a closet.

Strengths and compromises

Pros Cons Affordable Ryzen 7 7730U platform Plastic case feels light and not especially durable Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (Realtek RTL8125) Storage stuck on PCIe Gen 3, no Gen 4 option Two M.2 2280 slots, second slot adds easy storage expansion Two of the four USB-A ports are slow USB 2.0 WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 DDR4 SO-DIMM rather than newer DDR5 Easy internal access for RAM and SSD upgrades A single USB-C port, with no USB4 or Thunderbolt Triple-display support via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C Integrated Vega 8 graphics top out well short of modern gaming

GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U 16 GB 512 GB SSD 4.3 $449.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x8GB DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 7 7730U 16 GB 256 GB SSD 4.3 $420.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (1x16GB DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U 32 GB 1 TB SSD 4.7 $599.99 Details Performance Rating 4.7 RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x16GB DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U 32 GB 512 GB SSD 4.7 $559.99 Details Performance Rating 4.7 RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x16GB DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 16,835 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.07 x 5 x 1.88 inches

(128.78 x 127 x 47.75 mm) Weight 1.16 lbs (0.53 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort and HDMI can drive an 8K display.) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PD + DP Alt Mode), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 2x USB-A 2.0. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, user manual. Expandability Dual SO-DIMM DDR4 up to 64GB. Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots, up to 8TB each.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chart

Two M.2 slots, dual 2.5GbE, and upgradable DDR4

The M5 Ultra measures roughly 5.07 by 5 by 1.88 inches and weighs about 1.16 pounds as a barebones unit, which lands it solidly in the palm-of-your-hand mini PC category. The chassis is plastic rather than aluminum, with vent slots wrapping around the sides and a green power button on the front. The front panel carries the headphone-microphone combo jack, a USB-C port that handles data, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort Alt Mode, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for fast peripherals. Around the back you find the full-size HDMI output, DisplayPort, two USB 2.0 ports for low-bandwidth devices like keyboards and mice, two 2.5 Gigabit RJ45 jacks, a Kensington lock slot, and the barrel-plug DC input. The layout puts the ports you touch daily on the front and keeps the always-connected cables at the back.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 3 part that AMD positioned as a refresh of the Ryzen 7 5825U. The 7730U boosts to 4.5 GHz and lands around 16,835 in PassMark’s multi-thread benchmark, which is enough for comfortable office multitasking, video calls with background apps open, light Lightroom or Photoshop work, and 1080p casual gaming on older titles. The integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics run at roughly 2 GHz and can drive three displays at up to 8K when the source content cooperates, but they are not pretending to be a discrete GPU and modern AAA games will need their settings turned down. As TechRadar’s Mark Pickavance put it, the M5 Ultra “is a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none.”

WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 cover wireless duties, and the dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports (driven by Realtek RTL8125 controllers) open up scenarios that single-NIC mini PCs cannot touch: a software firewall, a NAS frontend, link aggregation to a switch, or a virtualization host with separate management and workload networks. Storage expansion is handled by two M.2 2280 slots; both run at PCIe 3.0 x4 and the first slot also accepts SATA M.2 drives if you want to mix a fast NVMe boot drive with a cheaper SATA bulk drive. Memory is dual-channel DDR4-3200 via two SO-DIMM slots, and the manufacturer caps the configuration at 64GB. None of it is exotic, and all of it can be swapped by the owner with a screwdriver.

Reviewer Insights

TechRadar

TechRadar’s Mark Pickavance scored the M5 Ultra 4 out of 5 stars. He highlighted “easy internal access,” the “second M.2 slot,” and the “dual 2.5GbE LAN ports” as the standout features, and singled out the affordable starting price for a barebones unit as a meaningful advantage. He criticized the plastic case, which “isn’t especially durable,” and the system being limited to “only Gen 3 M.2 slots.” He concluded that the inclusion of “dual LAN ports, dual M.2 slots, and easily upgradable RAM” makes the M5 Ultra a credible candidate for best-mini-PC lists “purely on the basis of flexibility and great value.”

Customer Reviews

Among Amazon buyers, the recurring praise is price-to-performance, port selection, and quiet running. Several owners describe smooth everyday use and light gaming while noting it is not a dedicated gaming machine; Cooper, a verified purchaser, summed that up as “While it is no ‘gaming”pc, and it does not claim to be… I still had the urge to run a ‘3d mark’ test on it, and it did quite well, for being a mini pc.” Multi-monitor flexibility comes up repeatedly, with Brian Werner (4 stars, verified) noting it ran his two 4K monitors without display issues.

Yasiris (1 star, verified) reported the unit “kept restarting and giving many blue screen until it stopped working after 4 days of use” and returned it. Nic B started at five stars but added an update that the machine “does seem to crash applications almost everyday” and gets laggy and loud in performance mode. A verified buyer posting as Amazon Customer liked the value but could not get Bluetooth devices to work (“They were functional when tested on other computers/consoles in the house”), and Kevin Greenwood flagged that the hardware “does become hot to the touch when gaming.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A quiet homelab box on older memory and storage

The Ryzen 7 7730U, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, dual M.2 slots, and easy-open chassis combine into a useful little machine for a home office, a secondary workstation, a media or game-streaming box, or a quiet always-on server in a closet. The dual NICs and two M.2 slots cover firewall, NAS, and Proxmox roles.

Storage stays on PCIe Gen 3, memory is DDR4, and the case is plastic. Buyers who want a premium-feeling chassis, the fastest possible NVMe, or strong integrated gaming graphics should look at a newer Ryzen AI 300 or Strix Halo system instead, even though the price climbs sharply. For users comparing mini PCs side-by-side, our Mini PC Comparison Chart is a quick way to line up the M5 Ultra against current alternatives.

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