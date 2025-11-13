GMKtec M8
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AMD’s Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H gives the GMKtec M8 6 cores and 12 threads, enough for office applications, multimedia playback, and light content creation. It also carries an OCuLink port for external graphics, alongside dual 2.5GbE, USB4, and WiFi 6E. All of that sits in a case small enough to share a desk with a monitor, at around $390. That points it at a home office or a small business trading a tower for desk space.
Wide connectivity and a fixed 16GB ceiling
|Pros
|Cons
|OCuLink port enables external GPU expansion
|RAM is soldered at 16GB (not upgradeable)
|Dual 2.5GbE networking for NAS and file servers
|Integrated graphics limited for demanding creative work
|USB4 40Gbps with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
|Fans pulse at light loads and get noticeable under heavy loads
|Compact metal-and-plastic chassis with good thermals
|One USB-C port, doing USB4 and DisplayPort duty
|Two M.2 2280 slots for up to 16TB storage
|Older Zen 3+ architecture lacks NPU
|WiFi 6E cleared a gigabit upstream in testing
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GMKtec M8 Comparison Chart
GMKtec M8
GMKtec M8
|Price
List Price: $389.99
Amazon Prices:
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GMKtec store:
List Price: $419.99
Amazon Prices:
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GMKtec store:
|Version
|16GB/512GB
|16GB/1TB
|Performance Rating
|4.4
|4.4
|CPU Mark
|18,622
|18,622
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H
|Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 660M
|Integrated AMD Radeon 660M
|RAM
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Internal Storage
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.37 x 4.21 x 2.48 inches
(111 x 106.93 x 62.99 mm)
|4.37 x 4.21 x 2.48 inches
(111 x 106.93 x 62.99 mm)
|Weight
|1.09 lbs (0.5 kg)
|1.09 lbs (0.5 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 HDMI Port
|1 HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU
|PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, power adapter (100W), HDMI cable, user manual; VESA mount and screws on some SKUs
|Mini PC, power adapter (100W), HDMI cable, user manual; VESA mount and screws on some SKUs
|Expandability
|RAM is soldered LPDDR5-6400 (NOT upgradeable). Storage: 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots. Removable WLAN module.
|RAM is soldered LPDDR5-6400 (NOT upgradeable). Storage: 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots. Removable WLAN module.
See every AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H configuration in the chart
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The ports outrun the graphics
It uses the same metal-and-plastic chassis as GMKtec’s EVO-X1. At roughly 4.4 by 4.2 by 2.5 inches and just over a pound, it takes up little desk space and keeps every port within reach. The front panel houses USB4, two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, the OCuLink connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack; the rear carries HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, another USB 3.2 port, a USB 2.0 port, and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports.
The Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H scores around 18,000 on PassMark’s CPU Mark, with Cinebench R23 multi-thread results around 9,500 and Geekbench 6 multi-core near 7,800. That covers Microsoft Office, web browsing, 4K video playback, and basic video editing in a tool like CapCut. The Radeon 660M integrated graphics run older titles and emulation up to PS2 and some Wii U games at playable framerates, while modern AAA titles struggle above low settings.
The OCuLink connector is a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface wired for an external GPU enclosure, so a desktop card can pick up the work the Radeon 660M cannot. The dual 2.5GbE ports delivered their rated speeds in testing, which puts NAS duty and network-heavy workflows in reach. In Lon Seidman’s testing the WiFi 6E card cleared a gigabit on upload (about 650 Mbps down), and Bluetooth 5.2 handles peripherals. The USB4 port carries 40Gbps with DisplayPort alt mode and power delivery, though NotebookCheck could not get DisplayPort output from the USB4 port to its USB-C monitor.
Reviewer Insights
NotebookCheck’s Perspective
NotebookCheck awarded the GMKtec M8 a 71% score, positioning it as an “average” but well-balanced option. Their review praised the relatively cool operating temperatures and easy serviceability for storage upgrades. They noted that “the NucBox M8 isn’t trying to be the fastest mini PC” but rather targets accessibility through competitive pricing while maintaining adequate capability for standard business applications. The OCuLink support was highlighted as uncommon in this price bracket. Their main criticisms were limited graphics performance and the lack of an integrated NPU, plus fans that pulse even at light loads.
TechRadar’s Perspective
TechRadar awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars and declared themselves “really surprised by just how powerful the GMKtec NucBox M8 is.” The reviewer found it “fast and capable for all Microsoft applications, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint” and praised the ultra-compact form factor. For light multimedia editing, the reviewer noted it handled “mobile phone video editing in CapCut without issue,” though Premiere Pro work with mirrorless camera footage struggled due to limited GPU power. They emphasized the OCuLink option and substantial storage upgrade potential as key differentiators.
Lon Seidman’s Perspective
Lon Seidman concluded that “you give up upgradeable memory, but for a reasonable price you get unusually fast I/O for the class.” His testing confirmed smooth 4K/60 web browsing with only occasional, barely perceptible dropped frames in YouTube playback. Ubuntu detected all of its hardware. He found the fan audible in performance mode, though “it’s not among the loudest mini PCs I’ve tested.” Gaming tests showed Cyberpunk 2077 managed around 30 fps at 1080p low settings, while PS2 emulation ran at full speed.
Customer Reviews
Julie M., an Amazon buyer, called it “a little workhorse” and reported it arrived with an activated Windows 11 Pro and ran solid for her, with no blue screens and clean 4K OBS streaming.
Choose it for office work and add an eGPU for anything more
The two configurations differ only in storage, 512GB at $389.99 and 1TB at $419.99, and both ship with the same 16GB of memory. Two M.2 2280 slots sit inside either one, so the cheaper unit can reach the larger capacity later with a drive of your choosing. At around $390 for the entry build, this is a compact desktop for documents and browsers that keeps a graphics upgrade path open.
Shoppers who want memory they can swap, or more graphics power without an enclosure, will do better with the GMKtec G3 Plus or the Beelink SER5 Pro. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines up the specs across the catalog.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM in the GMKtec M8?
No. The LPDDR5-6400 memory is soldered to the board, and 16GB is the only configuration offered.
What is OCuLink and why does the M8 include it?
OCuLink is a PCIe 4.0 x4 socket that connects an external GPU enclosure with more bandwidth than a USB link provides.
How many displays can the M8 support?
Three displays run at once, through HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4 with DisplayPort alt mode. All three outputs carry 4K. GMKtec rates the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for 8K.
Is the M8 compatible with Linux?
Yes. Lon Seidman’s Ubuntu install detected every piece of hardware, WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet included, and the AMD Ryzen platform has strong open-source driver support.
How loud is the M8 during operation?
NotebookCheck measured 24 dB(A) at idle with fan pulses up to about 38 dB(A), and 41 to 47 dB(A) under load. The BIOS offers quiet and balanced modes for lower noise.
Does the GMKtec M8 include a VESA mounting bracket?
On some SKUs, yes: GMKtec lists a VESA mount and screws in the box for the 1TB model and for some 512GB units, along with the power adapter, HDMI cable, and user manual, while other 512GB units ship without one. The early units that TechRadar, NotebookCheck, and Team Pandory reviewed shipped without a mount.
What storage expansion options does the M8 offer?
Two M.2 2280 NVMe slots take up to 16TB of storage between them with currently available drives. There is no 2.5-inch SATA bay, so every upgrade goes through M.2.