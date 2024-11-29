GMKtec G3 Plus

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

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The GMKtec G3 Plus is a compact, budget mini PC built on Intel’s N150. It pairs 16GB of DDR4 (Intel rates the N150 for 16GB, though GMKtec lists support for up to 32GB) with a 512GB NVMe SSD and a second M.2 SATA slot for more storage, running Windows 11 Pro. Connectivity is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, and at 4.49 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches it tucks behind a monitor on the included VESA mount.

Dual HDMI outputs each run 4K at 60Hz, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports cover peripherals, and the fan stays quiet under load. Its gains over the earlier GMKtec G3 are incremental. For a first purchase in this price class it covers basic computing, light retro gaming, and home-lab experimenting.

Pros Cons Compact 4.5 x 4.2-inch chassis with the VESA mount in the box Minimal performance gain over the original G3 Quiet fan operation, even under load No USB-C ports Two M.2 slots: 2280 NVMe up to 4TB plus 2242 SATA up to 2TB Wi-Fi 6 throughput no better than other cheap mini PCs Ships with Windows 11 Pro and a 512GB NVMe drive RAM is single-channel, limiting potential performance gains Strong Linux compatibility and dual-boot support Limited gaming performance for modern titles Draws 12 to 14W at idle and 30 to 32W under load Intel rates the N150 for only 16GB of RAM

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GMKtec G3 Plus Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $329.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 (Black) 8 GB 256 GB 2.7 $229.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 (Black) 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $329.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Intel N150 16 GB 1 TB 3.1 $379.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.49 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches

(114.05 x 105.92 x 42.42 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3

(All USB ports are USB 3.2 Gen 2) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box GMKtec G3 Plus Mini PC, power adapter and cable, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, user manual. Expandability RAM up to 16GB per Intel (GMKtec lists 32GB), storage expandable via M.2 2280 NVMe (up to 4TB) and M.2 2242 SATA (up to 2TB).

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

16GB of RAM, two storage slots, and no USB-C

Intel’s N150 is a quad-core chip built for low power rather than throughput, and with 16GB of DDR4 at 3200MHz it covers browsing, office work, and video without complaint. Intel rates the N150 for 16GB, and Lon Seidman called his 16GB module “the max apparently for this platform,” though GMKtec lists support for up to 32GB; if local AI is on your list, our guide to running Gemma on a mini PC shows what a box in this class handles. The 512GB NVMe drive arrives installed in the M.2 2280 slot, and the empty M.2 2242 SATA slot takes a second drive of up to 2TB.

Two HDMI 2.0 ports each output 4K at 60Hz, so a dual-monitor desk works without an adapter or a dock. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports handle keyboards, drives, and other peripherals, and none of the four is Type-C. A combo headphone jack sits on the same panel, and the bundled VESA plate lets the machine hide behind a display in a home office or on a media-center shelf.

Power draw runs from 12W at idle to 32W under load, so it costs very little to leave powered on. That efficiency suits the small home servers covered in our self-hosting renaissance piece. The same wattage profile has made boxes like this one popular as always-on AI agent servers, where leaving a machine running around the clock is the whole point.

What reviewers found

No mainstream outlet has tested this model. The one hands-on review comes from Lon Seidman.

Lon Seidman bought the unit himself and called it a mini PC that “really punches above its weight.” He praised the cooling as “practically silent even when the system is under load,” measured low power draw (12 to 14W idle, 30 to 32W under load), and liked the easy access to the RAM and the two storage slots (NVMe plus M.2 SATA) and the clean Linux support for dual-booting alongside Windows 11 Pro. He has used the G3 line as his go-to machine for home lab experiments and Plex serving, and at “$159 as configured” he said the G3 Plus performs nicely as a basic computer; a PS2 emulator ran at full speed in his test.

His main caveat was that the N150 is barely a step up from the N100: the clock bump is “not enough that most people will notice the difference,” and he found the Wi-Fi 6 only average, on par with other cheap mini PCs. Existing G3 owners, he said, have little reason to upgrade.

Customer Reviews

The Amazon listings that carried this model’s owner reviews now sell other GMKtec machines, so their star counts mix several products. One owner review there names the G3 Plus directly.

Stoney’s first unit had a Bluetooth fault. GMKtec’s support arranged a prepaid return and sent a new unit in the same configuration, and Stoney wrote that on the replacement “Bluetooth now enumerates properly.” Stoney described the G3 Plus as “compact, quiet, and powerful enough for everyday computing, streaming, and productivity tasks.”

A quiet, inexpensive always-on box

It runs quietly, and the RAM and both storage slots are easy to reach, so it can sit in a cupboard or behind a TV. The Amazon listings we tracked for the N150 version have been relisted by GMKtec as a different model, so confirm the processor before you order. If you are buying it for a parent or a less tech-savvy family member, our guide on mini PCs for less tech-savvy users walks through the support and durability argument in detail. The Linux and dual-boot support also suits tinkerers running more than one operating system. If you came here cross-shopping a Raspberry Pi, our look at the mini PCs that replace the delayed Pi 6 puts a box like this in context.

Anyone who needs stronger performance, USB-C, or modern gaming should look elsewhere, and owners of the original GMKtec G3 will not find enough here to justify replacing a working machine. Related reading: the Mac Mini M4 value breakdown, the mini PC versus MacBook Neo comparison, which uses this box for its numbers, and the cloud PC vs mini PC breakdown. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool lines it up against other models spec by spec.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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