GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra
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The GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra is a small Windows desktop for office work, schoolwork, and media playback, built on an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 16GB of LPDDR4 and a 256GB or 512GB SSD. It shares its 4.5 x 4.2 x 1.7 inch footprint with the rest of GMKtec’s G3 family, which otherwise runs on Intel N-series and Core i3 chips. The 16GB of memory is soldered to the board and cannot be upgraded. In exchange, the Pentium gives a faster single core and a larger integrated GPU than the Intel N100 and N150 in similar boxes, at about the same multi-core speed.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Tiger Lake Pentium Gold 7505 boosts to 3.5GHz
|Only 2 cores and 4 threads
|Intel UHD Graphics with 48 execution units
|16GB of LPDDR4 is soldered and cannot be upgraded
|Two M.2 2280 slots: PCIe 3.0 x4 and SATA
|Gigabit Ethernet only, where the G3 Plus has 2.5GbE
|Dual HDMI 2.0 drives two 4K displays at 60Hz
|No USB-C port of any kind
|Three 10Gbps USB-A ports
|One of the four USB ports is USB 2.0
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, VESA bracket in the box
|2020-era chip, with multi-core speed no higher than an N150
GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra Comparison Chart
GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra
GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra
|Price
List Price: $299.99
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GMKtec store:
List Price: $269.99
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|Version
|16GB/512GB
|16GB/256GB
|Performance Rating
|3.0
|3.0
|CPU Mark
|5,133
|5,133
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Dual-core 2.00 Ghz (max 3.50 Ghz)
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
|Dual-core 2.00 Ghz (max 3.50 Ghz)
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM
|16 GB LPDDR4 (Soldered LPDDR4-3200, not upgradeable)
|16 GB LPDDR4 (Soldered LPDDR4-3200, not upgradeable)
|Internal Storage
|512 GB M.2 SSD
|256 GB M.2 SSD
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.49 x 4.17 x 1.73 inches
(114.05 x 105.92 x 43.94 mm)
|4.49 x 4.17 x 1.73 inches
(114.05 x 105.92 x 43.94 mm)
|Weight
|0.62 lbs (0.28 kg)
|0.62 lbs (0.28 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3
3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (2 front, 1 rear), 1x USB 2.0 rear
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3
3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (2 front, 1 rear), 1x USB 2.0 rear
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|Yes
|In the Box
|Main unit, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws, manual
|Main unit, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws, manual
|Expandability
|RAM soldered at 16GB. Two M.2 2280 slots: PCIe 3.0 x4 to 8TB, SATA to 1TB.
|RAM soldered at 16GB. Two M.2 2280 slots: PCIe 3.0 x4 to 8TB, SATA to 1TB.
See every Intel Pentium Gold 7505 configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- PELADN WI-7 (Pentium Gold 7505)
- GEEKOM Mini Air12
- Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150)
- Glorlin GT101
- GMKtec G3 Plus
- BOSGAME E3
Ports, storage, and networking
The G3 Ultra measures about 4.5 x 4.2 x 1.7 inches and weighs about 0.6 pounds, with a black case, a carbon-fiber pattern on the lid, and vent slots along both sides. The front holds the power button, a reset pinhole, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10Gbps. The rear holds two HDMI 2.0 ports, a third USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port stacked over a USB 2.0 port, the Ethernet jack, a 3.5mm audio jack, the 12V barrel input, and a lock slot. GMKtec rates each HDMI port for 4K at 60Hz, so two 4K monitors work at full refresh. There is no USB-C port, so single-cable USB-C docks and monitors will not work with it.
Wired networking is a single gigabit port on a Realtek RTL8111H controller. The NucBox G3 and G3 Plus both have 2.5GbE, so the G3 Ultra is the slower choice for a small file server or a fast NAS link. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2, and GMKtec rates the Wi-Fi link at up to 600Mbps. The BIOS supports Wake-on-LAN, PXE boot, RTC wake, and automatic power-on after an outage, which helps if the box runs unattended.
The board has two M.2 2280 slots for storage: a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot rated for drives up to 8TB, and a SATA slot rated up to 1TB that does not accept PCIe drives. The included SSD fills one of them and may be SATA or NVMe depending on the batch, so check which slot is free before buying a second drive. Memory is 16GB of LPDDR4 at 3200MT/s, soldered to the board.
Performance and the age of the chip
The Intel Pentium Gold 7505 is an 11th-generation Tiger Lake laptop chip from late 2020, built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process. It has 2 cores and 4 threads, a 2.0GHz base clock, a 3.5GHz boost, and 4MB of cache. Its PassMark CPU score is about 5,170, close to the Intel N100 (about 5,310) and N150 (about 5,340), which have four cores each. Each Tiger Lake core is faster, which helps single-threaded tasks like web pages and office apps, while the N-series chips have more cores for work that spreads across threads.
The Pentium’s Intel UHD Graphics has 48 execution units clocked up to 1.25GHz, twice the 24 units in the N100 and N150, and it decodes AV1 video in hardware. GMKtec claims 2.4 times the GPU performance of the N100 and N150. The extra graphics help with 4K playback on two screens and light photo editing, and it handles only older and lighter games. GMKtec offers three power modes (Silent at 8W, Balanced at 10W, and Performance at 15W), cooled by a single fan and a copper heat pipe.
The G3 Ultra suits documents, spreadsheets, browsing, video calls, and streaming. The fixed 16GB rules out running many virtual machines or containers later.
Related models
The NucBox G3 Pro uses a case with the same footprint and a Core i3-10110U, and the GEEKOM Mini Air12 is also sold with a Pentium Gold 7505.
Who should buy the G3 Ultra
Buy the G3 Ultra for a quiet office or school desktop that drives two 4K monitors and needs no upgrades beyond storage. The faster single core and larger GPU make it a sensible alternative to an N150 box for everyday Windows work.
Look elsewhere if you want room to grow memory, a 2.5GbE port, or USB-C. The NucBox G3 Pro takes up to 64GB in two memory slots, and the G3 Plus has 2.5GbE and four 10Gbps USB-A ports. To compare these and other small PCs side by side, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the NucBox G3 Ultra use?
It uses the Intel Pentium Gold 7505, an 11th-generation Tiger Lake chip with 2 cores, 4 threads, a 2.0GHz base clock, and a 3.5GHz boost. It scores about 5,170 in PassMark’s CPU test, close to the Intel N100 and N150, and pairs with Intel UHD Graphics with 48 execution units.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the G3 Ultra?
No. The 16GB of LPDDR4-3200 is soldered to the board, and there is no memory slot. If you expect to need more than 16GB, the NucBox G3 Pro takes up to 64GB in two slots.
How much storage can I add?
There are two M.2 2280 slots. One is PCIe 3.0 x4 and takes drives up to 8TB; the other is SATA only and takes drives up to 1TB. The included SSD uses one of them and may be SATA or NVMe depending on the batch. If it sits in the PCIe slot, the free slot is the SATA one and takes drives up to 1TB.
Does the G3 Ultra have 2.5GbE?
No. The Ethernet port is gigabit, on a Realtek RTL8111H controller. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2. The NucBox G3 and G3 Plus have 2.5GbE if you need the faster wired link.
Can it run two 4K monitors?
Yes. Both rear HDMI 2.0 ports support 4K at 60Hz, so two 4K displays can run at the same time. There is no USB-C or DisplayPort output, so a third display is not possible without a USB display adapter.
What is in the box?
The box holds the mini PC, a 12V power adapter, an HDMI cable, a VESA mounting bracket with screws, and a user manual. Windows 11 Pro comes installed.