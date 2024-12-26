GMKtec NucBox G3

Updated on November 15, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 8GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

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The NucBox G3 is a compact, affordable mini PC for everyday computing. Its Intel N100 has four cores and four threads at up to 3.4GHz, and the configured builds ship with Windows 11 Pro. The maker lists DDR4 in a single SO-DIMM slot (up to 32GB), a 256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a second M.2 2242 SATA slot, with each M.2 slot expandable up to 2TB. Connectivity is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a 2.5G Ethernet port, and dual HDMI at 4K 60Hz, which makes it a fit for office work or a home-entertainment box. The N150-based G3 Plus has since succeeded it.

Pros Cons Pre-installed Windows 11 Pro Not designed for high-end gaming Expandable storage (dual M.2) Single-channel RAM due to Intel’s restriction Dual HDMI for 4K displays No USB-C port Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Plastic construction may not appeal to all 2.5G Ethernet port for fast connectivity No 2.5-inch SATA drive slot for additional storage

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GMKtec NucBox G3 Comparison Chart

GMKtec NucBox G3 GMKtec NucBox G3 GMKtec NucBox G3 Price List Price: $229.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $299.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec List Price: $299.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 8GB/512GB/Intel N100 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 8GB/256GB/Intel N100/Titanium Grey Performance Rating 2.7 2.7 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 5,305 5,305 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 256 GB 256 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.48 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches

(113.79 x 105.92 x 42.42 mm) 4.48 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches

(113.79 x 105.92 x 42.42 mm) 4.48 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches

(113.79 x 105.92 x 42.42 mm) Weight unknown unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3 4 USB 3 4 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box GMKtec NucBox G3 Mini PC, Power Adapter, VESA Mount, HDMI Cable GMKtec NucBox G3 Mini PC, Power Adapter, VESA Mount, HDMI Cable GMKtec NucBox G3 Mini PC, Power Adapter, VESA Mount, HDMI Cable Expandability RAM up to 32GB (single SO-DIMM slot), M.2 2280 NVMe SSD up to 2TB, M.2 2242 SATA up to 2TB RAM up to 32GB (single SO-DIMM slot), M.2 2280 NVMe SSD up to 2TB, M.2 2242 SATA up to 2TB RAM up to 32GB (single SO-DIMM slot), M.2 2280 NVMe SSD up to 2TB, M.2 2242 SATA up to 2TB

See every Intel N100 configuration in the chart

Case, ports, and upgrade access

The NucBox G3 comes in a small plastic case in green or gray, and the maker lists it at 4.48 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches. It has four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (two front, two rear), two HDMI ports at 4K 60Hz, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It is actively cooled: TechMishka found it stayed stable and cool in office work, with the fan getting noisier but nothing too annoying when pushed harder.

The top cover removes to reach the single RAM slot and the SSD. The maker’s spec sheet lists support for up to 32GB of DDR4 in the single SO-DIMM slot, and ETA Prime gave the same 32GB figure. The maker rates the M.2 2280 NVMe slot for up to 2TB and lists a second M.2 2242 SATA slot, also expandable up to 2TB.

Reviewer Insights

These reviews cover the Intel N100 NucBox G3, not the newer N150 G3 Plus or the N150 G2 Plus. They describe an Alder Lake-N machine that handles everyday desktop work, light gaming, and emulation while staying entry-level on raw compute.

ETA Prime ran a hands-on review on a bare-bones unit he fitted with a single 8GB DDR4 stick at 3200MHz and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, framing the bare-bones G3 with coupons as close in price to an 8GB Raspberry Pi 5. In a CPU-Z stress test he saw about 12 watts on the CPU alone, with all four cores reaching up to 2.9GHz together, two cores up to 3.1GHz, or one core up to 3.4GHz; once he loaded the integrated graphics, total draw rose to about 16.5 watts with the GPU clock at 748MHz. A 4K60 stream dropped one frame on the initial load-in, and he found it handled 4K 60 video playback really well. On the gaming side he logged 60fps in the Windows Store version of Minecraft at 1080p without changing any settings, ran Half-Life 2 at 1080p with a high and medium mix, and averaged 54fps in original Skyrim at 900p, reaching 60fps at 720p low. In emulation, PPSSPP ran Chains of Olympus at 2x resolution and 60fps, Dolphin ran F-Zero GX at 60fps at native resolution, and PCSX2 handled God of War II at native resolution, where he saw close to 8.8 watts with only 30% of the GPU in use. He concluded, “Overall, I’m actually impressed with this N100 powered mini PC, given the form factor and especially the price for the bare bones unit.”

TechMishka reviewed the G3 as a budget mini PC, noting that coupon codes often bring it below its starting price. He described idle draw only by analogy: “about the same as two LED light bulbs at home.” In Cinebench he put the N100 at 75% of an Intel Core i7-7700 in single-core and about 50% of its multi-core maximum. He was pleased to find TLC rather than QLC storage from Lexar in his unit, called Counter-Strike 2 playable at 1080p, and listed the missing 2.5-inch SATA slot and the lack of a USB-C port as the drawbacks he found. His verdict: the G3 “is totally worth it at least in my opinion.”

EVO Tech measured 8 watts at idle and 25 watts at 100% load from the wall, noting that as his home server the machine would “essentially be running at idle most of the time.” He planned to move the extra services on his home server onto the G3 and keep his Unraid server running, pegged its performance at “about Skylake i5 levels of performance,” and called it “multiple times more powerful than even a Raspberry Pi 5,” planning an Ubuntu Server, Docker, and Portainer stack running Jellyfin and Home Assistant. He also ran it as a Linux desktop on Ubuntu and MX Linux, recommending the Intel hardware-acceleration drivers for a good experience in Firefox. One of his main reasons for preferring it to the older G1: “One of the key selling features for it, at least for me, in comparison to the G1 is the inclusion of a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port.”

Office, web, and home-server duty

The NucBox G3 fits office work, web, light multimedia, and home-server duty, where its 2.5G Ethernet and low idle draw earn their keep. It handles 4K60 streaming and older or light games, and TechMishka said there seems to be no bloatware on its Windows 11 Pro install. A larger SSD extends its life, though the single SO-DIMM slot runs memory in single-channel.

It is the wrong machine for modern gaming, creative work, or anyone who wants dual-channel RAM or stronger graphics. Intel’s newer Panther Lake NUCs with Arc B390 show how far integrated graphics have moved since the N100, and buyers who want more headroom in the same chassis can step up to the N150 G3 Plus successor. To compare other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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