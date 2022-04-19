GMKtec NucBox 5

Updated on November 13, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 8GB/128GB/Intel N5105 Add

8GB/128GB/Intel N5095 (G5S) Add

The GMKtec NucBox 5 is a tiny Intel Celeron N5105 mini PC, barely larger than a deck of cards, aimed at low-power everyday computing: media streaming, web and document work, and retro gaming. It ships with 8GB of soldered LPDDR4 and a 128GB M.2 SSD that you can swap for a larger drive. It drives two 4K displays at 60Hz over its dual HDMI 2.0 ports and has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. GMKtec now sells the same 72mm chassis as the NucBox G5S, with the closely related Celeron N5095 in place of the N5105.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Palm-sized and very low power (~18W max) Entry-level N5105; not for demanding 3D games Dual HDMI 2.0 for two 4K-at-60Hz displays 8GB RAM is soldered (no upgrade) User-replaceable M.2 SSD Single small drive slot; tight on storage Three USB 3.2, microSD, gigabit LAN, dual HDMI 2.0 Has a fan (quiet, but not fanless) Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Stock Windows 11 feels heavy on this hardware VESA mount support for tucking it behind a screen Gigabit (not 2.5GbE) Ethernet

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GMKtec NucBox 5 Comparison Chart

GMKtec NucBox 5 GMKtec NucBox 5 Price List Price: $129.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $229.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec Version 8GB/128GB/Intel N5105 8GB/128GB/Intel N5095 (G5S) Performance Rating 2.6 2.6 CPU Mark 3,987 4,004 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Celeron N5105 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N5095 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB 128 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 2.83 x 2.83 x 1.75 inches

(71.88 x 71.88 x 44.45 mm) 2.83 x 2.83 x 1.75 inches

(71.88 x 71.88 x 44.45 mm) Weight 0.45 lbs (0.2 kg) 0.45 lbs (0.2 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box GMKtec NucBox 5, power cable and adapter, user manual GMKtec NucBox 5, power cable and adapter, user manual Expandability RAM not user-upgradable, storage expandable via M.2 slot RAM not user-upgradable, storage expandable via M.2 slot

See every Intel Celeron N5105 configuration in the chartSee every Intel Celeron N5095 configuration in the chart

A soldered 8GB, one M.2 slot, and a full port set

The Celeron N5105 (Jasper Lake, up to 2.9 GHz) with Intel UHD graphics and 8GB of LPDDR4 is enough for web browsing, documents, and media, not heavy work. Storage is a single M.2 slot (a 2242 SATA drive ships, and the slot also takes NVMe), user-replaceable for a larger SSD, plus a microSD reader. Despite the size, the port set is full: three USB 3.2, a USB-C power port, two HDMI 2.0, gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm jack, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless. It ships with Windows 11.

It draws about 18 watts at most and plays back 4K video smoothly, which makes it a tidy home-theater PC, digital-signage box, or retro-emulation machine. Modern 3D gaming is beyond the Intel UHD graphics on this chip.

Reviewer Insights

Retro Game Corps: smooth 4K playback, PSP fully playable

Russ at Retro Game Corps liked the price-to-performance and walked the ports: “I love the fact that it has two USB ports here in the front, and then on the back we have dual HDMI ports, the USB-C charging port, headphone jack, gigabit ethernet, and then another USB 3.2 port.” He ran 4K playback and said it could likely serve as a Plex server, found it handled 2D games, indie titles, and emulation (PSP fully playable, about three quarters of GameCube at 60 frames per second, about half of PS2) but struggled with demanding 3D games, and was surprised by the cooling: “Surprisingly, the fan is super quiet.” His verdict was that the price-to-performance suited retro gaming and streaming.

Team Pandory found the G5S quiet but slow in Windows

Team Pandory tested the current G5S version (Celeron N5095) in Windows, games, and Batocera emulation, and took it apart. They measured about 7 watts at idle, just under 13 watts under load, and around 17 watts in a CPU and GPU stress test at about 77°C, with the fan still quiet. Windows felt slow at 4K but usable at 1080p, and a full malware scan took 12 hours and 57 minutes, which they put down to the SATA SSD. Emulation ran PSP at full speed, while demanding PS2 titles such as Gran Turismo 4 needed frame skip. Their verdict: “Most, if not all, components feel like they’ve been taken from 5 years ago, giving us ultimately a slow mini PC with poor value, especially in 2026.”

Robtech benchmarked the G5S at under half an N150

Robtech benchmarked the G5S (Celeron N5095) against other budget mini PCs: its Geekbench 6 single-core score was less than half an N150’s, and Fire Strike showed less than half an N150’s graphics score. Hades was unplayable, and the Photoshop and Premiere benchmarks errored out. The included 2242 SATA SSD tested slow, though the slot also supports NVMe drives at Gen 3 x2 speeds. He measured about 8 watts at idle and a maximum in the low 20s, with fan noise staying low under load: “While the G5S is small, it’s also easy on the ears.” His conclusion was that the CPU could handle NAS duties, “but it’s a very weak choice to start using for everyday computing in 2026.”

ETA Prime measured about 18 watts under full load

ETA Prime liked the tiny size and the snappy feel for browsing and video, and ran older games like Minecraft and Skyrim at adjusted settings plus emulation. He measured a maximum draw of about 18 watts under full load, and rated it a decent step up over earlier NucBox models for light gaming and emulation.

A lighter Linux gave RetroBreeze a noticeable boost

RetroBreeze focused on retro gaming and daily use, praising the size, low power, and quiet operation. He found stock Windows 11 heavy on the N5105 and got a noticeable boost from a lighter Linux OS (Zorin OS), and used it for Batocera retro gaming and a live video call without trouble.

The G5S is the current version of this box

GMKtec now sells this design as the NucBox G5S. It keeps the 72 x 72 x 44.5mm case, 8GB of soldered LPDDR4, the 128GB M.2 2242 SSD, dual HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, and swaps the Celeron N5105 for the Celeron N5095. Both are four-core Jasper Lake chips with Intel UHD graphics and a 2.9 GHz boost.

Best as a near-silent media and emulation box

The N5105 and 8GB of RAM cover media streaming, a home-theater or signage role, and retro emulation. The dual HDMI 2.0 outputs, gigabit Ethernet, and VESA mount make it easy to park behind a TV and leave alone.

The RAM is soldered at 8GB, and the single M.2 slot keeps storage tight until you fit a larger drive. Modern 3D gaming and heavy multitasking are out of reach; if you need either, look at a Ryzen or N150-class box instead. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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