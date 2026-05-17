BOSGAME E3

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The BOSGAME E3 is a compact mini PC at about $330, built around Intel’s Alder Lake-N95 processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD in the only Amazon configuration. It is the fourth entry in BOSGAME’s E-series budget lineup, slotting between the BOSGAME E2 (Ryzen 5 3550H) and the BOSGAME E4 (also Ryzen 5 3550H, dual LAN). Instead of the older AMD APU those two use, it runs Intel’s 4-core Alder Lake-N silicon, which lowers the thermal envelope and shrinks the chassis. BOSGAME has re-branded this same hardware as the “ECOLITE E3,” “E3 NEO,” and “B95 Pro” across other channels and marketing, so review coverage of those names is generally describing the same device.

Strong ports and drive bays around an entry-level chip

Pros Cons 2.5Gbps Ethernet is unusual at this price tier Single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot limits dual-channel upgrades Triple 4K display support via dual HDMI 2.0 plus USB-C Intel N95 is 4-core/4-thread, not suited for heavy multitasking Internal 2.5-inch SATA bay on top of the M.2 NVMe slot WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless feels dated in 2026 Tiny 127 x 113 x 41 mm chassis, only 351g Plastic enclosure with metal mesh sides, not premium feel Includes a VESA mount with hardware in the box Proprietary barrel-style power input rather than USB-C PD

BOSGAME E3 Comparison Chart

BOSGAME E3 Price List Price: $329.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,278 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N95 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (single stick)) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5 x 4.45 x 1.61 inches

(127 x 113.03 x 40.89 mm) Weight 0.77 lbs (0.35 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C with 4K@60Hz video out. Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps). Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Internal 2.5-inch SATA bay supports HDD or SSD up to 2TB) Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 12V/3A power adapter, VESA mount with screws, user manual Expandability Single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot, 1x M.2 2280 NVMe slot, internal 2.5-inch SATA bay

See every Intel N95 configuration in the chart

Two drive bays and 2.5Gbps LAN in a 351-gram chassis

The top panel uses a textured X-pattern gray plastic, with metal mesh ventilation wrapping the sides. At 5.00 by 4.45 by 1.61 inches (127 x 113 x 41 mm) and about 351 grams, this is among the smaller mini PCs sold on Amazon. The front face carries a red recessed power button alongside two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (5Gbps), a single full-function USB-C port supporting 4K@60Hz video output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a pinhole reset button. The rear panel carries two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a single 2.5Gbps RJ45 LAN port, and a DC power input. BOSGAME bundles a VESA mounting bracket with screws so you can hide the unit behind a monitor.

Under the hood is the Intel Processor N95, a 4-core, 4-thread Alder Lake-N part with a 3.4GHz turbo and a 15W base TDP that BOSGAME runs at roughly 25W. PassMark scores it around 5,492 multi-thread, putting it well ahead of the older Celeron N5095 (4,210) and just edging out the more common N100. Graphics duties go to Intel’s UHD Graphics iGPU, which has 24 execution units running at up to 1.2GHz; that is enough for smooth 4K video playback, three simultaneous 4K monitors, and casual desktop work, but not enough for modern 3D games. RAM lives in a single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot pre-populated with a 16GB stick, with no second slot for dual-channel operation. Swapping to a larger DDR4 SO-DIMM is possible, though it is worth reading about the socketed vs. soldered RAM tradeoff before assuming every budget box offers that path.

The 2.5Gbps Ethernet port is a meaningful upgrade over the gigabit jacks that still dominate this price tier, and matches what you would get on the BOSGAME P3 at significantly higher cost. Storage expansion is unusually flexible for the form factor. Alongside the pre-installed 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0 x1), the chassis includes an internal 2.5-inch SATA bay accepting drives up to 2TB. That makes it a credible candidate for a small home NAS or a Plex storage box where you want a fast OS drive plus a larger spinning disk. The integrated Intel module covers WiFi 5 (dual-band 2.4G/5G) and Bluetooth 4.2, with no path to WiFi 6 short of an external USB adapter.

Reviewer Insights

NotebookCheck scored an earlier “BOSGAME N95” variant of this hardware at 71%. NotebookCheck called the device “an affordable Mini PC with an Intel N95 for everyday office use,” praising the fit and finish despite the plastic construction, the inclusion of a USB-C port (which several budget rivals like the NiPoGi GK3PLUS omit), the 2.5Gbps Ethernet, dual 4K@60 HDMI outputs, and the included VESA mount. Their criticisms carry over to the current SKU. The wireless module tops out at WiFi 5 (no 6GHz support), the case is mainly plastic, and Bluetooth is limited to version 4.2 in the unit they tested. NotebookCheck explicitly called out the unit as “considerably more compact” than competitors at the same price, and the same article noted the E3 has a “clear advantage over the competition” thanks to its compact footprint.

Customer Reviews

Across 11 ratings on Amazon, the E3 averages 4.1 stars, with about 71 percent at 5-star and roughly 21 percent at 1-star. The high ratings point to speed and build quality. One verified buyer (writing as “Amazon Customer”) wrote, “I got this pc for work and it has performed very well. It is fast and runs really good. The case is built well it is very sturdy. And it is small enough to be mounted to the back of the monitor.”

A verified buyer named Serhat Akin gave it one star under the title “DO NOT BUY,” writing, “This could be the worst pc ever, i can’t even update it its been hours its stuck on an update.” That is one owner’s experience rather than a pattern, though a sample of 11 ratings gives each low score a lot of pull on the average. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A low-power desktop box that stops short of transcoding

The 2.5Gbps Ethernet, dual HDMI plus USB-C for triple 4K output, internal 2.5-inch SATA bay, and included VESA mount are unusual at this price point, and the N95 has enough headroom for browsing, video, and light productivity on three screens at once. A second-room HTPC or a small home NAS suits this hardware. The quiet fan, small footprint, and VESA mount also make it a natural fit as a mini PC for a parent.

Skip it if you need WiFi 6 or 6E, Bluetooth 5+, dual-channel RAM out of the box, USB-C Power Delivery input, or headroom for virtualization and modern gaming. Buyers needing more horsepower should look at the BOSGAME E4 for an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with dual gigabit LAN, or the BOSGAME P3 for a Ryzen 9 6900HX in a similar chassis class. The BOSGAME B95 is a close sibling that often ships with similar internals for cross-shopping.

For broader comparison shopping across budget mini PCs, our Mini PC Comparison Chart filters on processor, port layout, Ethernet speed, and storage options.

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