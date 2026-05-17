BOSGAME E3
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The BOSGAME E3 is a compact mini PC at about $330, built around Intel’s Alder Lake-N95 processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD in the only Amazon configuration. It is the fourth entry in BOSGAME’s E-series budget lineup, slotting between the BOSGAME E2 (Ryzen 5 3550H) and the BOSGAME E4 (also Ryzen 5 3550H, dual LAN). Instead of the older AMD APU those two use, it runs Intel’s 4-core Alder Lake-N silicon, which lowers the thermal envelope and shrinks the chassis. BOSGAME has re-branded this same hardware as the “ECOLITE E3,” “E3 NEO,” and “B95 Pro” across other channels and marketing, so review coverage of those names is generally describing the same device.
Strong ports and drive bays around an entry-level chip
|Pros
|Cons
|2.5Gbps Ethernet is unusual at this price tier
|Single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot limits dual-channel upgrades
|Triple 4K display support via dual HDMI 2.0 plus USB-C
|Intel N95 is 4-core/4-thread, not suited for heavy multitasking
|Internal 2.5-inch SATA bay on top of the M.2 NVMe slot
|WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless feels dated in 2026
|Tiny 127 x 113 x 41 mm chassis, only 351g
|Plastic enclosure with metal mesh sides, not premium feel
|Includes a VESA mount with hardware in the box
|Proprietary barrel-style power input rather than USB-C PD
BOSGAME E3 Comparison Chart
BOSGAME E3
|Price
List Price: $329.99
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|16GB/512GB/Intel N95
|Performance Rating
|3.1
|CPU Mark
|5,278
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)
Intel Processor N95
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (single stick))
|Internal Storage
|512 GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5 x 4.45 x 1.61 inches
(127 x 113.03 x 40.89 mm)
|Weight
|0.77 lbs (0.35 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 1 USB-C
Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C with 4K@60Hz video out. Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps).
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Internal 2.5-inch SATA bay supports HDD or SSD up to 2TB)
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, 12V/3A power adapter, VESA mount with screws, user manual
|Expandability
|Single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot, 1x M.2 2280 NVMe slot, internal 2.5-inch SATA bay
See every Intel N95 configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- BOSGAME B95
- GMKtec Nucbox G3S
- KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC
- DreamQuest Mini Plus
- Beelink ME Mini
- KAMRUI AK1 Plus Mini PC
Two drive bays and 2.5Gbps LAN in a 351-gram chassis
The top panel uses a textured X-pattern gray plastic, with metal mesh ventilation wrapping the sides. At 5.00 by 4.45 by 1.61 inches (127 x 113 x 41 mm) and about 351 grams, this is among the smaller mini PCs sold on Amazon. The front face carries a red recessed power button alongside two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (5Gbps), a single full-function USB-C port supporting 4K@60Hz video output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a pinhole reset button. The rear panel carries two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a single 2.5Gbps RJ45 LAN port, and a DC power input. BOSGAME bundles a VESA mounting bracket with screws so you can hide the unit behind a monitor.
Under the hood is the Intel Processor N95, a 4-core, 4-thread Alder Lake-N part with a 3.4GHz turbo and a 15W base TDP that BOSGAME runs at roughly 25W. PassMark scores it around 5,492 multi-thread, putting it well ahead of the older Celeron N5095 (4,210) and just edging out the more common N100. Graphics duties go to Intel’s UHD Graphics iGPU, which has 24 execution units running at up to 1.2GHz; that is enough for smooth 4K video playback, three simultaneous 4K monitors, and casual desktop work, but not enough for modern 3D games. RAM lives in a single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot pre-populated with a 16GB stick, with no second slot for dual-channel operation. Swapping to a larger DDR4 SO-DIMM is possible, though it is worth reading about the socketed vs. soldered RAM tradeoff before assuming every budget box offers that path.
The 2.5Gbps Ethernet port is a meaningful upgrade over the gigabit jacks that still dominate this price tier, and matches what you would get on the BOSGAME P3 at significantly higher cost. Storage expansion is unusually flexible for the form factor. Alongside the pre-installed 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0 x1), the chassis includes an internal 2.5-inch SATA bay accepting drives up to 2TB. That makes it a credible candidate for a small home NAS or a Plex storage box where you want a fast OS drive plus a larger spinning disk. The integrated Intel module covers WiFi 5 (dual-band 2.4G/5G) and Bluetooth 4.2, with no path to WiFi 6 short of an external USB adapter.
Reviewer Insights
NotebookCheck scored an earlier “BOSGAME N95” variant of this hardware at 71%. NotebookCheck called the device “an affordable Mini PC with an Intel N95 for everyday office use,” praising the fit and finish despite the plastic construction, the inclusion of a USB-C port (which several budget rivals like the NiPoGi GK3PLUS omit), the 2.5Gbps Ethernet, dual 4K@60 HDMI outputs, and the included VESA mount. Their criticisms carry over to the current SKU. The wireless module tops out at WiFi 5 (no 6GHz support), the case is mainly plastic, and Bluetooth is limited to version 4.2 in the unit they tested. NotebookCheck explicitly called out the unit as “considerably more compact” than competitors at the same price, and the same article noted the E3 has a “clear advantage over the competition” thanks to its compact footprint.
Customer Reviews
Across 11 ratings on Amazon, the E3 averages 4.1 stars, with about 71 percent at 5-star and roughly 21 percent at 1-star. The high ratings point to speed and build quality. One verified buyer (writing as “Amazon Customer”) wrote, “I got this pc for work and it has performed very well. It is fast and runs really good. The case is built well it is very sturdy. And it is small enough to be mounted to the back of the monitor.”
A verified buyer named Serhat Akin gave it one star under the title “DO NOT BUY,” writing, “This could be the worst pc ever, i can’t even update it its been hours its stuck on an update.” That is one owner’s experience rather than a pattern, though a sample of 11 ratings gives each low score a lot of pull on the average. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
A low-power desktop box that stops short of transcoding
The 2.5Gbps Ethernet, dual HDMI plus USB-C for triple 4K output, internal 2.5-inch SATA bay, and included VESA mount are unusual at this price point, and the N95 has enough headroom for browsing, video, and light productivity on three screens at once. A second-room HTPC or a small home NAS suits this hardware. The quiet fan, small footprint, and VESA mount also make it a natural fit as a mini PC for a parent.
Skip it if you need WiFi 6 or 6E, Bluetooth 5+, dual-channel RAM out of the box, USB-C Power Delivery input, or headroom for virtualization and modern gaming. Buyers needing more horsepower should look at the BOSGAME E4 for an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with dual gigabit LAN, or the BOSGAME P3 for a Ryzen 9 6900HX in a similar chassis class. The BOSGAME B95 is a close sibling that often ships with similar internals for cross-shopping.
For broader comparison shopping across budget mini PCs, our Mini PC Comparison Chart filters on processor, port layout, Ethernet speed, and storage options.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor is in the BOSGAME E3?
The BOSGAME E3 uses the Intel Processor N95, a 4-core, 4-thread Alder Lake-N chip with a 3.4GHz max turbo clock, 6MB of cache, and a 15W base TDP. BOSGAME configures it for roughly 25W operating power. PassMark scores it around 5,492 multi-thread, putting it ahead of the Celeron N5095 and on par with the more widely used Intel N100.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the E3?
Yes, but only by swapping the installed stick. The E3 has a single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot pre-populated with a 16GB module. To upgrade, you replace that stick with a higher-capacity DDR4 SO-DIMM. There is no second slot, so dual-channel operation is not possible on this chassis.
Does the BOSGAME E3 support three monitors at once?
Yes. The E3 supports a triple 4K@60Hz display setup using its two HDMI 2.0 ports plus the front USB-C port, which carries DisplayPort Alt Mode video output. All three outputs run simultaneously through Intel’s UHD Graphics. The Intel N95’s iGPU is rated to drive three 4K displays for desktop work and video playback.
What ports does the E3 have?
Front: two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (5Gbps), one full-function USB-C port with 4K@60Hz video output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, a recessed reset button, and a red power button. Rear: two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), two HDMI 2.0 outputs, one 2.5Gbps RJ45 LAN port, and a DC power input.
Can I add a second drive to the E3?
Yes. The E3 has an internal 2.5-inch SATA bay alongside the primary M.2 2280 NVMe slot. The bay accepts a standard 7mm laptop-style SSD or HDD up to 2TB, so a fast NVMe OS drive and a larger SATA disk can run side by side.
Does the E3 have WiFi 6?
No. The E3 ships with WiFi 5 (802.11ac, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2. There is no 6GHz support and no WiFi 6 or 6E. If you need newer wireless, you would have to add a USB WiFi 6 adapter or use the 2.5Gbps wired Ethernet port instead.
Is the E3 fanless?
No, the E3 uses an active cooling fan. Reviewers consistently describe the fan as quiet at idle and during light office use, with audible spool-up only under sustained load. If you need silent operation, look at a fanless mini PC instead.
What is in the box with the E3?
The box includes the BOSGAME E3 mini PC, a 12V/3A barrel-style DC power adapter, a VESA monitor-mount bracket with screws, and a user manual. You will need to supply your own HDMI cable, keyboard, mouse, and display.
Is the E3 good for a Plex media server?
It is fine as a Plex client or as a direct-play server for a single stream, but the Intel N95 is not powerful enough for serious software-based transcoding of multiple concurrent streams. One Amazon reviewer specifically reported it struggled when pushed as a Plex server. Hardware-accelerated transcoding through Intel Quick Sync helps, but the 4-core N95 still bottlenecks at higher concurrent loads. For heavier media-server workloads, consider the BOSGAME P3 or a system with a more capable iGPU.