32 configurations across 15 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Processor N95 is a quad-core chip from Intel’s Alder Lake-N family, launched in Q1 2023 and manufactured on the Intel 7 process (10nm). Unlike Intel’s hybrid processors that combine performance and efficiency cores, the N95 uses four Gracemont efficiency cores running at up to 3.4 GHz. This architecture prioritizes power efficiency over raw speed, suiting mini PCs designed for everyday computing rather than demanding workloads.

The N95 occupies an interesting spot in Intel’s mobile processor lineup. With a 15W TDP, it draws more power than its sibling the N100 (which runs at 6W), yet the two score within one percent of each other on PassMark, with the N100 slightly ahead. The processor targets thin and light systems where users need capable performance for office work, web browsing, and media consumption without the heat and noise that come with more powerful chips. Intel positions it for mobile devices and compact desktops where space and thermals are at a premium.

For mini PC buyers, the N95 represents a practical choice when the 6W N100 feels too constrained but stepping up to a Core series processor would blow the budget. You get roughly the same single-threaded performance as an older third-generation Intel Core i5, which remains perfectly serviceable for productivity tasks in 2026.

Performance

The Intel Processor N95 scores 5,278 on PassMark’s CPU Mark benchmark, placing it firmly in entry-level territory but well ahead of previous-generation Celeron and Pentium chips. For context, this is roughly 32% higher than the Celeron N5095 (CPU Mark: 4,004) and within one percent of the N100 (CPU Mark: 5,305), which scores slightly higher despite its lower power draw.

Geekbench 6 scores tell a similar story: the N95 achieves around 1,201 in single-core and 2,902 in multi-core tests. These numbers translate to smooth performance in web browsing (even with 15+ browser tabs open), responsive document editing in Microsoft Office or Google Docs, and comfortable video playback including 4K content via the built-in hardware decoding. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics with 16 execution units supports Quick Sync video encoding, making the N95 capable of transcoding media without taxing the CPU cores.

Where the N95 shows its limits is in sustained heavy workloads. Video editing, software compilation, and running multiple demanding applications simultaneously will result in noticeable slowdowns. The processor also lacks Hyper-Threading, so those four cores are truly four threads, limiting parallelism compared to chips with SMT support.

Ideal Use Cases

Mini PCs with the Intel Processor N95 excel as everyday desktop replacements for users with modest computing needs. If your typical workday involves email, web browsing, video calls, spreadsheets, and document editing, an N95-based system will feel snappy and responsive. The processor’s hardware video decoding makes these machines excellent choices for home theater PCs, digital signage, and media streaming setups.

Home lab enthusiasts have found success running lightweight server applications on N95 mini PCs, including Pi-hole for network-wide ad blocking, Home Assistant for smart home automation, and Docker containers for various self-hosted services. The 15W power envelope keeps electricity costs minimal for always-on deployments. Users running pfSense or OPNsense as software firewalls appreciate that many N95 mini PCs offer dual Ethernet ports.

Students benefit from the N95’s ability to handle online learning platforms, research, and document creation without the fan noise that often accompanies more powerful systems. The compact form factor also makes these mini PCs easy to transport between home and campus.

The N95 is not suitable for gaming beyond very light titles and retro emulation, professional video editing, CAD work, or development environments that require substantial compilation times. Users with these needs should look at mini PCs with AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors.

What to Look For

When shopping for an Intel N95 mini PC, RAM configuration matters more than you might expect. While most models ship with 16GB of DDR4, they typically use a single SO-DIMM slot running in single-channel mode. This limits memory bandwidth and slightly impacts performance in memory-intensive applications. Dual-channel memory would be preferable, but mini PCs in this price range rarely offer two memory slots.

Storage expandability varies significantly between N95 mini PCs. Some models like the GMKtec Nucbox G3S include dual M.2 slots, allowing up to 10TB of internal storage between NVMe and SATA drives. Others offer a single M.2 slot plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay for additional capacity. If you plan to use the system as a media server or NAS, prioritize models with flexible storage options.

Connectivity deserves careful attention. Dual gigabit Ethernet ports appear on several N95 mini PCs including the ACEMAGIC S1, supporting network-related projects. USB-C with DisplayPort support enables triple-monitor setups on some models like the BOSGAME B95. WiFi 5 remains common at this price point, though WiFi 6 would be preferable. Check whether Bluetooth 5.0 or newer is included if you plan to use wireless peripherals.

Pricing for N95 mini PCs typically ranges from $140 to $250 depending on RAM and storage configuration. At the lower end, you’ll find barebones or minimal-spec units, while $200-250 gets you 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Since the N100 scores slightly higher, the N95’s extra power draw buys no performance, and for always-on applications the N100’s 6W TDP translates to real electricity savings over time.