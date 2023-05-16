KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 Add

16GB/1TB/Intel N95 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N97 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel N97 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel Celeron N3350 Add

The KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC is a budget Windows 11 desktop sold with either the Intel Processor N95 or the step-up N97, both paired with Intel UHD Graphics. A fifth build uses the Intel Celeron N3350, a dual-core Apollo Lake chip from 2016 with HD Graphics 500, which is far slower than the N95 and N97. The case measures 5.1 inches square, stands 1.96 inches tall, and weighs 0.84 pounds, so it sits on a shelf or hangs off the bundled VESA mount behind a monitor. The N95 and N97 configurations ship with DDR4 in one slot (16GB, or 8GB on the entry N97 build), the N3350 build has 8GB of onboard memory that cannot be upgraded, and there is room inside for a second drive.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design No USB-C port Low 15-watt stock power limit Single-channel RAM in one slot Pre-installed with Windows 11 Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 radios Supports additional 2.5-inch drive for storage expansion Runs hotter and louder above the stock power limit VESA mount included for versatile placement UHD graphics cannot handle 3D games

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KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $299.95 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 16 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $329.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Intel N97 N97 CPU Mark 5,800 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $219.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,800 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz (max 3.60 Ghz)

Intel Processor N97 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB 8GB/256GB/Intel N97 N97 CPU Mark 5,800 8 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $179.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,800 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz (max 3.60 Ghz)

Intel Processor N97 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB 8GB/256GB/Intel Celeron N3350 Celeron N3350 CPU Mark 1,112 8 GB 256 GB Intel HD Graphics 500 $300.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.2 CPU Mark 1,112 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N3350 GPU Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500 RAM 8 GB DDR4 (8GB onboard, not upgradeable) Internal Storage 256 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.1 x 5.1 x 1.96 inches

(129.54 x 129.54 x 49.78 mm) Weight 0.84 lbs (0.38 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA 1 VGA Port USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box VESA mount, HDMI cable, power adapter

See every Intel N95 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N97 configuration in the chart

Dual HDMI, a VGA port, and a spare 2.5-inch bay

The Intel Processor N95 balances performance and power consumption, with a PassMark CPU Mark of 5,278, enough for general computing tasks. Memory is 16GB of DDR4 in a single slot, so it runs single-channel, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD holds the system and files on the 512GB builds (the 256GB unit Robtech tested shipped with an M.2 SATA drive).

Two USB 3 ports, two USB 2 ports, and dual HDMI outputs (HDMI 2.0 on the N95 and N97 builds, HDMI 1.4 on the N3350 build) cover multi-display setups, and a VGA port is on the back for legacy displays. A gigabit LAN port handles wired networking, with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 covering wireless.

The shell is plain plastic with a non-intrusive blue LED, and a fan keeps temperatures in check at stock power settings. Inside there is space for a 2.5-inch drive next to the M.2 SSD, so the storage can grow without replacing the boot volume.

Reviewer Insights

Three reviewers cover both processor options, the base Intel N95 and the slightly quicker N97. Two of them logged power draw, temperatures, or benchmark scores; the third worked from specs and comparisons without a meter.

Robtech: 10 watts idle, 26 watts at stock

Robtech reviewed the Intel N95 model (the 8GB/256GB unit, listed at $160 on Geekbuying) and is the one reviewer who metered the box at the wall. At idle he measured 10 watts of draw, and at stock settings it peaked around 26 watts, a figure he placed “on the lower end of the scale” for N95 minis. The N95 ships with its long-duration power limit set to 15 watts and the short-duration limit inactive; at those defaults the cooler held the CPU to 79C, which he called “far from a problem.” Raising the BIOS power limit to 30 watts changed that: temperatures climbed until “we almost hit 100c,” and both idle and load fan noise rose, making it “pretty clear why they went for the lower power limit.”

On raw speed he found the N95 underwhelming in single-core, roughly six percent ahead of the previous generation’s budget Pentium but about fifteen percent behind the Morefine M8, which runs the same chip; raising the power limit “didn’t make any difference” to the single-core result. In multi-core it landed about four percent ahead of that Pentium and about eleven percent behind the Morefine M8, and with the power limit lifted it nearly matched a Beelink Mini S12. For gaming he reported that League of Legends “plays fine” while he would not run an esports title such as Valorant on the N95. The pre-installed Kim Tigo M.2 SATA SSD arrived with Windows 11 Pro, and he confirmed Ubuntu boots straight off a USB stick. His verdict was that, kept at stock, the GK3 Plus is “an okay box for the price” with no major issues. Watch Robtech’s review.

DB Tech: a 15-watt chip with QuickSync

KAMRUI supplied DB Tech a 16GB/512GB N95 unit with no editorial say. He did not meter power or log temperatures, so his read on the box is comparative and spec-based. He put the N95, with four cores, four threads, and a 3.4GHz boost, “on par with the i5 7300HQ when we take a look at CPU Mark and single thread ratings from CPU benchmark.com,” a laptop chip that is several years older and rated at 45 watts against the N95’s 15. He noted the N95’s base frequency is only 100MHz, so at idle “it’s literally just sipping power from the wall,” and that 16GB is the most memory the N95 supports, running in single-channel mode because the board has one slot.

On the hardware itself, DB Tech pointed out the single 40mm fan on the underside, the dated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 radios, and the missing USB-C port (his main complaint on a 2023 design). He hit a codec snag playing some local media during testing. As a home lab server he called it “a much better deal than you may find on the Raspberry Pi market” for its extra horsepower at the same power draw, and he named Intel QuickSync as the reason it suits a Plex media server. The full review is on DB Tech’s channel.

Tek Syndicate: Geekbench and Unigine on the N97

The step-up Intel N97 configuration (16GB/512GB) went to Tek Syndicate, the only reviewer of the three to read out absolute benchmark scores. In Geekbench the N97 returned a single-core score of 1258 and a multi-core score of 2936. He ran two GPU-heavy passes on the UHD integrated graphics: Unigine Valley scored 678 (16.2 FPS average, 10.3 FPS minimum), after which he noted that the box is “not for 3D gaming,” and Unigine Superposition scored 925 (6.93 FPS average, 5.91 minimum). The bundled M.2 SSD measured about 1,633 MB/s read and 1,430 MB/s write, which he pegged at roughly “three times faster than a regular SATA drive.”

On real games he found newer pixel-art and 2D titles such as Full Void ran fine, the 2.5D Metroidvania Awaken Astral Blade was “mostly playable” at 720p though not perfectly smooth, while a heavier 3D game like Redout “does not play very well.” He kept noise and heat qualitative (no meter), saying the box “doesn’t generate a lot of heat” and “doesn’t make a lot of noise,” and he liked that it ships with a compact wall-wart adapter rather than a brick the size of the PC. His bottom line was “it does exactly what it’s supposed to do at a price that I think is very fair.” Watch Tek Syndicate’s review.

Both chips post entry-level PassMark scores

PassMark rates the step-up N97 at 5,800 against the N95’s 5,278, both quad-core parts with four threads, so the gap between the two configurations is small and neither is built for demanding 3D work. In 2026 those figures sit at the entry level of the desktop CPU range, which matches the jobs the reviewers put the box to: web browsing, media playback, older or lightweight games, and low-power home-server duty. None of the three measured fan noise in decibels, so the “quiet” verdict stays qualitative.

Customer Reviews

Owner feedback gathered while the GK3 Plus was listed came mostly from buyers running everyday work, school, and streaming on it. LBeamer, a verified buyer who set it up as a kids’ schoolwork computer, wrote that with 16GB RAM “it runs Google Classroom, Zoom, web browsing, and streaming smoothly. It stays quiet.” Steve Prime, also a verified purchaser, runs his as a 24/7 Linux server and reported “It is running 24/7 now, very quiet, using only a few watts of power,” adding that KAMRUI support helped him reformat the drive for Ubuntu.

The negative reviews were mostly about reliability, not value. Verified buyer Bunnie left one star over a hardware problem, writing “Hardware Failure pc constantly restarting even when no apps were installed” and reporting frozen applications and maxed-out memory. These owner reviews were captured while the GK3 Plus was listed on Amazon. That listing has been retired, and no current Amazon page covers this model.

A low-power everyday desktop that stops short of 3D gaming

Everyday browsing and video playback are what this box is sized for, on a desk where space is tight or behind a monitor on the VESA mount. Buyers who want current 3D games or heavy multitasking should look at a machine with more headroom, such as the KAMRUI AM21.

Its specs sit alongside the rest of the catalog in Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool, which lines up processors, ports, and storage options across models.

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