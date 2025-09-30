GMKtec Nucbox G3S

Updated on October 30, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16 GB RAM / 512 GB Add

8 GB RAM / 256 GB Add

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The GMKtec Nucbox G3S is an ultra-compact mini PC for everyday computing. Its Intel N95 processor turbos to 3.4GHz, which covers web browsing, office work, and light media playback. The unit weighs 0.57 pounds and measures 4.49 x 4.17 x 1.73 inches, small enough to sit behind a monitor. Dual HDMI 2.0 ports drive 4K displays, three USB 3.2 ports handle peripherals, and VESA mounting hardware comes in the box, so the same machine works in a home office or as digital signage.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Windows 11 Home preinstalled and activated Intel N95 processor is entry-level, not suited for demanding tasks Compact and light at 260g RAM maxes out at 16GB DDR4 with single SO-DIMM slot Dual M.2 slots support up to 10TB total storage WiFi 5 instead of the newer WiFi 6 standard Dual 4K display output via HDMI 2.0 No USB-C, Thunderbolt, or USB4 ports VESA mount bracket included in the box No 2.5-inch drive bay for traditional SATA storage Quiet cooling system under everyday loads One buyer found the USB slots hard to push peripherals into

GMKtec Nucbox G3S Comparison Chart

GMKtec Nucbox G3S GMKtec Nucbox G3S Price List Price: $339.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec List Price: $249.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec Version --- --- Performance Rating 3.1 2.7 CPU Mark 5,278 5,278 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N95 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 8 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB SSD 256 GB SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.49 x 4.17 x 1.73 inches

(114.05 x 105.92 x 43.94 mm) 4.49 x 4.17 x 1.73 inches

(114.05 x 105.92 x 43.94 mm) Weight 0.57 lbs (0.26 kg) 0.57 lbs (0.26 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm 3.5mm Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, Power adapter, VESA mount bracket, User manual Mini PC, Power adapter, VESA mount bracket, User manual Expandability 1x SO-DIMM DDR4 2666 MT/s (max 16GB), 2x M.2 slots 1x SO-DIMM DDR4 2666 MT/s (max 16GB), 2x M.2 slots

See every Intel N95 configuration in the chart

Two M.2 slots in a half-pound chassis

The G3S comes in a plain black plastic enclosure. At 4.49 x 4.17 x 1.73 inches and barely over half a pound, it disappears behind a monitor or tucks into tight spaces. The front panel houses the power button and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the rear provides access to dual HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB 3.2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and a Gigabit Ethernet connection. The included VESA mount bracket lets you attach the unit directly to the back of compatible monitors.

The Intel N95 is a quad-core Alder Lake processor with a PassMark score of 5,278. That covers productivity applications, video streaming, and basic multitasking, while video editing, gaming, and other compute-intensive workloads stay out of reach. The 16GB DDR4 RAM gives typical office tasks enough headroom, and the single SO-DIMM slot means you cannot add more memory later.

The G3S has two M.2 slots. The primary PCIe 3.0 2280 slot can accommodate NVMe drives up to 8TB, while the secondary SATA 2242 slot supports drives up to 2TB, so a system this size can hold 10TB of internal storage. WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 handle wireless connectivity, and the 1Gbps Ethernet port provides a wired alternative.

Reviewer Insights

Video coverage of the G3S is thin. The model launched globally in September 2025. The related GMKtec Nucbox G3 (which uses the Intel N100 processor) and G3 Plus (which uses the Intel N150) have received extensive coverage from reviewers like ETA PRIME, Lon.TV, and Robtech, but those are different models with different specifications. The G3S uses the Intel N95 processor and targets a lower price than either sibling.

NotebookCheck’s Perspective

NotebookCheck places the GMKtec Nucbox G3S in the ultra-budget mini PC market. The publication describes the Intel N95 as “aging” technology but acknowledges the system’s value at its price point. It lists $139.99 for the 8GB/256GB configuration and $159.99 for the 16GB/512GB model. The article highlights the compact design, VESA mount support, a “quiet cooling setup”, and dual-display support as the main selling points.

Customer Reviews

Owner feedback on the G3S skews positive. Five-star reviews name the small footprint, the easy out-of-box setup, the four USB ports alongside two HDMI outputs, and the value of the Intel N95 it ships with. A verified buyer named nick wrote that the unit “runs on an Intel N95 and does not slouch in the processing department,” adding that “Multi-tasking with common applications (MS office, browsing, streaming, etc) is no problem at all,” while noting “This particular build does not feature Ethernet/LAN or USB C.” Another verified buyer, GK, called it “perfect for checking emails and web surfing, i.e. not gaming,” and praised the “Silent operation.”

A verified buyer posting as No Limit Enterprises, Inc. titled their review “Avoid at all costs” and wrote that the “PC stopped working after 2 months. Like many other reviewers, the onboard display stopped working which essentially bricks the PC,” describing warranty support routed through China as “a nightmare.” A separate five-star reviewer, Ted F., still flagged a hardware annoyance: “The only drawback was that the USB slots seemed extremely hard to insert peripherals.”

A signage and office box on an entry-level chip

The G3S suits anyone who needs a simple, reliable computer for basic tasks without paying for power they won’t use. It covers web browsing, office productivity, digital signage, thin client deployments, and duty as a secondary machine for media playback. The two M.2 slots hold up to 10TB between them, and the VESA mount ships in the box.

Video editing, virtual machines, and modern games are past what the N95 can carry. If you need that headroom, the GMKtec Nucbox G3 Plus runs an Intel N150, and mini PCs built on AMD Ryzen or Intel Core chips go further still. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines up budget options side by side.

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