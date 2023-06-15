MeLE Overclock 4C

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 8GB/256GB/Intel N95 Add

32GB/512GB/Intel N95 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N95 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

32GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

The MeLE Overclock 4C is a slim mini PC built on the N95 (an N100 configuration is also sold), running Windows 11 Pro with UHD Graphics. The name has “nothing to do with overclocking,” as Robtech put it. It adds a fan where the Quieter line is fanless, and reviewers found the fan lets the chip sustain performance longer while staying quiet. Reviewers used it for web browsing, office work, and 4K video, and it has two HDMI ports, a USB-C display output, a RAM slot that takes 32GB, a microSD reader, and an internal M.2 NVMe slot. Robtech’s N95 unit carries a Realtek 8852BE chip with Wi-Fi 6, while MeLE lists Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for the N100 build.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Fan stays quiet even under load Integrated graphics keep native gaming light RAM slot takes 32GB; M.2 NVMe slot Windows ships on slower eMMC, not the M.2 Slim chassis with a VESA mount Single-channel memory, officially capped at 16GB Dual HDMI plus USB-C (video, data, power) Gigabit Ethernet only, no 2.5GbE Wi-Fi 6 on Robtech’s N95 unit Polycarbonate shell shows lint and fingerprints

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MeLE Overclock 4C Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 8GB/256GB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 8 GB 256 GB 2.7 $229.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 RAM 8 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 32GB/512GB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 32 GB 512 GB 3.5 $329.99 Details Performance Rating 3.5 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 RAM 32 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $269.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 32GB/512GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 32 GB 512 GB 3.5 $319.99 Details Performance Rating 3.5 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 RAM 32 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.01 x 3.7 x 0.83 inches

(178.05 x 93.98 x 21.08 mm) Weight unknown Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(Full-functioned USB-C supports 4K video display, data transfer, and power input) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader Micro SD Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Overclock 4C Mini PC, Power Adapter (12V, USB-C), VESA Mount, Quick Start Guide Expandability RAM to 32GB; microSD; internal M.2 SSD slot

See every Intel N95 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N100 configuration in the chart

Models in this family The MeLE Overclock 4C has the Intel N95 and a list price of $229.99. The other model in this line: MeLE Overclock X5 Intel Core i5-12450H, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$399.99

A slim VESA-mountable case held back by its eMMC boot drive

Two HDMI ports plus a USB-C port that carries video, data, and power let it drive three displays, alongside a Gigabit Ethernet port and a microSD reader. A VESA bracket in the box lets it mount on the back of a monitor, and the fan is quiet enough that leepspvideo first thought the unit was fanless.

Windows ships on the onboard eMMC, which is slow, so moving the OS onto the internal M.2 NVMe drive is the first upgrade to make. Memory runs in a single channel, and Robtech found that 32GB works despite the official 16GB limit.

Reviewer Insights

OSReviews reviewed the N100 build and said the fan lets it sustain performance longer than the fanless Quieter models, “seeing roughly a 10 to 15% performance bump under some of those heavier loads.” While gaming, the reviewer had not noticed much thermal throttling “even after slightly longer sessions more than 45 minutes to an hour.” With a microphone right next to the machine during light tasks, the fan was “almost indistinguishable from a fanless computer,” and 4K video from YouTube, Netflix, or local files played “without too many issues.” In benchmarks the N100 was “scoring a little bit north of 5,500,” a cold boot into Windows 11 took “less than 30 seconds,” and exporting “a 5 minute long full HD clip” took three to four minutes (a one-minute 4K clip took around six). Half of the 512GB is slower eMMC, the polycarbonate shell is “a lint and fingerprint magnet,” and integrated graphics keep native gaming light, though Minecraft and Fortnite were “still playable just lowering some of the graphic settings.”

Robtech tested the N95 configuration against the fanless Quieter 4C and called the naming the opposite of what you’d expect: the larger, fan-cooled Overclock carries the cut-down N95, while the smaller fanless Quieter runs the N100. Robtech recorded “a Max of just 75c,” an idle draw of 10 W and a maximum of 29 W, and credited a copper heat pipe feeding the heatsink and fan, coming away “really impressed how quiet it is.” At default power limits the fan let the N95 get ahead of the fanless N100 by 15% in single-core work and well ahead in multi-core work. On the list of gripes, there is “no 2.5 GB networking,” and Windows ships on the soldered eMMC rather than the faster NVMe drive. Robtech also noted the single-channel memory is officially capped at 16GB, but that “32 gig has worked fine every time I tried it.”

leepspvideo reviewed the N100 version and initially “thought it was fanless,” calling that “testament to how good the fan is.” Playing a 4K video, with the monitor powered from the mini PC over USB-C, the whole setup drew “16 watts of power,” and three displays driven from the two HDMI ports and USB-C stayed responsive. The main advice is to move the OS to the M.2 NVMe drive, because CrystalDiskMark showed the M.2 drive at “10 times” the speed of the eMMC that Windows ships on. Fortnite dropped “down to 30 FPS” at 720p but stayed “quite playable,” Dirt Rally held around 35 FPS at 1080p on default settings, and PS2 emulation at two times resolution ran “a constant 60 FPS,” while The Witcher 3 on the low preset proved “a bit of a step too far for this processor.”

An N150 version is also sold. Lon.TV reviewed that N150 unit and said “the performance isn’t much better than a standard N150” and that the difference “really comes down to the cooling,” with a 3DMark stress test score of 99.6% and 47° C at the end of that test. That N150 unit has gigabit Ethernet and AC Wi-Fi rather than Wi-Fi 6.

The fan is the reason to pick this over the Quieter 4C

Robtech measured the cooled N95 pulling ahead of the fanless Quieter in single-core and multi-core work at default power limits, though the Quieter’s N100 stayed slightly ahead in graphics tests and GPU-heavy games such as League of Legends; for office work and 4K media, the CPU lead is the case for this box over its sibling. Moving Windows off the eMMC onto the M.2 drive is the first upgrade to plan.

OSReviews pointed 4K video editing toward a more powerful mini PC and AAA games toward cloud gaming. If silence matters more to you than sustained performance, the Quieter 4C is the fanless sibling that carries the N100. Specs against other models sit in Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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