MOREFINE M6 (2024)
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The M6 (2024) is an ultra-compact mini PC built on the Intel N200, a four-core, four-thread Alder Lake-N chip with Intel UHD graphics. It handles day-to-day web browsing, office work, and 4K video at low power, and the stock 6-watt power limit holds the chip back until you raise it in the BIOS. Both N200 builds carry 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 and a second M.2 slot (NVMe or SATA) alongside the boot drive, which is either 256GB or 512GB. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Intel 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, and one USB-C with display output (the other USB-C is for power only), and it can run dual 4K displays.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and portable design
|Memory is soldered and not upgradable
|Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro
|Performance may be limited by default power settings
|Two M.2 slots (one NVMe, one NVMe or SATA)
|Potential thermal throttling with increased power limits
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5 gigabit Intel Ethernet
|No BIOS options for fan speed control
|Supports dual 4K displays
|Bundled NVMe drive runs at PCIe Gen 3 x2 speeds
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MOREFINE M6 (2024) Comparison Chart
4 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Where to buy
|Compare
|16GB/512GB/Intel N200
|N200CPU Mark 4,529
|512 GB
|3.0
|$239.99
Details
|16GB/256GB/Intel N200
|N200CPU Mark 4,529
|256 GB
|3.0
|$199.99
Details
|16GB/500GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|500 GB
|3.1
|$429.00
Details
|16GB/256GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|256 GB
|3.1
|$379.00
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM
|16 GB LPDDR5
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.91 x 3.01 x 0.75 inches
(150.11 x 76.45 x 19.05 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|DisplayPort over USB-C
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|3 USB 3, 1 USB-C
One USB-C with display output, plus a USB-C power input
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|3.5mm
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, HDMI cord, screws, monitor mount, USB-C power supply
|Expandability
|Supports an additional NVMe drive for storage expansion
See every Intel N100 configuration in the chart
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Two storage slots and soldered memory in a 0.75-inch case
The M6 measures 5.91 x 3.01 x 0.75 inches. It is a flat, pocketable box, and a mounting bracket comes in the box. The N200 has four cores and no hyper-threading, and the 16GB of LPDDR5 is soldered on, so plan your capacity at purchase.
For ports it has a USB-C input for power, a second USB-C with display output, HDMI 2.0, and three USB 3.2 (5Gbps) Type-A ports, plus Intel 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. One screw opens the storage slots, so the dual M.2 slots are easy to reach for a storage upgrade. Robtech found the noise level consistently low at either power limit, but with the limit raised to 30 watts the CPU reached 98°C and was thermal throttling under a multi-core load.
Reviewer Insights
The M6 reviewed here runs Intel’s Processor N200, a four-core, four-thread Alder Lake-N chip with no hyper-threading. The three reviews below all tested an N200 build with 16GB of memory.
At the default power limit, Robtech found the M6 behind the fastest N100 by almost 10%, and its multi-core result was 26% down on the best N100 result. With a higher power limit, the integrated graphics made a 33% jump in DX11, but more power meant more heat: after Robtech set 30 watts for PL1 and PL2 in the BIOS, the CPU hit 98°C, “definitely thermal throttling under a multi-core load.” The bundled NVMe drive runs at PCIe Gen 3 x2 speeds because the N200 has limited PCIe lanes, which Robtech did not think matters, since the random 4K performance behind a snappy Windows experience is far from saturating the Gen 3 spec. The drive has no cooling, and thermal throttling had not kicked in after Robtech thrashed it for 15 minutes (“Yet,” Robtech added). Robtech also found no fan-speed setting in the BIOS, and the noise level stayed “consistently low” either way. “It’s a really cool form factor, and it’s quiet, but you get lower performance” than from a bigger mini, Robtech concluded, pointing to the M8S N100 from the same maker for a box that is still small and performs great.
ETA PRIME raised the M6’s TDP from its 6-watt default to 15 watts in the BIOS and then benchmarked it. Geekbench 6 returned 1,284 single-core and 3,456 multi-core, “a little bit of a gain” over an N100 at the same wattage, and 3DMark Night Raid scored 5,546 overall, “a really nice boost” on the GPU side. With the TDP taken up to 15 watts, the system drew around 4 watts at idle, up to 8 watts during 4K video playback, an average of around 13 watts in gaming and emulation, and a maximum of 19 watts from the wall in an extreme test. Temperatures stayed “very manageable” under everyday use and even gaming, though ETA PRIME expected a long stress run on all cores and the iGPU could still hit thermal throttling. Hades ran at a constant 60 at 1080p, and the original Skyrim was “not too bad” at 900p on low settings. PSP games ran at 3x resolution, and easier GameCube and PS2 games went up to 720p, while harder PS2 games stay at native resolution and are “kind of going to be hit or miss.” The fan “did kick up a bit,” but “it’s not loud at all, it’s not screaming,” and ETA PRIME advised, “If you want to do any kind of gaming or emulation on this machine, taking that TDP up from the BIOS is the way to go,” concluding it was “not a bad little system with that N200 and that wattage up.”
BasicDadTech ran Geekbench 6 and got a multi-core score of 2,074, well under ETA PRIME’s 15-watt multi-core figure. Running Fortnite in performance mode, BasicDadTech got a lot of freezes, and after capping it at 30 fps and lowering settings it only sometimes got up to 30 fps, though BasicDadTech still found “the fact that this could even run this game is kind of impressive to me,” given the size of the PC. Aladdin on the Sega Genesis ran, Mega Man ran “pretty good,” and the Wii’s Tatsunoko vs Capcom, which BasicDadTech thought was playable, sometimes dipped below 60 fps with “some stuttering here and there,” while the PS2’s God of War 2 was “laggy almost like it’s in slow motion a little bit.” BasicDadTech concluded that it “can handle everyday tasks and media consumption,” adding, “not really for gaming but you can double this as a nice emulation PC.”
A pocket-sized Windows box that needs a BIOS visit
The M6 (2024) suits buyers who want a small, quiet, low-power Windows machine for everyday work and light emulation, and who value the dual M.2 slots and the pocketable case. Raising the TDP in the BIOS is the way to go for light gaming and emulation.
It is the wrong machine for modern gaming, resource-heavy applications, or anyone who wants user-upgradeable memory or fan-speed control, since the RAM is soldered and the BIOS has no fan curve. To compare other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the RAM in the M6 be upgraded?
No. The memory is soldered to the motherboard, so the memory it ships with (16GB of LPDDR5 on the builds listed here) is what you keep.
What storage expansion options does the M6 have?
Two M.2 slots, one NVMe and the other NVMe or SATA, so a second drive can go in alongside the one it ships with.
Does the M6 support dual 4K displays?
Yes. HDMI 2.0 drives one 4K screen and the second Type-C port carries display output for the other.
What operating system comes pre-installed?
Windows 11 Pro ships pre-installed on the drive.
Is the M6 fanless?
No. It has a built-in fan, and the BIOS offers no speed control for it.
Can I mount the M6 to the back of a monitor?
Yes. A mounting bracket and screws come in the box.
What wireless connectivity does the M6 offer?
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are both built in, covering the network and any wireless keyboard, mouse, or headset.
Does the M6 have an Ethernet port?
Yes, a single Intel 2.5 gigabit LAN port handles wired networking.
What’s included in the box?
The mini PC, an HDMI cord, mounting screws, a mounting bracket, and a USB-C power supply.
Is the M6 suitable for gaming or high-performance tasks?
It is built for everyday tasks like web browsing, office work, and 4K video playback. Light gaming and emulation work better once the TDP is raised in the BIOS, but demanding modern games are beyond the N200 and its integrated Intel UHD graphics.