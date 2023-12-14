MOREFINE M6 (2024)

Updated on November 21, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N200 Add

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The M6 (2024) is an ultra-compact mini PC built on the Intel N200, a four-core, four-thread Alder Lake-N chip with Intel UHD graphics. It handles day-to-day web browsing, office work, and 4K video at low power, and the stock 6-watt power limit holds the chip back until you raise it in the BIOS. Both N200 builds carry 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 and a second M.2 slot (NVMe or SATA) alongside the boot drive, which is either 256GB or 512GB. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Intel 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, and one USB-C with display output (the other USB-C is for power only), and it can run dual 4K displays.

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Memory is soldered and not upgradable Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro Performance may be limited by default power settings Two M.2 slots (one NVMe, one NVMe or SATA) Potential thermal throttling with increased power limits Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5 gigabit Intel Ethernet No BIOS options for fan speed control Supports dual 4K displays Bundled NVMe drive runs at PCIe Gen 3 x2 speeds

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MOREFINE M6 (2024) Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N200 N200 CPU Mark 4,529 512 GB 3.0 $239.99 Details Performance Rating 3.0 CPU Mark 4,529 Processor Quad-core 3.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

Intel Processor N200 Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/256GB/Intel N200 N200 CPU Mark 4,529 256 GB 3.0 $199.99 Details Performance Rating 3.0 CPU Mark 4,529 Processor Quad-core 3.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

Intel Processor N200 Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/500GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 500 GB 3.1 $429.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Internal Storage 500 GB 16GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 256 GB 3.1 $379.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Internal Storage 256 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.91 x 3.01 x 0.75 inches

(150.11 x 76.45 x 19.05 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

One USB-C with display output, plus a USB-C power input Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, HDMI cord, screws, monitor mount, USB-C power supply Expandability Supports an additional NVMe drive for storage expansion

See every Intel N100 configuration in the chart

Two storage slots and soldered memory in a 0.75-inch case

The M6 measures 5.91 x 3.01 x 0.75 inches. It is a flat, pocketable box, and a mounting bracket comes in the box. The N200 has four cores and no hyper-threading, and the 16GB of LPDDR5 is soldered on, so plan your capacity at purchase.

For ports it has a USB-C input for power, a second USB-C with display output, HDMI 2.0, and three USB 3.2 (5Gbps) Type-A ports, plus Intel 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. One screw opens the storage slots, so the dual M.2 slots are easy to reach for a storage upgrade. Robtech found the noise level consistently low at either power limit, but with the limit raised to 30 watts the CPU reached 98°C and was thermal throttling under a multi-core load.

Reviewer Insights

The M6 reviewed here runs Intel’s Processor N200, a four-core, four-thread Alder Lake-N chip with no hyper-threading. The three reviews below all tested an N200 build with 16GB of memory.

At the default power limit, Robtech found the M6 behind the fastest N100 by almost 10%, and its multi-core result was 26% down on the best N100 result. With a higher power limit, the integrated graphics made a 33% jump in DX11, but more power meant more heat: after Robtech set 30 watts for PL1 and PL2 in the BIOS, the CPU hit 98°C, “definitely thermal throttling under a multi-core load.” The bundled NVMe drive runs at PCIe Gen 3 x2 speeds because the N200 has limited PCIe lanes, which Robtech did not think matters, since the random 4K performance behind a snappy Windows experience is far from saturating the Gen 3 spec. The drive has no cooling, and thermal throttling had not kicked in after Robtech thrashed it for 15 minutes (“Yet,” Robtech added). Robtech also found no fan-speed setting in the BIOS, and the noise level stayed “consistently low” either way. “It’s a really cool form factor, and it’s quiet, but you get lower performance” than from a bigger mini, Robtech concluded, pointing to the M8S N100 from the same maker for a box that is still small and performs great.

ETA PRIME raised the M6’s TDP from its 6-watt default to 15 watts in the BIOS and then benchmarked it. Geekbench 6 returned 1,284 single-core and 3,456 multi-core, “a little bit of a gain” over an N100 at the same wattage, and 3DMark Night Raid scored 5,546 overall, “a really nice boost” on the GPU side. With the TDP taken up to 15 watts, the system drew around 4 watts at idle, up to 8 watts during 4K video playback, an average of around 13 watts in gaming and emulation, and a maximum of 19 watts from the wall in an extreme test. Temperatures stayed “very manageable” under everyday use and even gaming, though ETA PRIME expected a long stress run on all cores and the iGPU could still hit thermal throttling. Hades ran at a constant 60 at 1080p, and the original Skyrim was “not too bad” at 900p on low settings. PSP games ran at 3x resolution, and easier GameCube and PS2 games went up to 720p, while harder PS2 games stay at native resolution and are “kind of going to be hit or miss.” The fan “did kick up a bit,” but “it’s not loud at all, it’s not screaming,” and ETA PRIME advised, “If you want to do any kind of gaming or emulation on this machine, taking that TDP up from the BIOS is the way to go,” concluding it was “not a bad little system with that N200 and that wattage up.”

BasicDadTech ran Geekbench 6 and got a multi-core score of 2,074, well under ETA PRIME’s 15-watt multi-core figure. Running Fortnite in performance mode, BasicDadTech got a lot of freezes, and after capping it at 30 fps and lowering settings it only sometimes got up to 30 fps, though BasicDadTech still found “the fact that this could even run this game is kind of impressive to me,” given the size of the PC. Aladdin on the Sega Genesis ran, Mega Man ran “pretty good,” and the Wii’s Tatsunoko vs Capcom, which BasicDadTech thought was playable, sometimes dipped below 60 fps with “some stuttering here and there,” while the PS2’s God of War 2 was “laggy almost like it’s in slow motion a little bit.” BasicDadTech concluded that it “can handle everyday tasks and media consumption,” adding, “not really for gaming but you can double this as a nice emulation PC.”

A pocket-sized Windows box that needs a BIOS visit

The M6 (2024) suits buyers who want a small, quiet, low-power Windows machine for everyday work and light emulation, and who value the dual M.2 slots and the pocketable case. Raising the TDP in the BIOS is the way to go for light gaming and emulation.

It is the wrong machine for modern gaming, resource-heavy applications, or anyone who wants user-upgradeable memory or fan-speed control, since the RAM is soldered and the BIOS has no fan curve. To compare other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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