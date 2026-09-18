Glorlin GT101

Updated on October 29, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 8GB/256GB Add

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The Glorlin GT101 is a palm-sized Windows desktop for light office work, web browsing and streaming, sold in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations. It runs AMD’s Ryzen 5 3501U, a four-core, eight-thread chip from AMD’s Ryzen 3000 mobile generation with Radeon Vega 8 graphics (AMD product page). Those are Zen+ cores that AMD first shipped in 2019, several generations behind the Ryzen silicon in mini PCs costing not much more.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons CPU Mark of 6,659 against the Intel N95’s 5,285 on PassMark Zen+ cores from AMD’s 2019 mobile generation Three display outputs: two HDMI 2.0 at 4K60 plus a full-function USB-C DDR4-2400 is the slowest memory in this class, and Vega 8 shares it Memory and storage are replaceable SO-DIMM and M.2 parts, not soldered One M.2 slot and no SD card reader WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 The second USB-C port carries USB 2.0 data only, with no video Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, with an HDMI cable and VESA bracket in the box Buyers split on fan noise, and one reports Windows 11 slowing badly after updates Four USB-A ports and a 3.5mm combo jack One buyer found the 8GB configuration running single-channel memory

Glorlin GT101 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 8GB/256GB Ryzen 5 3501U CPU Mark 6,659 8 GB 256 GB SSD 2.9 $329.99 Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 6,659 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3501U RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, rated to 32GB) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/512GB Ryzen 5 3501U CPU Mark 6,659 16 GB 512 GB SSD 3.3 $399.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,659 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3501U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, rated to 32GB) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 16 GB 512 GB SSD 3.3 $399.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, rated to 32GB) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 8 GB 256 GB SSD 2.9 $329.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, rated to 32GB) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2. Rear: 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x USB-C with DP and PD, 1x USB-C 2.0 data only Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual Expandability DDR4 SO-DIMM memory rated to 32GB. One M.2 NVMe slot.

See every AMD Ryzen 5 3501U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 3500U configuration in the chart

Ryzen 5 3501U: 2019 Zen+ cores, ahead of the N95 on multithread

PassMark rates the Ryzen 5 3501U at a CPU Mark of 6,659, from 15 samples at a medium margin of error (cpubenchmark.net). The Intel N95 that fills most boxes at this price sits at 5,285 (cpubenchmark.net), so the AMD chip is roughly 17 percent faster on multithreaded work. Single-thread ratings run the other way: 1,805 for the Ryzen against 1,890 for the N95.

The Ryzen 3000 mobile series is AMD’s Zen+ generation, first shipped in 2019, and a current Ryzen U-series or Zen 4 mini PC will finish sustained work in a fraction of the time. Four cores in a 15W to 25W power envelope make the GT101 an everyday machine, not a compile box or a video editor. One buyer wrote that “it can boot Windows 11 extremely quick and it runs office tasks great”, while adding that the machine “does not have a dedicated GPU, so it won’t be good for modern games”.

Ports, memory and storage

The front face carries two USB-A 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm combo jack and the power button. The rear panel holds the DC power input, two HDMI 2.0 ports at 4K60, an Ethernet jack, two USB-A 2.0 ports, one USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery, and a second USB-C port wired for USB 2.0 data only. Three 4K screens is the ceiling, using the two HDMI ports and the full-function USB-C. One buyer wanted a front USB-C and noted that both Type-C ports sit on the back.

Memory is a DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM module rated to 32GB, and storage is a single M.2 NVMe slot on a PCIe x4 link. Both parts come out with a screwdriver, which sets the GT101 apart from the soldered-memory boxes it competes with. DDR4-2400 is slow memory for an integrated GPU that has no video memory of its own and reads from system RAM, and one buyer reported the 8GB configuration running single-channel. Wireless is WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and there is one Ethernet jack. Windows 11 Pro is preinstalled, and Glorlin covers the unit for one year.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyers rate the 8GB/256GB model 4.2 stars across 13 ratings. They disagree with each other on two points: fan noise and how well Windows 11 runs.

Jomm, a buyer who builds his own PCs, called it “likely the best value of any computer you can find on Amazon” and singled out Glorlin’s driver download site, writing that “other mini-PC companies don’t have a website”. His one hardware complaint was the bundled HDMI cable: “The HDMI cable that came with the computer was defective and dangerous.” Another buyer uses it as a television streaming box and wrote that “The fan is super quiet, I haven’t noticed it at all”, while Sim came to the opposite conclusion: “Because the device is not paper thin you do hear a fan blowing and it does a pretty good job cooling the processor etc. I wish the fan was a little quieter but it’s not terrible.”

Trevor from NC, who bought the 8GB unit, wrote that after installing Windows updates “it slowed to a crawl”, with the Start menu taking 20 to 30 seconds to appear, and said the problem cleared only when he replaced Windows 11 Pro with Windows 10 Pro. He praised the build and the I/O, describing “a nice, clean enclosure with a pleasant metallic silver finish and matte black contrast on the rear”, measuring WiFi at roughly 400 to 500 Mbps, and reporting that the box is “barely audible even under full load” in 3DMark. His bottom line still went against the machine on price: he called it “a fairly hard sell for this configuration where it’s at” and closed with “At the current price, I’d go with another option.” Another buyer raised component sourcing instead: that the shipped memory and SSD are “generic not identified as being from well-known manufacturers, so one cannot have expectations of performance or durability.”

Who the GT101 suits

The fit is a second desktop, a reception or classroom machine, or a box behind a television, where the work is a browser, a document, a video call and a video stream. The memory and the drive are both replaceable, three screens run off the two HDMI ports and the USB-C, and a VESA bracket and HDMI cable come in the carton.

Anyone planning sustained work should look a tier up. Four Zen+ cores in a 15W to 25W envelope hit their limit quickly, and DDR4-2400 memory holds back an integrated GPU that has no memory of its own. Between the two configurations, the 16GB/512GB unit is the one to take. 8GB is thin for Windows 11 Pro, and it is the configuration the slowdown complaint came from. To see where it lands against other mini PCs, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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Frequently Asked Questions