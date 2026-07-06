ACEMAGIC Kron K1

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 8GB/256GB Add

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The ACEMAGIC Kron K1 is a 5-inch brushed-aluminum desktop for home-office work, digital signage, and light always-on server tasks. Its AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 is a 4-core, 8-thread chip with integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics, enough for browser tabs, office suites, video calls, and 4K playback, and not enough for gaming or heavy creative work. It carries six USB-A ports and a USB-C connector, and it drives up to three displays across HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C: one 4K screen runs at 60Hz, and three 4K screens run at 30Hz each. Windows 11 Pro and a VESA bracket come in the box.

ACEMAGIC sells several machines under the K1 name. This model, sold with a Ryzen Embedded R2544 or in one build a Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U, is a different product from the Ryzen 7 5700U ACEMAGIC K1 and from the larger Ryzen 7 7730U ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1. Same family name, different chassis and chips.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Compact 5-inch aluminum chassis with VESA mount included Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 radios, no Wi-Fi 6 Three 4K screens at 30Hz each, or one at 60Hz (HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C) Entry-level 4-core R2544 (PassMark around 7,700) trails the Ryzen 7 in ACEMAGIC’s own 5700U K1 Six USB-A ports plus a USB-C connector on a tiny box Gigabit Ethernet only, no 2.5GbE Dual M.2 2280 slots (one SATA/NVMe, one NVMe PCIe 3.0), up to 2TB each USB-A ports are USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), not 10Gbps RAM upgradeable to 32GB across two SO-DIMM slots Integrated Vega 8 graphics rule out modern gaming Metal build that owners describe as quiet and cool-running Stock SSD averaged 81.37 MB/s in Ryan Adapts’ benchmark

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ACEMAGIC Kron K1 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 8GB/256GB Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 8 GB 256 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $399.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.0 CPU Mark 7,697 Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB SSD 16GB/256GB Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 256 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $319.98 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB SSD 16GB/512GB Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $339.00 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB SSD 16GB/1TB Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 1 TB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $323.98 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB SSD 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U CPU Mark 12,005 8 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $380.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 12,005 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB SSD 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U CPU Mark 12,005 16 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $500.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.7 CPU Mark 12,005 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.61 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 40.89 mm) Weight 1.3 lbs (0.59 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4, 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C (data + DP 1.4) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws, user manual Expandability Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM); dual M.2 2280 slots, up to 2TB each

See every AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U configuration in the chart

Two M.2 Slots and Six USB-A Ports in a 5-Inch Shell

The chassis measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.61 inches (about 128mm square and 41mm tall) and weighs roughly 1.3 pounds, with a silver aluminum shell that several buyers compared to a Mac mini. The front panel carries a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a combo audio jack, and the power button, while the rear adds four more USB-A ports alongside DisplayPort, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and the DC power input. Ventilation slots run down one side, and the included VESA bracket lets the unit mount behind a display.

Zen+ (12nm) is the architecture underneath, which dates the R2544 well behind current mobile silicon. It has 4 cores, 8 threads, a 3.35GHz base and a 3.7GHz boost, and a PassMark CPU score around 7,700. That places it above Intel N100 and N150 class chips but well below the Ryzen 7 5700U in ACEMAGIC’s similarly named K1, which scores roughly 15,340. ACEMAGIC markets the chip as beating the Core i3-10110U and Ryzen 5 3500U, a vendor claim with no independent measurement behind it. In practice the chip handles browser tabs, office suites, video calls, 4K playback, and small server workloads; demanding multitasking and gaming are beyond it.

Wireless is Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 4.2, both older standards, and wired networking tops out at Gigabit Ethernet. The six USB-A ports all run at USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), while the USB-C port handles data plus DisplayPort 1.4 for the third display. One M.2 2280 slot takes a SATA or NVMe (PCIe 3.0 x2) drive and the second takes an NVMe (PCIe 3.0 x4) drive, for up to 2TB per slot, and both DDR4 SO-DIMM slots are user-accessible for the 32GB memory ceiling.

Independent Reviews

Ryan Adapts tested the Ryzen Embedded R2544 build with 16GB of DDR4 and the 256GB SSD. The unit passed his 12-hour OCCT platinum stress benchmark, and he calls the chip a “pretty solid option for everyday productivity, web browsing, media consumption, some light content creation.” The clear weak point in his testing is the stock drive: his storage benchmark averaged 81.37 MB/s, which he calls “hands-down one of the slowest ones I’ve ever tested.” Game results varied by title. Fortnite at 1080p ultra ran at 85-plus frames per second and he judges Minecraft and Roblox fine, Battlefield V managed 40-plus frames at 1080p, and Cyberpunk 2077 at minimum settings was “most definitely unplayable.”

Getting inside means pulling the rubber feet, four screws, and retention clips while working around a soldered antenna wire and the power button cabling, and he concludes, “I would not really call this friendly to get into service or to change anything.” There is one empty RAM slot, but his advice for anyone wanting more memory is to buy a higher configuration up front. He points to signage as a fit: “This would actually probably be pretty good at doing digital signage without buying some stupid fancy industrial computer that costs more than it should,” alongside point-of-sale duty, spreadsheets, and basic web browsing.

ITPro’s Kron Mini K1 review covers the Intel Core i5-12600H machine, which has its own ACEMAGIC K1 (Intel Core i5-12600H) page.

Customer Reviews

Buyers of the R2544 K1 converge on small, quiet, and enough machine for the money. Garry Amann bought two for Plex server and backup duty, called them “Quiet and cool,” and confirmed the internal layout while upgrading one of them: “It has 2 slots each for memory and m.2 SSD disk.” He also found the teardown fiddly, singling out the power button as the tricky part of reassembly. David Williams moved his to a nightstand and replaced Windows with Ubuntu, reporting that “it runs linux perfectly with no driver issues.” Buyer EHG described setup as trivial and the machine as “fast, silent, (no fan noise),” with one wish: “could use a power port & more USB ports.” On the 16GB configuration, Sliccato found it “quiet and capable of handling light applications like browsing” and uses it for home photo storage.

Savand spent ten days trying to get ACEMAGIC support to help with a unit that would not reach the internet, eventually diagnosed the fault alone, and wrote: “They will NOT assist you in understanding the problem or fix the unit or issues.” Po’boy Bob found the gaming billing oversold: “Does the job, it shouldn’t be listed as a gaming PC because if you read the fine print it says light gaming which it barely does.”

Who the Kron K1 Suits

A desk of browser tabs, documents, video calls, and media playback fits the R2544, and so does a small always-on service like the Plex box one buyer assembled from two of them. For stronger performance in the same footprint, compare the Ryzen 7 5700U ACEMAGIC K1; for compact AMD boxes aimed at a home lab, read our roundup of Linux-friendly mini PCs. For a side-by-side look at specs, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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