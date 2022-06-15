Bmax B3 Pro

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 8GB/256GB/Intel N5095 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel N4500 Add

The Bmax B3 Pro is a sub-$200 mini PC built around the Intel Celeron N5095, a quad-core chip that boosts to 2.9GHz. Bmax also sells it in the same 8GB/256GB configuration with the Intel Celeron N4500, a slower dual-core Jasper Lake chip that boosts to 2.8GHz. It carries web browsing, document editing, and media streaming, and its two HDMI outputs drive a pair of 4K displays for a multi-monitor desk. The low-power Celeron keeps the small fan quiet during light loads. At 0.66 pounds it hangs off the back of a monitor with the bundled VESA bracket, which covers a home office, a digital signage screen, or a living-room HTPC.

Dual 4K output on a weak processor

Pros Cons Very affordable at around $160 Weak single-core performance limits gaming Dual HDMI with 4K @ 60Hz support Only 1 Gigabit Ethernet port (B3 Plus had 2) Low power consumption (about 24W under load) 256GB storage fills up quickly Tool-less lid design for easy upgrades A display quirk one reviewer fixed by lowering the refresh rate VESA mount included for monitor attachment Plastic chassis Small fan stays quiet under light loads No USB 4 or Thunderbolt connectivity

Bmax B3 Pro Comparison Chart

Bmax B3 Pro Bmax B3 Pro Price List Price: $159.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $259.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 8GB/256GB/Intel N5095 8GB/256GB/Intel N4500 Performance Rating 2.6 2.3 CPU Mark 4,004 1,758 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N5095 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB 8 GB LPDDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB 256 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.41 x 4.92 x 1.73 inches

(112.01 x 124.97 x 43.94 mm) 4.41 x 4.92 x 1.34 inches

(112.01 x 124.97 x 34.04 mm) Weight 0.66 lbs (0.3 kg) 0.6 lbs (0.27 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Video output is via the two HDMI ports; the USB-C port is data-only 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3

2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 Type-A; no USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Internal 2.5-inch SATA bay via ZIF cable connection) No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, user manual Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, user manual Expandability RAM upgradable to 32GB via 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, storage expandable via M.2 2280 SATA slot and internal 2.5-inch SATA bay RAM is 8GB LPDDR4 soldered (not upgradeable); storage expands via one M.2 SATA and one M.2 NVMe slot; no 2.5-inch bay

See every Intel Celeron N5095 configuration in the chart

Models in this family The Bmax B3 Pro has the Intel Celeron N5095 and a list price of $159.99. The other model in this line: Bmax B3 older model Intel Celeron N5095, 8 GB / 256 GB List price

$129.99

Two RAM slots and two storage bays in a half-pound shell

The plastic enclosure measures 4.92 x 4.41 x 1.73 inches and weighs 0.66 pounds, light enough to mount behind a monitor with the included VESA bracket or tuck into a corner of a crowded desk. Lightweight plastic is what the budget price buys, though the layout spreads ports across more than one side, which helps with cable routing. The front panel holds the power button and USB 3.0 ports for peripherals you swap often; the rear carries the two HDMI outputs, the remaining USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a barrel-style power connector.

The Intel Celeron N5095 runs four cores at a 2.0GHz base clock and boosts to 2.9GHz. In AKGamerTech’s hands-on review, the system drew about 24 watts under load and held CPU temperatures around 85 degrees Celsius during stress testing, which is enough thermal headroom for sustained light workloads. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics plays 4K video smoothly. Minecraft runs fine on it, while Fortnite proved unplayable in testing.

Four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a data-only USB-C port, WiFi 5 (802.11ac), and Bluetooth 5.0 cover peripherals and wireless duty. One Gigabit Ethernet port handles wired networking, a cost reduction from the two ports on the B3 Plus. Storage grows through the M.2 2280 SATA slot and the internal 2.5-inch SATA bay, which connects by ZIF cable and takes a traditional hard drive or a larger SSD.

Reviewer Insights

AKGamerTech’s Perspective

AKGamerTech unboxes the BMAX B3 and finds an HDMI cable and a VESA mounting bracket in the box. In a teardown he shows the dual RAM slots and the M.2 storage, and notes the 2.5-inch SATA expansion bay while criticizing the lack of dedicated mounting screws for it.

He concludes that while “the CPU is not like a very powerful one,” it handles everyday tasks fine. He runs into a display issue that he fixes by “changing the refresh rate from 60 hertz to 30 or less,” and points out the Minecraft Education Edition that ships pre-installed on the Windows image. He summarizes that “it’s a good mini PC for its price” and praises its thermal efficiency, stating “it wouldn’t get hotter than 85 degrees Celsius… so it wouldn’t overheat.”

Customer Reviews

Bob C., a verified buyer, wrote that “it was easy to set up with ample ports” and that “this very small PC could easily replace the large desktop PC of yesteryear.” Skipper, also verified, hooked one up to a TV for streaming, “got rid of useless Microsoft Windows 11 and installed Linux Mint 22,” and called it a “simple setup.”

A verified buyer named Bob gave it four stars but reported a recurring boot problem, saying it “stops booting when the PC;s logo appears on the monitor” and that it “has booted properly only two times out of approx. 20 boot up’s,” though he added he is “a tech so I will figure it out.”

A sub-$200 desktop for office work, streaming, and signage

At around $160 the B3 Pro covers basic productivity, homework and streaming, and signage or home theater duty where the two 4K HDMI outputs matter. Tool-less access, two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, and the M.2 plus 2.5-inch storage options let it take more RAM and a bigger drive later, which stretches the life of a machine bought in the budget mini PC market.

Content creation, software development, modern games, and heavy multitasking sit past what the Celeron N5095 can carry. The chip is efficient and capable for basic tasks, and a mini PC with an AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processor is the step up for those workloads. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the B3 Pro up against similar machines.

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