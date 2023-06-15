ACEMAGIC Vista V1

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/1TB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N97 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/1TB/Intel N97 Add

16GB/256GB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N95 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel N95 Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Add

8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 5425U Add

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The ACEMAGIC Vista V1 is an ultra-compact mini PC sold at ultra-budget prices across a range of entry-level Intel chips: the N95, N97, and the newer N150 (Twin Lake), all with integrated Intel graphics. ACEMAGIC also sells it with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, which has 4 cores and 8 threads, Radeon Vega graphics, and Bluetooth 4.2; the 16GB 3500U build lists Wi-Fi 5. A 16GB Ryzen 3 5425U build (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.1GHz) uses the same chassis with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. It ships with DDR4 and an M.2 SSD, runs Windows 11 Pro, and at 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.3 inches it tucks behind a monitor on the included VESA mount. It is built for the basics: web, office, media playback, and light or older games.

The Vista V1 drives dual 4K displays over HDMI and DisplayPort, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for networking, and the single M.2 slot on the Intel builds takes drives up to 2TB. It has no USB-C, and memory on the Intel builds is single-channel, so this is a low-cost everyday machine rather than a performance or multitasking workhorse.

Pros Cons 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.3 inch footprint No USB-C ports Windows 11 Pro preinstalled Intel builds: single-channel memory at 2666 MHz Dual 4K output over HDMI and DisplayPort No battery, so it needs a wall outlet Intel builds: M.2 slot takes a SATA drive up to 2TB (NVMe results mixed) Two of the four Type-A ports are USB 2.0 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Gigabit Ethernet No card reader Measured at 29 dBA idle, 30 dBA under load Intel builds: integrated graphics limit gaming to light or older titles VESA mount included for behind-monitor setups Plastic chassis rather than metal

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ACEMAGIC Vista V1 Comparison Chart

11 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/1TB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 1 TB Intel Graphics $269.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 512 GB Intel Graphics $259.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 16GB/512GB/Intel N97 N97 CPU Mark 5,800 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $219.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,800 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz (max 3.60 Ghz)

Intel Processor N97 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 256 GB Intel Graphics $169.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 16GB/1TB/Intel N97 N97 CPU Mark 5,800 16 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $299.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,800 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz (max 3.60 Ghz)

Intel Processor N97 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 16GB/256GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 256 GB Intel Graphics $209.98 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $198.54 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 8GB/256GB/Intel N95 N95 CPU Mark 5,278 8 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $150.00 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 SATA SSD up to 2TB (NVMe PCIe 3.0 listed, mixed results) 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 16 GB 256 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability Dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots; dual M.2 (SATA and NVMe) up to 2TB 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 8 GB 256 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $280.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Yes Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Expandability M.2 2280 SATA up to 2TB 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 5425U Ryzen 3 5425U CPU Mark 11,217 16 GB 256 GB AMD Radeon Graphics $480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.7 CPU Mark 11,217 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 5425U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C Expandability Dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots; dual M.2 (SATA and NVMe) up to 2TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.3 inches

(99.06 x 99.06 x 33.02 mm) Weight unknown Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box 1 x Mini PC, 1 x Power Adapter, 1x HDMI Cable, 1x Mounting Bracket, 1 x User Manual

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N97 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N95 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 3500U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 5425U configuration in the chart

One M.2 slot on the Intel builds and no USB-C

The top N150 config pairs a quad-core chip (up to 3.6 GHz) with 16GB of DDR4 and an M.2 SSD; cheaper builds drop to the N97 or N95 and as little as 8GB RAM and 256GB. On the Intel builds the single M.2 slot takes an M.2 SATA drive up to 2TB, so storage is the easiest upgrade, and memory is single-channel. ACEMAGIC lists NVMe PCIe 3.0 support, but Robtech’s N150 unit did not detect either of two NVMe drives he tried, while one owner reports a Gen3 NVMe drive working. The 16GB Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 5425U builds have two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots and two M.2 slots, one SATA and one NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4; the 8GB 3500U build uses M.2 SATA. Shoppers weighing the N150 generation against newer budget chips can check our Wildcat Lake buyer’s guide.

For ports it has two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort (dual 4K output), a Gigabit Ethernet jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a combo headphone jack. The Intel builds have no USB-C port; ACEMAGIC lists one with DisplayPort 1.4 on the Ryzen 3 5425U build. It ships with Windows 11 Pro, and Robtech measured its small fan at 29 dBA idle and 30 dBA under load.

What reviewers found

Robtech (N150)

Robtech tested the N150 config and called it “the quietest Ace Magic Mini PC I’ve tested,” measuring 29 dBA idle and 30 dBA under load, 9W idle / 30W load, and one of the lower peak CPU temperatures he has recorded. He framed the chip as “a huge 25% improvement over the N100” (roughly 25% in DX12 and 20% in graphics), enough for emulation like Mario Kart Wii at 60 FPS and Valorant around 75 FPS at 1080p low, though heavier titles need lower resolutions. His complaints: no USB-C, slow 2666 MHz RAM, and poor Bluetooth range (reliable only to about 2.8 meters).

GhostKeyboard

GhostKeyboard also tested the N150 and stressed the size, noting it is “0.3 Liter and is literally holding in the palm of my hand,” with a peak draw of just 11W and load temperatures under 70C. He liked the look, calling it a “sleek metallic body,” and found it fine for web, 4K playback, and emulation (Wii U at a locked 60 FPS, BioShock 2 Remastered around 42 FPS at 720p), while noting that the single-channel RAM holds back performance and gaming a little.

OSReviews (N97)

OSReviews reviewed the cheaper N97 config at around $150 and was impressed that 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD come in at that price. He found it handled 4K video playback smoothly and found the fan relatively quiet (“under 20 decibels”), though he noted it is not a silent mini PC. He was candid about the build: “it is built out of plastic instead of metal.” (Robtech’s N150 unit was also plastic, so the chassis is plastic despite GhostKeyboard describing the finish as metallic.)

Customer Reviews

A verified buyer using the handle DiverDaveMC wrote “Small compact size, ultra quiet operation, solid performance, and a great price point,” and a verified buyer named Amazon Customer credited the SSD and CPU with cutting boot and load times, noting “The SSD 512GB is more than adequate regular use.” A verified buyer named Eric set expectations plainly: “It’s not superfast but if you are just using it to browse the internet it will work just fine,” and Brian K. ran one mounted behind a monitor as a kiosk.

A verified buyer named Kim D reported a hardware fault with the headphone jack: “When connected to external speakers there is line noise and a periodic ‘chirping’,” which persisted across rooms and speaker sets, and was only solved with a USB-to-audio adapter. Kim D also swapped in a faster Gen3 NVMe drive (the N150 platform does not support Gen4) and roughly tripled the read speed. The sample is small, so the audio-jack complaint is one owner’s experience and not a confirmed pattern.

A quiet budget box for web, media, and kiosk duty

Web, office, media playback, dual-4K signage or kiosk use, and light or older games all fit the N150 with 16GB of RAM. The included VESA mount handles the tuck-behind-the-monitor setup, and the M.2 slot leaves room to move up to a 2TB drive later.

It is not for anyone who needs USB-C on an Intel build, dual-channel RAM on an Intel build for heavier multitasking, or serious gaming performance; the integrated Intel graphics are entry-level. Readers after full desktop GPU performance in a small box can see how that end looks in our coverage of the NZXT H2 Mini PC, and for more horsepower the ACEMAGIC M1 steps up to an AMD Ryzen chip. To compare other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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