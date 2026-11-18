9 configurations across 6 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Processor N97 is the quiet overachiever of Intel’s budget Alder Lake-N lineup. It launched in the first quarter of 2023 alongside the better-known N100, built on the Intel 7 process with four Gracemont efficiency cores, no performance cores, and no Hyper-Threading, so those four cores run as four threads at up to 3.60 GHz. What separates it from its siblings is the power budget: Intel rates it at 12 watts rather than the N100’s 6 watts, and that extra headroom is most of the story.

The headroom shows up first in graphics. The N97 uses the same 24-execution-unit Intel UHD Graphics as the N100 but runs it at a higher clock, giving it the strongest integrated graphics in the Alder Lake-N budget class. By iGPU G3D score it reaches 900, ahead of the N100’s 760, the N95’s 700, and even the newer N150’s 850. On the CPU side the margin is smaller but still in its favor: a CPU Mark of 5,800 against 5,305 for the N100 and 5,326 for the N150. Among the small, fanless-friendly Intel chips that fill budget mini PCs, the N97 sits at the top of the table.

Top of the budget table still means budget, though. The N97 is a 2023 part, and by 2026 it trails Intel Core and AMD Ryzen mobile silicon by a wide margin. It also inherits the family’s single-channel memory controller (DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, or LPDDR5-4800, officially capped at 16GB), which is the main thing holding its graphics back. Treat it as an efficient everyday chip with a little extra graphics muscle and it slots neatly into the right jobs.

Performance

A CPU Mark near 5,800 covers the daily-driver workload without complaint: web browsing across many tabs, email, office documents, video calls, and smooth 4K playback with hardware decoding for modern codecs including AV1. Because those four Gracemont cores lack simultaneous multithreading, heavily parallel work such as video editing, large software builds, or several demanding apps at once will bog it down, the ceiling every Alder Lake-N chip shares.

Graphics is where the N97 earns its keep. Its 900 iGPU G3D score is a clear step up from the N100 (760) and the older Celeron N5095 (550), and independent comparisons of the two chips consistently point to graphics and video acceleration as the N97’s clearest edge. In practice that means more comfortable light and older-title gaming, smoother emulation of last-generation consoles, and confident 4K media handling.

Two caveats temper the win. Single-channel memory starves the integrated GPU, so a box running LPDDR5-4800 or DDR5-4800 will noticeably outrun one on slower DDR4, and some units ship with memory set below its rated speed. The 12-watt envelope also draws a little more power and heat than the 6-watt N100; in a very small chassis with modest cooling, sustained performance can throttle back toward N100 levels. The advantage is real, but situational.

Ideal Use Cases

The N97 is a natural compact desktop: a VESA-mountable box behind a monitor for office work, browsing, and streaming. Its display outputs make it especially good for multiple screens, with several N97 machines carrying dual HDMI and the Blackview MP80 driving three 4K 60Hz displays, which suits digital signage, point-of-sale, and dashboards.

Media and casual play are the other sweet spot. The hardware video engine makes for a quiet home-theater PC, and the extra graphics headroom rewards retro emulation and lighter games that would strain an N100. As a light home server for Plex, file sharing, or a handful of containers it works well, though the 12-watt draw gives up some of the N100’s savings on an always-on box.

What the N97 is not built for: modern AAA gaming, professional video editing, CAD, or development that leans on long compiles. Those workloads want a Core or Ryzen mini PC with more cores and dual-channel memory.

What to Look For

Memory is the first thing to check. Single-channel is baked into the platform, so favor models running LPDDR5-4800 or DDR5-4800 over slower DDR4, and confirm the RAM is set to its rated speed. Storage is the second: some N97 boxes (the GMKtec Nucbox G5 and Blackview MP80 among them) use an M.2 SATA slot, which is markedly slower than the M.2 NVMe in models like the KAMRUI Essenx E1.

Serviceability varies widely. A few designs use a socketed SO-DIMM you can upgrade while others solder the RAM, and some chassis are awkward to open. On connectivity, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 are common at this tier, though many boxes let you swap the Wi-Fi card, and a USB-C port may be power-only rather than a data or display connection. If networking is the goal, look for models with dual Gigabit Ethernet. Cooling is almost always an active but quiet fan; just remember that the smallest enclosures are the ones most likely to throttle under sustained load.