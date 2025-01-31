KAMRUI Essenx E1

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N97 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/1TB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/256GB/Intel N97 Add

The KAMRUI Essenx E1 runs either an Intel Processor N97 or an Intel Processor N150, both quad-core parts with a maximum clock speed of 3.60 GHz. That is enough silicon for web browsing, office work, and media playback, and Windows 11 Pro is installed before the machine ships.

Configurations start at 8GB of DDR4 memory with a 256GB SSD and reach 16GB paired with a 1TB drive. The chassis measures about 3.94 x 3.94 x 1.57 inches, and a VESA bracket comes in the box to hang it behind a monitor or on a wall rather than parking it on the desk.

Pros Cons 3.94-inch square chassis fits behind a monitor One SO-DIMM slot, so memory runs single channel Windows 11 Pro installed before it ships Bluetooth 4.2 rather than the newer 5.0 HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 drive two displays at once No SD card reader M.2 2280 slot takes NVMe PCIe3.0 or SATA SSDs up to 2TB No bay for a 2.5-inch SATA drive VESA bracket, HDMI cable, and power adapter included Wi-Fi 5 rather than Wi-Fi 6 Noise measured 38 dBA at its loudest in AndroidPCtv’s testing One Ethernet port at 1Gbps 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD on the middle configurations Not built for 3D gaming or video rendering

KAMRUI Essenx E1 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 256 GB Intel Graphics $200.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core up to 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/512GB/Intel N97 N97 CPU Mark 5,800 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $289.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,800 Processor Quad-core up to 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N97 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 512 GB Intel Graphics $339.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core up to 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 1 TB Intel Graphics $389.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core up to 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/256GB/Intel N97 N97 CPU Mark 5,800 16 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $251.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,800 Processor Quad-core up to 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N97 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 3.96 x 3.96 x 1.57 inches

(100.58 x 100.58 x 39.88 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3

2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 1x Mounting Bracket, 1*HDMI Cable, 1*Power Adapter, 1*Instruction Manual Expandability 1 x DDR SO-DIMM Slot, 1 x M.2 2280 Slot.

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N97 configuration in the chart

One memory slot and one M.2 bay set the ceiling

Intel UHD Graphics is enough for 4K video playback and ordinary desktop work, not for gaming or professional graphics. The single SO-DIMM slot means memory always runs in single channel, which costs some throughput against a dual-channel machine, and 16GB of DDR4 is as far as the capacity goes.

The 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD in the middle configurations boots quickly and leaves room for a working set of files, and the M.2 2280 slot accepts drives up to 2TB once that fills. There is no bay for a 2.5-inch SATA drive and no SD card reader, so the one M.2 slot is the only place an internal drive goes. Anything beyond it has to hang off a USB port.

One HDMI 2.0 port and one DisplayPort 1.4 port drive a pair of displays at once, and two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports cover keyboards, mice, and external drives. Wired networking runs over a single Ethernet port at 1Gbps, while Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 handle the wireless side without reaching the current Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 standards.

Reviewer Insights

Two reviewers tested it, one on each processor option.

AndroidPCtv’s Kim tested the Intel N150 build (16GB/512GB) in January 2025. Power draw measured 8W at idle and about 12W in normal use, peaking at 29W under load, while the unit pulls 0.9W when off. The CPU sat near 40°C at idle and topped out at 71°C (69°C while gaming) as it held 2.8 GHz under sustained load. Noise capped at 38 dBA: Kim could hear almost nothing at idle, and the fan was audible in games without getting much louder. Kim measured performance about 15% above the Intel N100 and wrote that “The system moves fast on desktop, it is a sufficient hardware for office, multimedia and also of light design.” The shipped drive was a “somewhat slow” M.2 2280 SATA SSD rather than the faster NVMe the slot can accept, and the 16GB of DDR4-2666 ran in single channel. The unit decoded AV1, VP9 and HEVC up to 4K60 in hardware and streamed Netflix and YouTube at 4K.

On gaming Kim found the Intel UHD graphics (24 execution units, up to 1.0 GHz) fit for games at 1080p or 720p but not for heavy 3D loads: League of Legends ran at a modest frame rate, and Fortnite did not play well. The N150 is a 2025 Twin Lake refresh that lands at a PassMark multi-thread score near 5,326, close to the older N97’s 5,800, and a mild update to the N100 line.

Andrew Comeau of Life Beyond Tech bought the N97 version (16GB/256GB) during a 2025 Prime Day sale for $139.98 and pressed it into service as a desktop replacement after his tower died. “The Essenx did deliver,” he wrote. After two days of near-exclusive use he saw little difference between its performance and a full-size PC’s, and it started in seconds; the only possible slowdown was a Camtasia video render he could not compare against another machine. On value he wrote, “the Essenx would be a great deal even at twice the price. For a machine under $150 that frees up so much space and uses less power than a regular PC, I’m very impressed.” He hit rough edges along the way: first-boot Windows updates took about an hour and a half, the machine briefly forgot his Wi-Fi network across reboots until he cleared stale entries under Manage Known Networks, and a DisplayPort monitor was stuck at low resolution until he swapped a VGA adapter for a proper HDMI-to-DisplayPort cable.

A quiet Windows box for browsing and office work

It is a compact, affordable box for light to moderate workloads, and the VESA bracket keeps it out of sight in a home office or behind a television. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, and the M.2 2280 slot leaves room to grow storage. Memory runs in one channel and the graphics are integrated, so gamers, video editors, and anyone who needs more than the N97 and its UHD Graphics can give should look elsewhere.

Wi-Fi 6 and an SD card reader are both absent, and anyone who needs either can weigh the KAMRUI Essenx E2 instead.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool lines these specs up against other models side by side.

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