KAMRUI AK1PLUS (Intel N5030 / N5095)

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 2.5 Add to compare 12GB/256GB/Intel N5030 Add

16GB/256GB/Intel N5095 Add

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KAMRUI sells the AK1PLUS chassis with several processors, and the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 build covered here is the one to skip: a 2019 Gemini Lake Refresh chip that scores about half of the N100 and N150 versions of the same box, at a higher list price. It ships with 12GB of soldered LPDDR4 and a 256GB M.2 SSD, drives two 4K displays over HDMI, and has room for a second drive inside. KAMRUI also sells the AK1PLUS with a 2021 Celeron N5095 and 16GB of soldered LPDDR4X in the same chassis, covered in its own section below.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons M.2 2280 slot plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay Costs more than faster N100 and N150 boxes Dual HDMI 2.0 driving two 4K displays N5030 scores about half an N100 on PassMark Small enough to sit behind a monitor, VESA mount included 12GB of LPDDR4 is soldered, so no memory upgrade Wired Gigabit Ethernet and four USB-A ports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, with no USB-C anywhere Windows Pro license included Ships with Windows 10 Pro, which Microsoft stopped supporting in October 2025

KAMRUI AK1PLUS (Intel N5030 / N5095) Comparison Chart

KAMRUI AK1PLUS (Intel N5030 / N5095) KAMRUI AK1PLUS (Intel N5030 / N5095) Price List Price: $400.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $350.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 12GB/256GB/Intel N5030 16GB/256GB/Intel N5095 Performance Rating 2.6 3.0 CPU Mark 2,502 4,004 Operating System Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Processor

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.10 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N5095 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605 Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR4X (Soldered LPDDR4-2666, not upgradeable) 16 GB LPDDR4X (Soldered LPDDR4X, not upgradeable) Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 SSD 256 GB M.2 SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 52.07 mm) 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 52.07 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0, all Type-A 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0, all Type-A Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5-inch SATA bay, up to 2TB) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5-inch SATA bay, up to 2TB) Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws Expandability Memory is soldered. Storage takes an M.2 2280 SATA or NVMe drive up to 2TB plus a 2.5-inch SATA drive up to 2TB. Memory is soldered. Storage takes an M.2 2280 SATA or NVMe drive up to 2TB plus a 2.5-inch SATA drive up to 2TB.

See every Intel Celeron N5095 configuration in the chart

The N5030 lands about half an N100

PassMark rates the Pentium Silver N5030 at 2,502. The Intel N100 that shows up in most current budget mini PCs scores 5,305, and the newer N150 scores 5,326. It handles a browser, email, a spreadsheet, and 4K video playback, and takes roughly twice as long as an N100 under load. Intel UHD Graphics 605 drives two 4K displays and handles video playback, but it is a Gen9.5 part from 2019 and it is not a gaming GPU.

The same chassis with N95, N97, or N100 chips is on our Alder Lake-N KAMRUI AK1 Plus page, and every one of those configurations lists for less than this N5030 build. Anyone shopping this chassis should start there, or with any other current N100 or N150 box, and treat the N5030 version as the one to skip.

The Celeron N5095 build

The newer configuration swaps in an Intel Celeron N5095, a 2021 Jasper Lake chip with four cores, four threads, and a 2.9GHz burst clock, and pairs it with 16GB of soldered LPDDR4X and a 256GB M.2 SSD. PassMark rates the N5095 at 4,004: about 60 percent ahead of the N5030 and still about 25 percent behind an N100. The chassis, the M.2 slot and 2.5-inch bay, the dual HDMI 2.0 outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 5 carry over from the N5030 build. It is the better of the two AK1PLUS configurations here, but the Alder Lake-N AK1 Plus remains the faster way to buy this box.

An M.2 2280 slot plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay

The AK1PLUS takes an M.2 2280 drive, SATA or NVMe, up to 2TB, and it has a separate 2.5-inch SATA bay that takes another 2TB. That is 4TB of internal storage in a five-inch box, enough for a media library or a file dump. The 256GB M.2 SSD it ships with is small enough that most buyers will want to add to it.

The 12GB of LPDDR4-2666 in the N5030 build (16GB of LPDDR4X in the N5095 build) is soldered to the board, with no upgrade path. Twelve gigabytes is enough for browsing and office work; it is not enough to compensate for a slow CPU when a dozen tabs and a video call are open at once.

Four USB-A ports, two HDMI, and nothing modern

The port layout is two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, two HDMI 2.0, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Both HDMI ports run a 4K display at once. There is no USB-C, no DisplayPort, and no Thunderbolt, so a modern single-cable monitor or dock is out of reach. Wireless is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, which works but sits a generation behind the Wi-Fi 6 radios in current budget boxes. The BIOS supports Auto Power On, RTC Wake, and Wake-on-LAN, which matter if the box is going behind a TV or into a signage role.

Windows 10 Pro on a 2026 purchase

KAMRUI ships this build with Windows 10 Pro. Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025, so a machine shipping it now needs either an Extended Security Updates subscription or a move to something else. The N5030 is a Gemini Lake Refresh part and is not among the Pentium Silver series Microsoft lists as supported for Windows 11, so an officially supported Windows 11 upgrade is not available. A lightweight Linux desktop suits this hardware well.

The published AK1PLUS reviews tested a different chip

The Gadgeteer’s AK1PLUS review and Michael’s Tinkerings both tested the Intel N95 version of this chassis, so their performance numbers describe the Alder Lake-N machine rather than this one. No independent hands-on of the N5030 build has been published; the specifications above are KAMRUI’s, Intel’s, and PassMark’s.

The Amazon star rating is no guide either: it is pooled with unrelated KAMRUI machines, including Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 models, so neither the score nor the written feedback describes this box.

Buy the chassis, skip this chip

The N5030 configuration is the wrong way to buy this chassis. A 2019 Pentium Silver at a higher list price than a current N100 or N150 machine is a straightforward loss for the buyer, and you cannot add RAM later. If this specific chassis appeals, take the Alder Lake-N version instead; if the two drive bays are what drew you in, the Mini PC Comparison Chart lists newer boxes with an M.2 slot and a 2.5-inch bay.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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