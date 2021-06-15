KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC
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The KAMRUI AK1 Pro is a budget mini PC built on the Intel Celeron N5105 (a quad-core Jasper Lake chip, up to 2.9GHz) with integrated Intel UHD graphics. It ships with Windows 11 Pro, 12GB of DDR4, and a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD. A 2.5-inch bay lets you add an SSD or HDD up to 2TB, and at 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches with a VESA mount, it fits behind a monitor. Reviewers used it for web browsing and streaming and suggested it for office work; it is not meant for demanding games.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|5.04-inch square chassis with a VESA mount
|No external USB-C or Thunderbolt port
|Windows 11 Pro pre-installed
|Counter-Strike 2 ran at around 25 FPS at 720p with a horrible frame time in one review
|12GB of DDR4, more than the 8GB one reviewer usually sees in budget PCs
|No built-in speaker
|2.5-inch bay takes an SSD or HDD up to 2TB
|Two HDMI ports for a dual-monitor setup
Related Videos
KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC Comparison Chart
KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC
|Price
List Price: $250.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|12GB/256GB/N5105
|Performance Rating
|2.7
|CPU Mark
|3,987
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz)
Intel Celeron N5105
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM
|12 GB DDR4
|Internal Storage
|256 GB
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches
(128.02 x 128.02 x 52.07 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Supports adding a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD)
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|1x Mini PC, 1x Mounting Bracket, 1x HDMI Cable, 1x Power Adapter, 1x Instruction Manual
|Expandability
|Supports expansion with a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD up to 2TB, dual HDMI for dual screen setup
See every Intel Celeron N5105 configuration in the chart
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Two HDMI outputs, a spare drive bay, and no USB-C
The Intel Celeron N5105 is a quad-core Jasper Lake chip with a 10W TDP. The 12GB of DDR4 is more than the 8GB Tech Closet usually sees in budget PCs, and he found it “definitely coming in handy for overall performance.”
For ports it has dual HDMI (for a two-monitor setup), two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, a combo audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port, with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless. There is no general-purpose USB-C port (the only USB-C connector sits under the base for the drive-bay module). Storage starts with a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD, and a 2.5-inch bay lets you add an SSD or HDD up to 2TB.
Reviewer Insights
Tech Closet
Tech Closet calls the AK1 Pro “the bestselling Mini PC on Amazon.” His teardown shows the black plastic case with copper-colored plastic around the cooling openings, a detachable bottom module that connects over a Type-C port and holds a 2.5-inch SSD, the pre-installed 256GB M.2 drive, and “active CPU cooling with a fresh thermal compound.” He reads the specs as “12 GB of ddr4 on 2400 MHz” and says “usually I see 8 GB of RAM in these budget PCS but here we have 12.”
He called the built-in Wi-Fi “not the top.” He ran Counter-Strike 2 at 720p and got “around 25 FPS with a horrible frame time,” concluding that “this PC is not meant to run these games but you can definitely play a lot of low demanding or some legendary titles.” He says “the system feels responsive,” that “it can run 4K video and handle simple office work and web browsing decently” (keeping in mind that “it is a 10 watt CPU”), and that the PC is “very quiet” even under load.
Jake Reviews All
Jake Reviews All shows the configuration on camera: “This is the AK1 Pro, 12 gigs of RAM, 256 GB of the ROM space,” with “the Jasper Lake N5105.” He used it off and on for a few days and spent “an entire day using just this for just my normal everyday stuff so browsing and shopping and everything.” Netflix played with “no issues,” though “it was a little bit slower getting the movie like initially started.” He also suggests it for budgets and Excel sheets.
A Wi-Fi speed test “wasn’t too bad,” and he called it “one of the fastest speeds that I’ve gotten out of most of these mini PCs,” without giving a figure. He added a 2TB SSD to the expansion bay, moved a folder holding a Windows 11 installation to the built-in drive, then to the SSD and back, and said “the speeds were actually pretty darn decent.” He suggests it as a home media center running Plex and sums it up as “not a bad deal for the budget price.”
Reviews and How To’s
This reviewer’s sample carried 8GB of RAM instead of the 12GB build. He reads it off the About screen as “the n5105 at 2 gigahertz eight gigabytes of installed RAM,” running Windows 11 Pro, and lists dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. He measures the chassis at “five inches across five inches long and two inches tall” and shows the detachable bottom module connecting over USB-C.
He says “it boots up in only seconds,” web pages load quickly over Wi-Fi, and a full-screen video played “just fine.” On noise: “I can barely hear it running so it’s very very very quiet.” He also notes that “it does not come with a built-in speaker so if you want sound you will have to add a Bluetooth speaker.” He suggests it for light office work, school work (his kids use one for homeschool), travel, and as a second computer for running live streams.
A drive bay and two HDMI outputs on a 2021 chip
Office work and media playback are what this box handles, in a chassis small enough to hang off a VESA mount behind a monitor. The 2.5-inch bay adds a drive up to 2TB alongside the 256GB M.2 SSD.
Gaming and heavy workloads are out. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
What operating system does the KAMRUI AK1 Pro come with?
Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed, so the machine is ready to use out of the box.
Can I upgrade the storage?
Yes. A 256GB SATA M.2 SSD comes pre-installed, and a 2.5-inch bay takes an additional SSD or HDD up to 2TB.
Does it support dual monitors?
Yes. Two HDMI ports drive a dual-monitor workspace.
What processor does the KAMRUI AK1 Pro use?
An Intel Celeron N5105, a quad-core chip with a 2.00 GHz base frequency and a burst frequency of up to 2.90 GHz.
How much RAM does it have?
12GB of DDR4.
Is it fanless?
No. It uses active CPU cooling, and two reviewers described it as very quiet.
Can I mount it to the back of a monitor?
Yes. It supports VESA mounting, so it can hang behind a monitor and free up desk space.
What connectivity options are there?
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a combo audio jack, and two HDMI outputs. There is no Thunderbolt port and no general-purpose USB-C port (the only USB-C connector sits under the base for the drive-bay module).
Is the KAMRUI AK1 Pro suitable for gaming?
Not for demanding games. One reviewer got around 25 FPS with a horrible frame time in Counter-Strike 2 at 720p, though he says it can play “a lot of low demanding or some legendary titles.”
What comes in the box?
1x Mini PC, 1x Mounting Bracket, 1x HDMI Cable, 1x Power Adapter, and 1x Instruction Manual.