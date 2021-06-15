KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC

Updated on November 15, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare

The KAMRUI AK1 Pro is a budget mini PC built on the Intel Celeron N5105 (a quad-core Jasper Lake chip, up to 2.9GHz) with integrated Intel UHD graphics. It ships with Windows 11 Pro, 12GB of DDR4, and a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD. A 2.5-inch bay lets you add an SSD or HDD up to 2TB, and at 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches with a VESA mount, it fits behind a monitor. Reviewers used it for web browsing and streaming and suggested it for office work; it is not meant for demanding games.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 5.04-inch square chassis with a VESA mount No external USB-C or Thunderbolt port Windows 11 Pro pre-installed Counter-Strike 2 ran at around 25 FPS at 720p with a horrible frame time in one review 12GB of DDR4, more than the 8GB one reviewer usually sees in budget PCs No built-in speaker 2.5-inch bay takes an SSD or HDD up to 2TB Two HDMI ports for a dual-monitor setup

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KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC Comparison Chart

KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC Price List Price: $250.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 12GB/256GB/N5105 Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 3,987 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Celeron N5105 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 12 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.05 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 52.07 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Supports adding a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD) Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box 1x Mini PC, 1x Mounting Bracket, 1x HDMI Cable, 1x Power Adapter, 1x Instruction Manual Expandability Supports expansion with a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD up to 2TB, dual HDMI for dual screen setup

See every Intel Celeron N5105 configuration in the chart

Two HDMI outputs, a spare drive bay, and no USB-C

The Intel Celeron N5105 is a quad-core Jasper Lake chip with a 10W TDP. The 12GB of DDR4 is more than the 8GB Tech Closet usually sees in budget PCs, and he found it “definitely coming in handy for overall performance.”

For ports it has dual HDMI (for a two-monitor setup), two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, a combo audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port, with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless. There is no general-purpose USB-C port (the only USB-C connector sits under the base for the drive-bay module). Storage starts with a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD, and a 2.5-inch bay lets you add an SSD or HDD up to 2TB.

Reviewer Insights

Tech Closet calls the AK1 Pro “the bestselling Mini PC on Amazon.” His teardown shows the black plastic case with copper-colored plastic around the cooling openings, a detachable bottom module that connects over a Type-C port and holds a 2.5-inch SSD, the pre-installed 256GB M.2 drive, and “active CPU cooling with a fresh thermal compound.” He reads the specs as “12 GB of ddr4 on 2400 MHz” and says “usually I see 8 GB of RAM in these budget PCS but here we have 12.”

He called the built-in Wi-Fi “not the top.” He ran Counter-Strike 2 at 720p and got “around 25 FPS with a horrible frame time,” concluding that “this PC is not meant to run these games but you can definitely play a lot of low demanding or some legendary titles.” He says “the system feels responsive,” that “it can run 4K video and handle simple office work and web browsing decently” (keeping in mind that “it is a 10 watt CPU”), and that the PC is “very quiet” even under load.

Jake Reviews All shows the configuration on camera: “This is the AK1 Pro, 12 gigs of RAM, 256 GB of the ROM space,” with “the Jasper Lake N5105.” He used it off and on for a few days and spent “an entire day using just this for just my normal everyday stuff so browsing and shopping and everything.” Netflix played with “no issues,” though “it was a little bit slower getting the movie like initially started.” He also suggests it for budgets and Excel sheets.

A Wi-Fi speed test “wasn’t too bad,” and he called it “one of the fastest speeds that I’ve gotten out of most of these mini PCs,” without giving a figure. He added a 2TB SSD to the expansion bay, moved a folder holding a Windows 11 installation to the built-in drive, then to the SSD and back, and said “the speeds were actually pretty darn decent.” He suggests it as a home media center running Plex and sums it up as “not a bad deal for the budget price.”

This reviewer’s sample carried 8GB of RAM instead of the 12GB build. He reads it off the About screen as “the n5105 at 2 gigahertz eight gigabytes of installed RAM,” running Windows 11 Pro, and lists dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. He measures the chassis at “five inches across five inches long and two inches tall” and shows the detachable bottom module connecting over USB-C.

He says “it boots up in only seconds,” web pages load quickly over Wi-Fi, and a full-screen video played “just fine.” On noise: “I can barely hear it running so it’s very very very quiet.” He also notes that “it does not come with a built-in speaker so if you want sound you will have to add a Bluetooth speaker.” He suggests it for light office work, school work (his kids use one for homeschool), travel, and as a second computer for running live streams.

A drive bay and two HDMI outputs on a 2021 chip

Office work and media playback are what this box handles, in a chassis small enough to hang off a VESA mount behind a monitor. The 2.5-inch bay adds a drive up to 2TB alongside the 256GB M.2 SSD.

Gaming and heavy workloads are out. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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