12 configurations across 7 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7430U is a six-core laptop chip from AMD’s Ryzen 7030 refresh, sold under the Ryzen 7000 Series name. AMD’s spec page lists the former codename Barcelo R, the Zen 3 architecture, six cores and twelve threads, a 2.3 GHz base clock with boost up to 4.3 GHz, 3MB of L2 and 16MB of L3 cache, TSMC’s 7nm process, a 15W default TDP, and a Q4 2023 launch date. The integrated GPU is AMD Radeon Graphics with seven graphics cores at 1800 MHz.

Despite the 7000-series number, the 7430U uses the same Zen 3 core design as the Ryzen 3 5400U from 2021, and its memory controller takes DDR4 only: DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4X-4267 in two channels, up to 64GB, with PCIe 3.0 storage. AMD’s spec page lists no NPU for it. TechRadar’s Mark Pickavance pointed to the DDR4 limit as the design’s main weakness because it holds back the integrated graphics, and noted that the Ryzen 7000 series “has been surpassed by the 8000 series and the Ryzen 200/300 AI chips.”

What the 7430U offers is six full Zen 3 cores in mini PCs that list in the mid-budget range, between N-series Intel boxes and the H-series Ryzen machines.

Performance

The 7430U has a PassMark CPU Mark of 15,028. That is about 41 percent above the four-core Ryzen 3 5400U at 10,695 and about 23 percent above the Intel Core 3 304 at 12,261. Next to it in the chart, the Ryzen 7 5700U scores 15,343, only about 2 percent higher. The Ryzen 7 7730U scores 16,835 and the Ryzen 7 5825U scores 17,771, about 12 and 18 percent above the 7430U.

TechRadar’s GEEKOM A5 (2025 Edition) review put the 7430U next to a GMKtec NucBox M5 Plus with an eight-core Ryzen 7 5825U and the same 16GB of DDR4. The scores were close, with 6,503 against 6,543 in Geekbench 6 multi-core, 421 against 433 in Cinebench 2024 multi-core, and 1,288 against 1,291 in 3DMark Time Spy. The reviewer called the results “remarkably similar,” so in these two boxes the two extra cores of the 5825U added little.

The same review placed the A5 “substantially better than any mini system that uses an Intel N100, N150 or N300,” and wrote that a Ryzen 7 8845HS system was about twice as fast. That puts the 7430U in the middle of the catalog: a clear step up from budget chips and a clear step down from current H-series parts with DDR5 memory.

The seven-core Radeon GPU handles 4K video, multi-monitor desktops, and older or lighter games. A Time Spy score near 1,300 is far below what current 3D games ask for, so they need low settings or a different machine.

Ideal Use Cases

A 7430U mini PC suits office work, many browser tabs, video calls, and streaming, with more headroom than four-core chips when several demanding apps run at once. TechRadar’s reviewer found the A5 never became noisy during hours of use, and GEEKOM rates its fan at 29 dBA, which suits a quiet office or bedroom.

Twelve threads also make the chip a reasonable home server. The Getorli GT103 has two 2.5GbE ports and DDR4 that upgrades to 64GB, which suits a Proxmox host with a few virtual machines or a box running Docker containers. Buyers report its fan is audible even at idle, so it fits better in a closet or on a shelf than on a quiet desk.

The chip is a poor match for modern 3D gaming or heavy video work. For those, an H-series Ryzen with DDR5 and a larger GPU is the better fit.

What to Look For

Storage layouts differ the most between models. The Blackview MP100 has two M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 slots and a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and its DisplayPort output runs a 4K monitor at 144Hz. The GEEKOM A5 (2025 Edition) has one M.2 2280 NVMe slot, a short M.2 2242 SATA slot, and a 2.5-inch bay, plus two HDMI ports and 2.5GbE. Getorli documents one M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slot on the GT103, so check inside before planning on a second drive.

Memory matters because the GPU shares it and the chip is limited to DDR4. Two matched sticks keep both channels in use. The MP100 review units shipped with a single 16GB stick and a free slot, so adding a second stick is worth doing there. The A5 ships with both slots filled.

Networking ranges from one Gigabit port on the MP100 to one 2.5GbE port on the A5 and two 2.5GbE ports on the GT103. For a router or a server that sits on two networks, the GT103 is the only one of the three with a second port.

List prices for 7430U models run from about $340 to $700. Ryzen 7 5825U models list in an overlapping range, and the TechRadar results show little performance difference between the two chips in small boxes, so ports, storage, and memory decide the choice.