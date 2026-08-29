FIREBAT R3 Mini PC

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Add

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The FIREBAT R3 is a 0.68-liter Windows 11 mini PC measuring 5.04 by 5.08 by 1.61 inches and weighing 0.96 pounds. FIREBAT sells the chassis with two different AMD chips, and the two are far apart: the configuration listed on Amazon uses the Ryzen 3 4300U, a four-core, four-thread part AMD announced at CES on January 6, 2020, while the official R3 product page also lists a six-core, twelve-thread Ryzen 5 7430U version that has no Amazon listing. Both configurations carry 16GB of soldered LPDDR4, a 512GB M.2 drive with a second M.2 slot free, seven USB ports, gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, and both can drive three 4K displays at 60Hz over HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C. FIREBAT’s packing list for the six-core build shows a VESA bracket, an HDMI cable, and a 19V/3.42A 65W adapter; the Amazon listing for the four-core configuration does not spell out what ships with it. Which chip is inside decides most of what this machine is worth, so read the configuration before anything else.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Seven USB ports, six of them USB-A 3.x Ryzen 3 4300U is a 4-core, 4-thread chip from early 2020 Triple 4K at 60Hz over HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and USB-C 16GB of LPDDR4 is soldered with no upgrade path Two M.2 2280 slots, up to 2TB of storage total One M.2 slot runs SATA only, so it cannot take a second NVMe drive VESA mounting supported Single gigabit Ethernet port, no 2.5GbE 0.68 liters and under a pound No USB4 or Thunderbolt, so no external GPU path Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Soldered 16GB LPDDR4 with no memory upgrade path

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FIREBAT R3 Mini PC Comparison Chart

FIREBAT R3 Mini PC FIREBAT R3 Mini PC Price List Price: $270.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $340.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Performance Rating 3.2 4.1 CPU Mark 7,344 15,028 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (16GB LPDDR4, soldered) 16 GB LPDDR4 (16GB LPDDR4, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD 512 GB M.2 SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.08 x 1.61 inches

(128.02 x 129.03 x 40.89 mm) 5.04 x 5.08 x 1.61 inches

(128.02 x 129.03 x 40.89 mm) Weight 0.96 lbs (0.44 kg) 0.96 lbs (0.44 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 4x USB-A 3.0, USB-C with video 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 4x USB-A 3.0, USB-C with video Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box -- Mini PC, 19V/3.42A 65W DC adapter and cable, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability Storage only: two M.2 2280 slots (one SATA, one NVMe/SATA) up to 2TB total. Memory is soldered. Storage only: two M.2 2280 slots (one SATA, one NVMe/SATA) up to 2TB total. Memory is soldered.

See every AMD Ryzen 3 4300U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chart

Seven USB ports and two M.2 slots around a four-thread 2020 chip

The chassis is a matte black square slab with ventilation slots down both sides and the FIREBAT wordmark printed on the top face. The front carries a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a power button. The rear holds four more USB-A ports, the gigabit RJ45 jack, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and the barrel power input. FIREBAT counts the USB-A ports as two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 and four USB-A 3.0, which puts seven USB ports on a chassis with a footprint of about five inches square, with no USB 2.0 anywhere in the layout. The machine is fan-cooled and weighs 0.96 pounds.

The Amazon configuration ships the Ryzen 3 4300U. AMD’s own CES 2020 announcement lists it at four cores and four threads, a 15W cTDP, a 2.7 GHz base with a 3.7 GHz boost, and integrated Radeon graphics with five GPU cores. PassMark scores it at roughly 7,344 on CPU Mark. That is quicker than the Intel N150 at about 5,326 and the N100 at about 5,305, but it is a 2020 design competing in 2026, and it is less than half the roughly 15,028 that the Ryzen 5 7430U in the other R3 configuration scores. A background Windows update or a virus scan has nowhere to hide on four threads, so the thread count shapes daily use as much as the clock speed does.

FIREBAT’s bullet points claim the processor delivers 35 percent more CPU performance than the Ryzen 5 3500U, N150, N97, and N95 parts as a group. Against the Intel parts in that list it roughly holds, since the 4300U’s 7,344 CPU Mark is about 38 percent above the N150 and about 27 percent above the N97. Against the Ryzen 5 3500U, which PassMark scores at about 6,757, the gap is closer to 9 percent. The 35 percent figure is a best-case comparison against the slowest part in the list, and it does not apply across all four.

Memory is fixed for the life of the machine. The 16GB of LPDDR4 is soldered to the board, FIREBAT states plainly on both the retail listing and its own product page that it is not upgradeable, and the EVO Tech teardown of the six-core version confirms there is no SO-DIMM slot inside to work with. Storage is the one thing an owner can change. Two full-height M.2 2280 slots sit under the lid, one carrying the preinstalled 512GB drive. FIREBAT’s own product page rates the pair for 2TB of storage in total, though the Amazon listing claims up to 4TB combined, and both agree that one slot accepts NVMe or SATA drives while the other takes SATA only. A cheap SATA M.2 stick will work in the free slot, while a second NVMe drive may not, so check the slot before buying a drive.

Amazon’s specification table for this listing contradicts both the listing’s own bullet points and FIREBAT’s product page, so read the bullets instead. The table reports LPDDR5 memory in a SODIMM slot and a processor count of eight. The bullets on the same page, the Amazon title, and FIREBAT’s official R3 page all agree the memory is soldered LPDDR4 and the 4300U is a four-core, four-thread chip. AMD’s own launch specification settles it: four cores, four threads.

Reviewer Insights

EVO Tech

EVO Tech bought an R3 from AliExpress and tested it, but the unit he tested is the six-core configuration, not the four-core model listed on Amazon. His measurements and conclusions describe that build. “The processor that we have going on here is the Ryzen 5 7430U,” he says early on. “That is a 6 core, 12 thread Zen 3 part, essentially a 5600U.” He credits the thread count for how the machine held up during setup: “the difference between this and a system that has two cores and four threads is the fact that this is able to be used while the Windows update is running in the background,” which let him finish setting the system up without being bogged down.

On build, he was measured rather than enthusiastic: “it’s pretty much standard Firebat design in the sense that it is an all plastic design. There’s no metal or anything on the chassis, but it feels nice.” His teardown findings carry over to both configurations, since FIREBAT sells both chips in the same R3 shell. He opened it and reported that “you’ll notice that there are no RAM slots. It’s because the RAM is soldered on.” He was positive about the fan size: “this fan is big enough that the noise itself is actually not much of a problem at all, which is really something that cheaper, lower-end systems tend to struggle with.”

He made his verdict conditional on the price of the day. He noted mid-video that the market had shifted while he was filming and that a Ryzen 7 7735HS machine from the same brand had come down close enough to make the R3 a tougher sell, and he told viewers to compare the two live instead of taking his conclusion at face value. No independent hands-on test of the four-core Ryzen 3 4300U configuration has been published, so his measurements belong to the six-core build alone. For the Amazon build the specification fixes four threads, a soldered 16GB ceiling, one gigabit LAN port, and a SATA-only second M.2 slot.

A three-monitor desk box for browser and document work

The four-core version on Amazon fits a narrow job. If you want a small, quiet Windows box for a fixed desk, a classroom, a reception counter, or a media corner where the work is a browser, a document, and a video stream, it covers that, and the seven USB ports plus triple 4K output mean three monitors and a full set of peripherals attach without a hub. It takes a VESA bracket, so it can disappear behind a monitor, and the free M.2 slot means storage is not a dead end even though memory is.

Four threads is the ceiling here, so heavy multitasking, video work, and anything that keeps a background task running will feel it, and the soldered memory means a buyer cannot fix that later. The six-core R3 solves the thread problem but has no Amazon listing, which makes it awkward to buy and to return. Anyone who wants a 7430U with a normal retail buy path is better served by a machine built around it, such as the GEEKOM A5 (2025 Edition), and anyone who wants more graphics headroom from FIREBAT should look at the FIREBAT MI2, which runs a Ryzen 7 7735HS with replaceable DDR5 and a USB4 port. To weigh those against the rest of the field, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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