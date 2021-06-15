KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 7330U Add

16GB DDR4/512GB/Intel Core i5-12600H Add

32GB DDR4/1TB/Intel Core i5-12600H Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Add

8GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 5425U Add

16GB/512GB/Intel Core 5 320 Add

16GB LPDDR5/512GB/Intel Core i5-12600H Add

32GB LPDDR5/1TB/Intel Core i5-12600H Add

Check prices on Amazon (8)

The KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC is a small desktop for home office work, schoolwork, and a two or three monitor desk, sold in low-cost AMD builds and faster Intel builds. The AMD Ryzen 3 4300U build, with four Zen 2 cores, covers everyday productivity, web browsing, and media playback, and a Ryzen 3 7330U build sits a step above it. Ryzen Embedded R2544 builds use DDR4 in two SO-DIMM slots. The Intel Core i5-12600H builds have 12 cores and 16 threads for heavier multitasking, and they cost more. Every build uses a chassis about five inches square.

Three independent 4K monitors can run at 60Hz off the HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C outputs at the same time. The silver chassis is light enough for the bundled VESA bracket to hang it off the back of a monitor, and small enough to sit beside a keyboard when it stays on the desk.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Drives three 4K monitors at 60Hz from HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C The Ryzen 3 4300U builds and the LPDDR5 Core i5-12600H builds have soldered memory, with no room to add more The Core i5-12600H builds have 12 cores and 16 threads, and the DDR4 builds take up to 64GB in two SO-DIMM slots The Ryzen 3 4300U has four cores with no SMT, so heavily threaded work backs up USB 3.2 Gen2 ports on the Ryzen 3 and Core i5 builds move external drives at 10Gbps Integrated graphics on every build rule out modern 3D titles VESA bracket in the box keeps the desk clear No Thunderbolt, and no OCuLink for an external GPU later Buyers describe it as quiet under everyday load The Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen Embedded R2544 builds have Bluetooth 4.2, older than the 5.2 on the Core i5-12600H builds Two M.2 2280 slots on every build, for up to 4TB of storage Wired networking tops out at gigabit

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KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC Comparison Chart

11 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage OS List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Ryzen 3 4300U CPU Mark 7,344 16 GB 512 GB Windows 11 $400.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.2 CPU Mark 7,344 Operating System Windows 11 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4 3733MT/s, 16GB maximum) Internal Storage 512 GB Dimensions 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

(128.27 x 128.27 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.87 lbs (0.85 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 16GB LPDDR4 is the maximum; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 7330U Ryzen 3 7330U CPU Mark 9,970 16 GB 256 GB Windows 11 Pro $349.99 Details Performance Rating 3.6 CPU Mark 9,970 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB Dimensions 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight 1.26 lbs (0.57 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 16GB LPDDR4X; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB DDR4/512GB/Intel Core i5-12600H Core i5-12600H CPU Mark 20,350 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $599.99 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 20,350 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Twelve-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12600H GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MT/s, two SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 512 GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability RAM expandable to 64GB (dual DDR4 SO-DIMM), storage to 4TB across two M.2 slots 32GB DDR4/1TB/Intel Core i5-12600H Core i5-12600H CPU Mark 20,350 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Pro $930.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 20,350 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Twelve-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12600H GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 3200MT/s, two SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability RAM expandable to 64GB (dual DDR4 SO-DIMM), storage to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB/512GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $309.00 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 2666MT/s, two SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 SATA SSD Dimensions 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

(128.27 x 128.27 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.87 lbs (0.85 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (5Gbps); USB-C (Gen1) supports DP Alt Mode Expandability RAM expandable to 32GB (dual DDR4 SO-DIMM), storage to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB/256GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 256 GB SSD --- $499.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Operating System -- Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4 2666MT/s, two SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB) Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 2280 SATA SSD Dimensions 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

(128.27 x 128.27 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.87 lbs (0.85 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (5Gbps); USB-C (Gen1) supports DP Alt Mode Expandability RAM expandable to 32GB (dual DDR4 SO-DIMM), storage to 4TB across two M.2 slots 8GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Ryzen 3 4300U CPU Mark 7,344 8 GB 512 GB --- $270.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.8 CPU Mark 7,344 Operating System -- Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 8 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4 3733MT/s, 8GB maximum) Internal Storage 512 GB Dimensions 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

(128.27 x 128.27 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.26 lbs (0.57 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 8GB LPDDR4 soldered, no memory upgrade; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 5425U Ryzen 3 5425U CPU Mark 11,217 16 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $380.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.7 CPU Mark 11,217 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 5425U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4, 16GB maximum) Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 2280 SATA SSD Dimensions 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

(128.27 x 128.27 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.87 lbs (0.85 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Yes USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 16GB LPDDR4 soldered, no memory upgrade; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB/512GB/Intel Core 5 320 Core 5 320 CPU Mark 15,421 16 GB 512 GB Windows 11 Pro $649.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.0 CPU Mark 15,421 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Hexa-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core 5 320 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR5, soldered, 16GB maximum) Internal Storage 512 GB Dimensions 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

(128.27 x 128.27 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.87 lbs (0.85 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 16GB LPDDR5 soldered, no memory upgrade; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots 16GB LPDDR5/512GB/Intel Core i5-12600H Core i5-12600H CPU Mark 20,350 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 20,350 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Twelve-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12600H GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR5 5200MT/s, soldered, 16GB maximum) Internal Storage 512 GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 16GB LPDDR5 soldered, no memory upgrade; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots 32GB LPDDR5/1TB/Intel Core i5-12600H Core i5-12600H CPU Mark 20,350 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Pro $760.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 20,350 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Twelve-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12600H GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 32 GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR5 5200MT/s, soldered, 32GB maximum) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) on the front, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A on the back; USB-C supports DP Alt Mode Expandability 32GB LPDDR5 soldered, no memory upgrade; storage expandable to 4TB across two M.2 slots Specs shared by every configuration Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket, screws, user manual

See every AMD Ryzen 3 4300U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 7330U configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core i5-12600H configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 5425U configuration in the chart

Six processor builds in one small chassis

The silver chassis is about five inches square and under two inches tall, and it weighs under two pounds, so moving it between a desk and a living room is a one-hand job. USB 3.2 ports, the USB-C port, and the headphone jack sit on the front. The display outputs, the remaining USB ports, and gigabit Ethernet sit on the back, including four more USB-A ports for six in total. KAMRUI includes a VESA mounting bracket in the box, which lets the unit hang behind a compatible monitor instead of occupying desk space.

The AMD Ryzen 3 4300U runs four Zen 2 cores at up to 3.7GHz. It handles office applications, a browser full of tabs, video conferencing, and 4K media playback. The integrated AMD Radeon graphics with 5 compute units cover video acceleration and basic photo editing, while 3D games and video rendering need more capable hardware. Its PassMark score of approximately 7,344 sits above the Intel N100, N150, and N97 processors used in cheaper mini PCs. The Ryzen 3 7330U steps up to four Zen 3 cores and eight threads at up to 4.3GHz. The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 is an older Zen+ part with four cores and eight threads at up to 3.7GHz and Radeon Vega 8 graphics, with a PassMark score of about 7,697.

The Intel Core i5-12600H has 12 cores (4 performance and 8 efficiency) and 16 threads at up to 4.5GHz, with Intel Iris Xe graphics using 80 execution units. Its PassMark score of about 20,000 is roughly three times the 4300U’s. KAMRUI rates it at 45W. Ryan Mercer, who reviewed the 16GB/512GB build on his blog, reported that it finished extended OCCT stress testing with zero errors.

Every build has two M.2 2280 slots and no 2.5-inch drive bay. On the Ryzen 3 4300U build, one slot takes an NVMe (PCIe 3.0) or SATA drive and the other takes SATA, for up to 4TB combined. It ships with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4 at 3733MT/s, soldered in place, so the memory it ships with is the maximum. An earlier Ryzen 3 4300U build, which KAMRUI’s store first listed in February 2026, uses DDR4 in two SO-DIMM slots with a 64GB ceiling, so check the memory type before you buy one to upgrade. On the Core i5-12600H builds, one M.2 slot takes NVMe drives at PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 and the other takes NVMe or SATA, up to 2TB each. The Core i5-12600H comes with two kinds of memory: DDR4 at 3200MT/s in two SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB, or 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 at 5200MT/s soldered to the board, which cannot be upgraded. Check which one a listing ships before buying it to add memory later. The Ryzen 3 7330U build also has two M.2 slots for up to 4TB, and KAMRUI lists its 16GB of LPDDR4X as the maximum. KAMRUI lists dual-band WiFi 5 on the Ryzen builds and WiFi 6 on the Core i5-12600H builds. The Ryzen 3 4300U build has Bluetooth 4.2, and every build has gigabit Ethernet. The Ryzen Embedded R2544 builds ship with 16GB of DDR4-2666 in two SO-DIMM slots that take up to 32GB, a 256GB or 512GB SATA SSD, one M.2 slot for SATA or NVMe (PCIe 3.0 x2) and one for NVMe (PCIe 3.0 x4), and six USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports. KAMRUI lists Bluetooth 4.2 on them, though Juan Bagnell’s R2544 review unit (below) named Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 4.

Reviewer Insights

Juan Bagnell

Juan Bagnell tested a review unit from KAMRUI with the Ryzen Embedded R2544, a single 16GB stick of DDR4, and a 512GB SSD, and said “I’m happy it’s one stick of 16 instead of two sticks of eight,” since that makes a 32GB upgrade cheaper. His spec rundown named Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 4, while KAMRUI lists the R2544 builds with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. Documents and larger spreadsheets ran well one program at a time, but the system got laggy during setup and updates, and “Editing 1080p video is really slow and a bit painful.” In Hades the frame rate drops were distracting, while 8-bit and 16-bit console emulation looked great. Bagnell put the chip roughly level with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3. Value was his main complaint: Core i5 mini PCs from about five years earlier cost about the same and were as fast or slightly faster, and spending 10 to 15% more today can buy a more capable system. That left him “a little torn on this,” because someone who bought an inexpensive system four or five years ago “might coast just fine on this.” His summary was “a computer that can do computer things”: a fit for driving several monitors with documents or video, but likely not for buyers with specific performance needs.

Customer Reviews

One verified Amazon buyer who uses it for web browsing, streaming, and light office work wrote that “Even under load, the fan makes minimal noise.”

Who the Pinova P2 suits

The Ryzen 3 4300U has more CPU headroom than the Intel Celeron, N100, and N150 chips in cheaper mini PCs. Quiet operation and the VESA bracket make any build workable in a living room or bedroom, where a noisy tower would not be.

Gamers chasing playable frame rates in modern titles, video editors, and 3D artists should look at something else. There is no OCuLink port, so adding an external GPU later is not an upgrade path; if graphics expansion is part of your plan, read up on which eGPU connectors work before picking a box. A mini PC with stronger integrated graphics, such as a Ryzen 7 with Radeon 780M, does that work better. To weigh those options side by side, check Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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