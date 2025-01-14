ASUS NUC 14 Essential

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel N97 Add

The ASUS NUC 14 Essential is an Intel N150 mini PC in a chassis of 5.3 x 4.5 x 1.4 inches; ASUS also builds the same kit with the older Intel N97. The N150’s 6W TDP (12W for the N97) suits it to basic productivity, digital signage, and light home office work rather than throughput. A VESA bracket ships in the box, so the machine can hang behind a monitor instead of taking up desk space.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 0.56L chassis mounts behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket Limited to single SO-DIMM slot (max 16GB RAM) Energy-efficient Intel N150 with 6W TDP Low 3D graphics performance Triple 4K output from HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C Only one M.2 storage slot 2.5G wired networking without a USB adapter No SD card reader Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 on board, no add-in card needed Not suitable for gaming or heavy workloads 3-year warranty included High DPC latencies flagged by NotebookCheck

ASUS NUC 14 Essential Comparison Chart

ASUS NUC 14 Essential ASUS NUC 14 Essential Price List Price: $570.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $550.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 8GB/256GB/Intel N97 Performance Rating 3.1 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 5,800 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N97 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz (max 3.60 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 8 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 256 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.53 x 5.31 x 1.42 inches

(115.06 x 134.87 x 36.07 mm) 4.53 x 5.31 x 1.42 inches

(115.06 x 134.87 x 36.07 mm) Weight 1.04 lbs (0.47 kg) 1.04 lbs (0.47 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 HDMI Port 1 HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (1x DP 1.4 port, plus 1x USB-C with DP 1.4 support) 1 DisplayPort (1x DP 1.4 port, plus 1x USB-C with DP 1.4 support) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (one with DisplayPort 1.4) 1 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (one with DisplayPort 1.4) Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box 65W AC Adapter with power cord, VESA bracket with screws, safety/regulatory documentation, warranty card 65W AC Adapter with power cord, VESA bracket with screws, safety/regulatory documentation, warranty card Expandability 1x SO-DIMM DDR5-4800 slot (max 16GB), 1x M.2 2280/2242 slot (NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA) 1x SO-DIMM DDR5-4800 slot (max 16GB), 1x M.2 2280/2242 slot (NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA)

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N97 configuration in the chart

One RAM Slot, One M.2, and Seven USB Ports

At just over a pound (470 grams), the all-black chassis sits in one hand, and the bundled VESA bracket attaches it directly behind a monitor for an all-in-one-style setup. The case opens for access to the RAM and storage slots, though there is only one SO-DIMM slot and one M.2 slot inside. The ceiling is 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe storage, which covers most office and home productivity work.

The Intel N150 runs at up to 3.6GHz across four cores with integrated Intel Graphics. That covers web browsing, document editing, video streaming, and light photo editing, and it stops short of sustained rendering or game workloads. The 6W TDP keeps power draw and heat output low, which is what lets the small cooler stay on top of the chip.

Seven USB ports ring the chassis: four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A, and two USB-C, one of which carries DisplayPort output. The dedicated HDMI 2.1 port and DisplayPort 1.4 port work alongside that USB-C video output for triple 4K display setups. Wired networking runs over a 2.5G port driven by a Realtek RTL8125BG-CG controller, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 with Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless.

Reviewer Insights

Stable Case and Easy Upgrades, Held Back by DPC Latency

NotebookCheck tested the higher-end Core 3 N355 variant and rated the case construction, the upgrade access, and the quiet operation under load as its strengths, and the review came away with a positive overall verdict. NotebookCheck noted that “the Asus NUC 14 Essential offers a good total package for anyone looking for a small, quiet and energy-saving computer.” The same review flagged high DPC latencies, which could be a concern for audio production work, alongside the expected low 3D performance. NotebookCheck called the 36-month warranty a significant value-add compared to typical one-year warranties.

Barebones Value for Home Offices and Kiosks

Gadgets Middle East awarded the system an 8.5/10, praised the “great port selection” and “triple 4K display support,” and noted that “it’s a practical solution for home offices, schools, retail kiosks, and digital signage.” They rate the system perfectly capable for streaming, media consumption, and basic graphics tasks. Their caveats are that this isn’t suitable for heavy workloads or gaming, and that buyers need to be comfortable installing their own RAM and SSD in barebone versions.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer reviews are mixed. Mandy X, a verified buyer, wrote “Perfectly quiet, good build quality and easily upgraded to 32GB RAM and 1TB M.2 NVME” and reported running Home Assistant plus other VMs and containers “with no issues.” Several other verified reviewers echoed the size-and-quiet theme for office and home use, including one who called it “Super leise und flott für Büro und Internet” (very quiet and quick for office and internet).

Reliability complaints drive the low ratings. Verified buyer D. Wade Mayfield gave it four stars but flagged a hardware failure, writing “Started out nice but it started overheating and shutting down. It turns out the fan went bad the first month I had it.” A one-star verified review from GLOBAL SETUP reported “2 meses y ya no va, se reinicia constantemente” (two months and it no longer works, it restarts constantly), and another verified owner, JT, noted “Minor problems” with USB compatibility and hibernation. The sample behind those complaints is small at 13 ratings.

Low-Power Duty for Offices, Signage, and Always-On Services

A 6W TDP makes the N150 a practical candidate for a home server or self-hosted services around the clock without the electricity bill that a full desktop would carry, and the 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and triple 4K output give it more connectivity than the chassis size suggests.

The single RAM slot and modest processor hit their limits under heavy multitasking, video editing, or games. The pre-configured 16GB/512GB model ships with Windows 11 Pro installed.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts its specs next to other compact systems.

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Frequently Asked Questions