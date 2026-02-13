KAMRUI Pinova P1

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/256GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U Add

8GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U Add

16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 3 4300U Add

8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Add

Check prices on Amazon (3)

The KAMRUI Pinova P1 is a 5-inch-square office desktop that drives three displays, and the 16GB build with the AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U is the one to buy. KAMRUI sells the same chassis with three chips. The Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U has Zen 3 cores and comes in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations. The Ryzen 3 4300U (Zen 2, four cores without SMT) and the Ryzen Embedded R2544 (Zen+) are older, and the 7330U has roughly 55 to 65 percent more multi-core throughput than either. Every build runs Office, browsing, and video calls, and plays 4K video on up to three monitors.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Triple 4K 60Hz display output via HDMI, DP, and USB-C The R2544 build uses the older Zen+ architecture Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U build scores about 12,005 on PassMark CPU Mark, against about 7,697 for the R2544 WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 are dated wireless standards Dual M.2 2280 storage slots with up to 4TB capacity The R2544 build ships with one memory stick, so it runs single-channel until a second is added Included VESA bracket hides the 5-inch chassis behind a monitor Not suitable for gaming beyond very light or older titles Seven USB ports, with a display-capable USB-C on the front The 8GB 7330U build has half the memory of the other configurations Gigabit Ethernet alongside dual-band WiFi 5 Most builds ship with 256GB or 512GB, so a large library needs a second SSD

Related Videos

KAMRUI Pinova P1 Comparison Chart

8 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/256GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 256 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $399.99 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C (display-capable). Expandability 16GB DDR4 in one SO-DIMM slot with a second slot free, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 16GB/512GB/Ryzen Embedded R2544 Ryzen Embedded R2544 CPU Mark 7,697 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $499.99 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,697 Processor Quad-core 3.35 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C (display-capable). Expandability 16GB DDR4 in one SO-DIMM slot with a second slot free, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U CPU Mark 12,005 16 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $460.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.7 CPU Mark 12,005 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB-C (data + DP 1.4) Expandability Upgradeable DDR4 memory, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U CPU Mark 12,005 8 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $430.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 12,005 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB-C (data + DP 1.4) Expandability Upgradeable DDR4 memory, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Ryzen 3 4300U CPU Mark 7,344 16 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $359.99 Details Performance Rating 3.2 CPU Mark 7,344 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB-C (data + DP 1.4) Expandability Upgradeable DDR4 memory, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 4300U Ryzen 3 4300U CPU Mark 7,344 16 GB 512 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $499.99 Details Performance Rating 3.2 CPU Mark 7,344 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB-C (data + DP 1.4) Expandability Upgradeable DDR4 memory, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 3 4300U Ryzen 3 4300U CPU Mark 7,344 16 GB 1 TB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $379.99 Details Performance Rating 3.2 CPU Mark 7,344 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB M.2 SSD USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB-C (data + DP 1.4) Expandability Upgradeable DDR4 memory, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 8 GB 256 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $370.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 SSD USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C (display-capable). Expandability 16GB DDR4 in one SO-DIMM slot with a second slot free, dual M.2 2280 slots for NVMe/SATA SSDs (up to 4TB total storage) Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 2 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 50.8 mm) Weight 1.79 lbs (0.81 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box KAMRUI Pinova P1 Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, user manual

See every AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 4300U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 3500U configuration in the chart

Seven USB ports and two M.2 slots in a 5-inch chassis

The KAMRUI Pinova P1 measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 2.0 inches and weighs 1.79 pounds, small enough to disappear behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket. The plastic chassis carries orange ventilation grilles. Two USB-A ports, one USB-C port with display output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and the power button sit on the front panel. The rear adds four more USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, and the DC power input. On the R2544 build, four of the USB-A ports are USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two are USB 2.0; KAMRUI lists all six as USB 3.2 on the 7330U and 4300U builds.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 is a quad-core, eight-thread Zen+ processor with a base clock of 3.35 GHz and boost up to 3.7 GHz. Its PassMark CPU Mark score of approximately 7,697 gives it enough throughput for web browsing, Microsoft Office, email, and video streaming. The integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics decode 4K video in hardware, so Netflix and YouTube play back smoothly at high resolutions. A dozen browser tabs alongside a few office applications stay workable, while video editing or very large spreadsheets run into the limits of the chip.

The Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U is also a quad-core, eight-thread chip, but on Zen 3 cores with an 8MB L3 cache, a 2.3 GHz base clock, and a 4.3 GHz boost. PassMark scores it at about 12,005, roughly 55 percent above the R2544’s multi-core result, and the higher boost clock helps single-threaded work such as page loads and spreadsheet recalculation. AMD rates it for dual-channel DDR4-3200 and up to 64GB of memory. The 8GB configuration is the one to skip for a heavy browser and Office workload; the 16GB configuration leaves room for the same multitasking the R2544 build handles, with more processor headroom behind it.

The Ryzen 3 4300U is a four-core, four-thread Zen 2 chip that boosts to 3.7 GHz and scores about 7,344 on PassMark, close to the R2544. It lacks simultaneous multithreading, so it has half the threads of the other two chips. KAMRUI sells it in 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations, and the 1TB configuration is the largest SSD any P1 build ships with.

Wireless is dual-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz; with no WiFi 6, a newer router’s extra headroom goes unused. Bluetooth 4.2 connects keyboards, mice, and headphones, and a single Gigabit Ethernet port covers wired networking. Storage expands through the two M.2 2280 slots on the R2544 model, which take NVMe or SATA drives. Mini PC Review’s hands-on with this R2544 model lists up to 4TB total across the pair, with a drive of up to 2TB in each slot.

Which P1 build to buy

The 16GB Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U build has the most processor headroom. The 4300U and R2544 builds trail it by a wide margin on multi-core work, so they make sense only at a clearly lower price. Every build has WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2; for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 in a similar small box, compare the Intel N100 Beelink Mini S12 Pro. Our guide to Wildcat Lake mini PCs covers the newer Intel chips in the budget tier.

Our Mini PC Comparison Chart lists it next to other models.

Reviewer Insights

Tech Guy Beau

Tech Guy Beau opened up the Ryzen Embedded R2544 build of the Pinova P1 and tested it for noise, power draw, and storage speed. With a decibel meter next to the running machine, he said, “It’s supposed to be a quiet, cool, silent, low power machine. Not actually sure why I’m showing you the DB meter. There is no sound.” He traced the airflow in through the perimeter grille and out the top, noting the bottom vents are decorative, and measured idle power under 10 watts. He noted two configuration limits without treating either as a problem: the populated M.2 slot holds a SATA drive that tops out near 500 MB/s (“SATA totally fine. Still an SSD”), and the machine ships with a single removable memory stick, which he said leaves CPU performance on the table until a second stick makes it dual-channel. He placed it in the low-demand tier rather than the workstation tier: “You’re not going to be ripping Geekbench 5 or something on here, obviously… it’s a little box that you use to put under the TV.”

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions