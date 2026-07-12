14 configurations across 9 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Core 3 304 is a 2026 chip from Intel’s Wildcat Lake family, sold as part of the Core processors (Series 3) line and launched in the second quarter of 2026. It is built on the Intel 18A process and has an unusual core layout: one performance core that boosts to 4.3 GHz plus four low-power efficiency cores that reach 3.3 GHz, for five cores and five threads with 6MB of cache. According to Intel’s spec page, it runs at a 15W base power with a 35W maximum turbo power, and it supports Thunderbolt 4.

Nine models in the catalog use the Core 3 304, from the Beelink EQi 304 with 10GbE to the ACEMAGIC Kron K5 and the small MINISFORUM M2 Air-304. The chip also carries an NPU that Intel rates at 15 TOPS (INT8), along with Intel Graphics built from a single Xe-core that runs at up to 2.3 GHz. Intel lists AV1 encode and decode, Quick Sync Video, and support for three displays.

One limit shapes every system built on it. Intel’s spec page lists a single memory channel, with up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 or LPDDR5X-7467. That puts it in the same single-channel class as the N150, which matters for graphics and memory-heavy work more than for office tasks.

Performance

The Core 3 304 has a PassMark CPU Mark of 12,261. That is about 130% higher than the Intel Processor N150 (5,326) and about 111% higher than the Intel Processor N97 (5,800). It also sits about 15% above the older AMD Ryzen 3 5400U (10,695). Above it, the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U scores 15,028, about 23% higher, and the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U scores 16,650, about 36% higher.

The single performance core is the main gain over the N-series. In CNX Software’s Beelink EQi review, the Core 3 304 scored 1,732 single-core and 4,863 multi-core in Cinebench R23, against 918 and 2,927 for an N100 system and 1,030 and 4,505 for a Core i3-N305 system. The same review found that a Ryzen 5 7530U system won on multi-core (6,157) and 3D graphics, while the Core 3 304 won on single-core speed and memory bandwidth.

Power draw is low. CNX Software measured 5.7 to 6.2 watts at idle on Wi-Fi, 13.4 to 15.3 watts during 4K60 YouTube playback, and 30 to 32.2 watts for the first seconds of a Cinebench multi-core run, settling to 19.5 watts on longer runs. The highest CPU temperature it saw was 86°C, with fan noise of 39.8 to 40.4 dBA measured 5 cm from the top under load. Tom’s Hardware’s M2 Air-304 review also found that machine quiet and low in power use, but rated its creator-task performance as weak and said only old or lightweight games and emulators are playable.

Ideal Use Cases

The Core 3 304 suits a home office desktop, a family computer, or a small media machine. Browsing, office suites, video calls, and 4K playback all run within its range, and the single-core gain over the N100 shows up in how quickly apps open and pages load. Its low idle draw makes it a reasonable always-on box for a home server with a few containers, file sharing, or network services, and models with fast networking such as the EQi 304 lean into that role.

It is not a machine for heavy creative work. Tom’s Hardware rated the M2 Air-304 weak in creator tasks, and the single Xe-core limits gaming to older and lighter titles. Anyone who compiles code, edits video, or runs several virtual machines should look higher in the catalog, where dual-channel memory and more cores make a larger difference than the 304’s fast single core.

Thunderbolt support depends on the model, not only the chip. CNX Software found the Thunderbolt 4 ports on its EQi unit unreliable, said it could not recommend the computer at that stage, and hoped a driver fix would follow, while the Kron K5 has no Thunderbolt port at all. Check the exact ports before buying if you plan to use a Thunderbolt dock or an external GPU.

What to Look For

Memory is the first thing to check, because the chip uses one channel no matter how the system is built. The Kron K5 uses soldered LPDDR5 that cannot be upgraded, and the EQi 304 uses soldered LPDDR5 on its 16GB build but a single DDR5 SO-DIMM slot on its 24GB and 32GB builds. The M2 Air-304 has one SO-DIMM slot that takes up to 64GB. For a machine you plan to keep for years, a socketed slot is the safer choice.

Storage also varies. The EQi 304 ships with UFS 3.1 onboard storage and adds two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, while the Kron K5 has two M.2 2280 slots behind a tool-less lid and the M2 Air-304 has one PCIe 4.0 x4 slot. Networking separates the models too: the EQi 304 pairs 10GbE with 2.5GbE, the M2 Air-304 has two 2.5GbE ports and a USB4 port, and the Kron K5 has one 2.5GbE port.

List prices for complete Core 3 304 systems run from about $380 to $715, and the barebone M2 Air-304 lists at $263.