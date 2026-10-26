Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304)

Published on October 26, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304) is a small Windows desktop for office work in a home or small office that keeps its files on a fast NAS. The case is about 4.4 inches square, the power supply sits inside it, and the back carries a 10GbE port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Its 12GB of memory is soldered to the board, and Beelink sells no other amount. Buyers who expect to need more memory, or a second Ethernet port, should look at the larger Beelink EQi 304 instead.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 10GbE RJ45 port for fast transfers to a NAS or server 12GB of LPDDR5 is soldered, with no larger configuration Two Thunderbolt 4 ports at 40Gbps with DisplayPort 1.4 Memory runs single-channel, which limits graphics and multi-threaded work Built-in 45W power supply, no external brick Only one Ethernet port, where the EQi 304 adds a 2.5GbE port Three 4K 60Hz displays from HDMI plus both Thunderbolt ports M.2 slots are PCIe 4.0 x2 and x1, so neither runs at full x4 speed Two M.2 2280 slots add up to 8TB beside the 512GB onboard flash A single Xe3 graphics core rules out modern gaming Weighs 0.82 pounds Wi-Fi 6E support is unconfirmed, since Beelink lists both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E

Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304) Comparison Chart

Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304) Price List Price: $429.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 12GB/512GB/Intel Core 3 304 Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 12,261 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core 3 304 5-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR5, single-channel (Soldered LPDDR5-5600, not upgradeable) Internal Storage 512 GB UFS 3.1 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.41 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches

(112.01 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm) Weight 0.82 lbs (0.37 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 10 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort DP 1.4 via both Thunderbolt 4 ports VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-C (10Gbps). Rear: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports 2 OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, AC power cable, HDMI cable (100cm), user manual Expandability 12GB LPDDR5 soldered, not upgradeable. Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots to 8TB.

See every Intel Core 3 304 configuration in the chart

Ports, storage, and the Core 3 304

Without its rubber feet the case is about 4.4 inches square and 1.5 inches tall, and the bare unit weighs 0.82 pounds. The front panel holds a power LED, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-A 3.2 port at 10Gbps, a USB-C port at 10Gbps for data, the power button, and a clear CMOS pinhole. The back carries the AC inlet, the 10GbE RJ45 jack, an HDMI output rated for 4K at 60Hz, two USB 2.0 ports, and the two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Beelink notes that the Thunderbolt ports do not accept power, so the machine always runs from the internal supply. The product page also lists Wake-on-LAN and an automatic power-on setting.

The Intel Core 3 304 has five cores and five threads: one performance core that boosts to 4.3GHz and four low-power efficiency cores that reach 3.3GHz, with 6MB of cache and a 15W base power rating. Its PassMark CPU Mark of about 12,303 puts it in the everyday-productivity tier, comfortable for office suites, browsing, and video calls. The integrated graphics are a single Xe3 core that Beelink rates at up to 2.3GHz. Beelink quotes 24 TOPS of AI throughput across the chip, and Intel’s specification sheet credits 15 TOPS of that to the NPU. Intel launched the chip in 2026.

Storage starts with 512GB of UFS 3.1 flash on the board. Two M.2 2280 slots sit under a heatsink for NVMe drives up to 4TB each, but they are wired differently: the first runs at PCIe 4.0 x2 and the second at PCIe 4.0 x1, so the faster drive belongs in the first slot. Memory is 12GB of LPDDR5-5600, soldered in place, and the Core 3 304 provides only one memory channel. Wireless comes from a MediaTek MT7922 module with Bluetooth 5.2. Beelink calls it Wi-Fi 6 in its specification table and Wi-Fi 6E in its feature list, so 6E support is unconfirmed. The box includes a 100cm HDMI cable, an AC power cable, and a user manual, with no VESA mounting bracket listed.

How the EQ mini differs from the EQi 304

Beelink launched the EQ mini, the EQi, and the ME Pro NAS together in May 2026, all on the Core 3 304 with 10GbE and two 40Gbps ports. The EQi 304 is the larger of the two desktops at about 5 inches square, with an 85W internal supply, a second Ethernet port at 2.5GbE, and memory options up to a 64GB SO-DIMM. The EQ mini drops the 2.5GbE port and the memory slot to fit a smaller case with a 45W supply. The processor, the onboard UFS storage, the M.2 layout, and the rear Thunderbolt 4 pair are the same on both.

Reviewers have measured the same chip in the EQi 304, and its page has their speed, power draw, and noise results. The EQ mini runs that chip on the same single memory channel, so those numbers apply to the processor, though the smaller case and 45W supply could change fan noise and sustained clocks. Beelink quotes a 32 dB noise level for the EQ mini.

The Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) shares the name and the small footprint but is a different machine. It has two HDMI ports and Gigabit Ethernet in place of the 10GbE jack and Thunderbolt 4 ports, and it uses the older Intel N150 chip.

Should you buy it?

The EQ mini makes sense on a cramped desk wired to a 10GbE NAS or server, where the fast network port and three-monitor support matter more than memory headroom. The Core 3 304 is enough for office work and browsing, and with the supply inside the case there is one power cord to route. Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on suit a machine that stays on all day.

It is a poor fit if you may outgrow 12GB of memory, since none of it can be replaced, or if you need a second Ethernet port. Games are also out with one Xe3 graphics core on single-channel memory. The Beelink EQi 304 adds an upgradeable memory slot and a 2.5GbE port on the same chip, and the Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) covers basic desk work without 10GbE. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines up the specifications side by side.

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