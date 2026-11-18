19 configurations across 8 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed 2.00 GHz up to 4.50 GHz

The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is a 8-core, 16-thread AMD processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.00 GHz to 4.50 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 16,835, the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U offers strong performance for a Mini PC processor. It handles productivity workloads, light content creation, and multi-monitor setups comfortably, making it a capable desktop replacement.

Compare the 8 current models in the table above.