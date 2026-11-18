AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Mini PCs: 8 Models Compared
- Models
- 8
- 19 configurations
- List prices
- $420.00 to $699.00
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 5 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 1 model
OCuLink: 0 models
- Data last updated
- November 18, 2026
Every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration
19 configurations across 8 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Amd
- Cores
- 8 cores
- Threads
- 16
- Speed
- 2.00 GHz up to 4.50 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 16,835
The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is a 8-core, 16-thread AMD processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.00 GHz to 4.50 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 16,835, the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U offers strong performance for a Mini PC processor. It handles productivity workloads, light content creation, and multi-monitor setups comfortably, making it a capable desktop replacement.
Compare the 8 current models in the table above.