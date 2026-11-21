8 configurations across 4 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 3 5400U is the entry chip of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 laptop line, launched in January 2021 under the codename Cezanne. AMD’s spec page lists four cores and eight threads, a 2.6 GHz base clock with boost up to 4.0 GHz, 2MB of L2 and 8MB of L3 cache, TSMC’s 7nm process, and a 15W default TDP that system makers can set anywhere from 10 to 25W. Memory support covers DDR4 up to 3200 MT/s and LPDDR4 up to 4266 MT/s, and storage runs over PCIe 3.0.

The integrated GPU is AMD Radeon Graphics with six graphics cores at 1600 MHz. NotebookCheck’s spec page describes the chip as four of the eight Zen 3 cores in the Cezanne design and calls it “the slowest U-series processor of the Cezanne generation at launch.” Even so, its CPU Mark sits well ahead of the older Zen+ chips found in the cheapest AMD mini PCs.

The chip is five years old, and mini PC makers use it in budget boxes with two network ports and room to upgrade. In NotebookCheck’s write-up of the BOSGAME E5 Plus, Anil Ganti noted that the Zen 3 based 5400U replaces the Ryzen 3 5300U used in the earlier E5, and called it a “somewhat aged APU.”

Performance

The 5400U has a PassMark CPU Mark of 10,695. That is about 58 percent above the Ryzen 5 3500U at 6,757 and about 61 percent above the Ryzen 5 3501U at 6,659, even though all three have four cores and eight threads. The 5400U has newer Zen 3 cores, twice the L3 cache of the 3500U, and support for faster DDR4-3200 memory. The 5400U is also about 46 percent ahead of the Ryzen 3 4300U at 7,344 and about 41 percent ahead of the Ryzen 5 3550H at 7,598.

Newer chips in the catalog score higher. The Intel Core 3 304 scores 12,261, about 15 percent above the 5400U. The six-core Ryzen 5 7430U scores 15,028 and the Ryzen 7 5700U scores 15,343, both about 40 percent or more above it. The 5400U’s four cores are enough for office work and light server jobs, but they fill up faster when several heavy tasks run at once.

The six-core Radeon GPU handles video playback, multi-monitor desktops, and older or lighter games. It has fewer graphics cores than the Vega 8 in the 3500U, but it runs at a higher clock and has faster memory to work with.

Ideal Use Cases

A 5400U mini PC suits office suites, many browser tabs, video calls, and streaming on a desk or behind a monitor. The GMKtec NucBox M5S fits that role with support for three displays, two memory slots, and a VESA bracket in the box.

The chip also fits a small home server, router, or firewall. The M5S, the ORIGIMAGIC N5, and the BOSGAME E5 Plus all have two 2.5GbE ports, which suits a software router or a NAS front end. Eight threads leave room for a few containers or a light virtual machine next to the main job. Large compile jobs, video rendering, and several virtual machines at once are better served by the 7430U or 5700U.

What to Look For

The models in the catalog differ mostly in storage and memory. The M5S has two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots that take up to 64GB, two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots (the first also takes SATA drives), dual 2.5GbE, and Wi-Fi 6E; GMKtec also sells it as a barebone kit with no memory, storage, or operating system. The ORIGIMAGIC N5 has two 2.5GbE ports, two DDR4-3200 slots, and two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots with one free.

The BOSGAME E5 Plus also has two 2.5GbE ports and two memory slots, but its boot drive is an M.2 SATA SSD; the second M.2 slot is NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 and ships empty. A SATA boot drive is slower to load applications than an NVMe drive, so plan on moving the system to the free NVMe slot if speed matters.

Memory matters because the GPU shares system RAM. An 8GB configuration works for light office use; 16GB in two matched sticks keeps both memory channels busy and leaves room for browser tabs and the GPU’s share.

Power settings vary as well. AMD lets makers set this chip anywhere from 10 to 25W, so two 5400U boxes can score differently in the same test; the M5S offers silent, balanced, and performance modes, which lets the owner choose.

Wireless varies too: the M5S has Wi-Fi 6E, while the N5 and E5 Plus have Wi-Fi 5. For a machine that sits on Ethernet, that matters less.

List prices for 5400U models run from about $220 to $600, with a barebone M5S kit at about $270. Ryzen 5 3500U models list from about $170 to $540, so the 5400U’s higher CPU Mark is worth weighing against those prices before choosing the older chip.