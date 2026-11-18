20 configurations across 11 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3500U is a laptop processor from 2019 that now turns up in budget mini PCs. AMD’s spec page lists four cores and eight threads, a 2.1 GHz base clock with boost up to 3.7 GHz, 2MB of L2 and 4MB of L3 cache, a 12nm process, and a Q1 2019 launch. The default TDP is 15W, but AMD allows a configurable range of 12 to 35W, so the same chip runs faster or slower depending on how each mini PC maker sets up its BIOS.

The integrated GPU is Radeon Vega 8, with eight graphics cores at up to 1200 MHz, and the memory controller takes dual-channel DDR4 at up to 2400 MT/s. TechRadar’s Mark Pickavance calls it “a 12nm chip from the Zen+ era.” That age shows in the platform: DDR4 only, and PCIe 3.0 for storage. What the chip still brings to a budget box is eight threads, two memory channels, and a larger GPU than Intel’s N-series parts.

A newer model number, the Ryzen 5 3501U, carries the same specifications on AMD’s site, and mini PCs with either chip sell in the same price band. The Ryzen 5 3501U hub covers those models.

Performance

The 3500U has a PassMark CPU Mark of 6,757. That is about 27 percent ahead of the Intel Processor N150 at 5,326 and about 17 percent ahead of the Intel Processor N97 at 5,800. The next AMD chips up the list are close: the Ryzen 3 4300U scores 7,344, about 9 percent higher, and the Ryzen 5 3550H scores 7,598, about 12 percent higher. The Ryzen 3 5400U, a 2021 Zen 3 chip with the same four cores and eight threads, scores 10,695, roughly 58 percent more.

Benchmarks run on a real machine put the CPU closer to Intel’s budget chips than the CPU Mark gap suggests. In TechRadar’s review of the GMKtec G10, the 3500U scored 3,049 in Geekbench 6 multi-core against 3,109 for an Intel N100 system with DDR5 memory, and 191 against 195 in Cinebench 2024 multi-core. The reviewer wrote that the N100 “does achieve parity on some scores, but on others, it’s massively outgunned.”

Graphics are where the 3500U pulls away. The same review measured 763 in 3DMark Time Spy against 367 for the N100 system, and 1,980 against 1,140 in Fire Strike. Those figures are well ahead of Intel’s N-series graphics but far below what current 3D games expect, so the Vega 8 suits older titles, light games, and emulation rather than new releases.

Power settings change the results. TechRadar found that the G10 shipped in its Balanced BIOS mode with 3GB of memory reserved for the GPU, and it got “substantially better results” after switching to Performance mode and automatic memory allocation. Any 3500U box can behave differently depending on where its maker sets the power limit inside that 12 to 35W range.

Ideal Use Cases

A 3500U mini PC fits a desk that runs office documents, web browsing, video calls, and streaming. The GMKtec G10 and G11 Plus both list three 4K display outputs, which suits a home office or a reception desk. The chip also makes sense for someone who wants a little more graphics headroom than an N100 or N150 box offers, for example for older games or retro emulation on a TV.

Several models target network and server duty. The GMKtec G11 Plus has two 2.5GbE ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and two M.2 slots, and it is also sold as a barebone kit. The BOSGAME E4 Air has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and socketed DDR4 memory. Either layout works as a software router, firewall, or small file server, where eight threads leave room for a few containers alongside the main job.

The limits are clear. Video editing, large code builds, and several virtual machines at once will run slowly on four Zen+ cores, and the chip’s DDR4-2400 ceiling holds back both the CPU and the GPU. Buyers who need that kind of work should look at the Ryzen 3 5400U or a six- or eight-core chip instead.

What to Look For

Check the power mode first. The G10 review shows that a box can ship in a conservative BIOS profile, so look for a model that exposes a Performance setting and switch to it if the box feels slow.

Memory matters on this chip because the GPU shares it. Two SO-DIMM slots filled with matching sticks give the Vega 8 both memory channels; a single stick halves the bandwidth. Configurations with 8GB are fine for light office work, while 16GB gives more room for browser tabs and keeps the GPU’s reserved memory from crowding out applications.

Storage interfaces vary more than the chip does. The GMKtec G10 has two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots and a 2.5GbE port, while the E4 Air ships with an M.2 SATA drive and keeps its second M.2 slot free. A SATA boot drive works, but an NVMe drive in a PCIe slot loads applications faster, so check the slot type before buying or upgrading.

List prices for 3500U models run from about $170 for a barebone G11 Plus to about $540 for a 16GB/512GB build. Ryzen 3 5400U models list from about $220 to $600, so compare both before settling on the older chip.