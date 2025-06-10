Getorli GT100

Updated on October 24, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB Add

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The Getorli GT100 is a budget mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor and integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The processor uses an older Zen+ architecture from 2019, but the Vega 8 GPU outperforms the integrated graphics in modern Intel N100 and N150 chips, which is enough for light gaming and multimedia tasks. The compact 5-inch square chassis still fits a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and the mounting hardware for it comes in the box. The 3550H builds listed from $210 for 16GB/512GB but are no longer sold on Amazon. Getorli now sells the GT100 with a Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 3501U, both also with Vega 8 graphics, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Vega 8 GPU outperforms Intel N100/N150 in gaming Uses older Zen+ architecture (2019), less power efficient 2.5” SATA bay with bracket and cable included Limited to OEM graphics drivers, no official AMD support Dual RAM slots allow memory upgrades No DisplayPort output MicroSD card reader Ryzen 5 3550H builds have WiFi 5 only, no WiFi 6 Thermal shielding over the RAM, tidy internal build Only one substantive independent review VESA mount kit included Single Gigabit Ethernet port

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Getorli GT100 Comparison Chart

7 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB Ryzen 5 3550H CPU Mark 7,598 16 GB 512 GB 3.4 $210.98 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,598 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 16GB/1TB Ryzen 5 3550H CPU Mark 7,598 16 GB 1 TB 3.4 $239.98 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,598 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 32GB/1TB Ryzen 5 3550H CPU Mark 7,598 32 GB 1 TB 3.8 $319.98 Details Performance Rating 3.8 CPU Mark 7,598 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 3501U Ryzen 5 3501U CPU Mark 6,659 16 GB 512 GB 3.3 $309.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,659 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3501U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3501U Ryzen 5 3501U CPU Mark 6,659 8 GB 256 GB 2.9 $229.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 6,659 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3501U RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 16 GB 512 GB 3.3 $310.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 5 3500U Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 8 GB 256 GB 2.9 $230.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.02 x 4.43 x 1.57 inches

(127.51 x 112.52 x 39.88 mm) Weight 2.05 lbs (0.93 kg) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C located on front panel Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5" SATA bay with mounting bracket and cable included) Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 65W power adapter, VESA mount bracket with screws, HDMI cable, 2.5" SATA bay bracket and cable, user manual Expandability RAM upgradable via 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, storage expandable via M.2 2280 NVMe slot and internal 2.5" SATA bay

See every AMD Ryzen 5 3501U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 3500U configuration in the chart

Models in this family The Getorli GT100 has the AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and a list price of $210.98. The other models in this line: Getorli GT103 (Ryzen 5 6600H / Ryzen 7 6800H) AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$389.99

Getorli GT103 AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$399.99

Getorli GT106 older model AMD Ryzen 7 H 255, 16 GB / 1 TB List price

$500.00

Design, performance, and ports

The chassis is blue-gray and measures approximately 5 by 4.4 by 1.6 inches, with a honeycomb ventilation pattern along the sides. The front panel carries the USB-C port and the power button; the rear holds the dual HDMI ports, the USB 3.2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and the power input. Inside, one reviewer found thermal shielding over the internal components.

The Ryzen 5 3550H has four cores and eight threads running up to 3.7GHz boost, which covers everyday computing. Its Radeon Vega 8 graphics run games better than the Intel UHD Graphics in competing N100-based mini PCs like the Beelink Mini S12 Pro, and they handle casual gaming, emulation, and 4K video playback that strains Intel’s budget parts. The trade is efficiency, since this older chip draws more power and runs hotter than modern Intel alternatives.

Ports run to triple USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, a single USB-C on the front, and dual HDMI 2.0 outputs for multi-monitor setups, plus Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 on the Ryzen 5 3550H builds; the Ryzen 5 3500U and 3501U builds list WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Storage can grow in two directions, through an M.2 NVMe slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay whose mounting hardware and SATA cable ship in the box. Video teardowns show a MicroSD card reader that the manufacturer does not advertise.

Reviewer Insights

Independent coverage of this model is thin. The Ryzen 5 3550H version has drawn one substantive measured review, from the YouTube channel EVO Tech. Other “Getorli” review videos in circulation cover different machines, the GT106 and the Ryzen 7 8745HS models, not the GT100 and its 3550H. Retail listings on Amazon and eBay supply spec sheets but no testing of their own.

EVO Tech’s measured review

In a roughly 25-minute review with teardown footage and gaming benchmarks, EVO Tech ran the GT100 through CPU, power, and gaming tests alongside an Intel N150 box for comparison. On the CPU side the Ryzen 5 3550H posted a Cinebench R23 score of 3368 multi-core and 825 single-core. Under gaming load the chip held sustained clocks of roughly 2.6 to 2.85 GHz with CPU temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s Celsius, so heat was never the limiting factor in his testing.

He showed a silver metal plate over the RAM, describing the modules as “wrapped up in essentially a heat shield there to act as a heat sink,” and said the interior “is better put together inside than some mini PCs that I’ve seen that are more expensive than this,” a level of care he noted “you don’t necessarily find in a lot of cheaper or smaller brands.” He confirmed the microSD card slot, the two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, and the built-in 2.5-inch SATA bay with its cable already mounted.

EVO Tech measured the GT100 pulling around 38 watts at the wall under load with a 40-watt peak, against roughly 26 watts (27-watt peak) for the N150 system he tested next to it.

The Radeon Vega 8 produced playable but modest framerates. At 1080p he recorded about 48 FPS average in Rainbow Six Siege (lowest settings with FSR Performance), about 73 FPS average in GRID 2 (medium settings), and about 57 FPS average in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (lowest settings). Of the Siege run he said “it pretty much is at a playable state,” and he was direct that the machine’s sweet spot is older games and emulation: “if you’re looking to put together an emulation system, if you’re looking to essentially play older Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era titles at a higher resolution than what those systems supported back then, well, this is still going to do a good job.”

“The performance numbers that we saw make it pretty competitive in its price category, but it’s nothing revolutionary,” he said, adding that “the big advantage of this is if you care about GPU performance more than anything else.” He also flagged the driver caveat: graphics updates come through OEM channels rather than AMD’s official packages.

The 3550H versus the N100 and N150 in 2026

The Ryzen 5 3550H is a 2019 Zen+ part. Its PassMark multi-thread score of about 7,598 sits well above the Intel N100 (around 5,300) and N150 (around 5,340) that dominate the sub-$250 mini PC shelf, and the Vega 8 graphics widen that lead further in games. Efficiency runs the other way, since a modern N150 does the same desktop work for roughly two-thirds the power. For buyers who value graphics performance over electricity draw, the measured numbers back the GT100’s pitch; for always-on, low-power duty, the Intel chips are the better fit.

Customer Reviews

The recurring praise in the GT100’s Amazon reviews is value and a small footprint for everyday tasks; Greg, a verified buyer, wrote “Small and compact but very capable for the size,” and others reported it handling web design, light Photoshop work, stock trading, and even running a CNC machine in a shop.

Owners disagree about fan noise. Verified buyer Broken Like Me gave it four stars and noted “fan noise is there, but barely noticeable in shop,” adding that it “Wouldn’t work for modern games” but handled CNC duty fine, while another verified buyer, K. M., said “The fan kicks in quite frequently so it’s louder than most.” The harshest review came from verified buyer Fragrance essentials, who rated it one star and wrote simply “Loud and slow, don’t recommend.” One buyer reported it doing well with PS2 emulation after some settings tweaks. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Vega 8 graphics over efficiency

The GT100 trades power efficiency for graphics performance. For casual games, emulators, and GPU-accelerated work without a discrete card, the Vega 8 integrated graphics beat Intel’s N100 and N150 alternatives. The 2.5-inch SATA bay with its mounting hardware, the VESA bracket, and the HDMI cable all ship in the box, which is a lot of kit for a budget mini PC.

The older Zen+ architecture draws more power and puts out more heat than modern competitors, graphics drivers arrive through OEM channels rather than AMD’s own, and there is no DisplayPort; the 3550H builds also lack WiFi 6. Anyone running a machine all day is better served elsewhere. The Ryzen 5 3500U and 3501U builds now on sale add WiFi 6, but EVO Tech tested the 3550H, not these chips.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts the GT100 next to other systems.

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