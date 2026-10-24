3 configurations across 1 model, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3550H is an odd fixture of the budget mini PC shelf: a laptop chip from early 2019 that keeps turning up inside brand-new machines years later. AMD announced it in January 2019 as part of the “Picasso” mobile family, built on the Zen+ microarchitecture and a 12nm process. It pairs four cores and eight threads (2.1 GHz base, up to 3.7 GHz) with Radeon RX Vega 8 integrated graphics (8 compute units, 512 shaders). Small-brand vendors buy it cheaply and drop it into compact desktops, which is why you still find it sold new today.

What makes it interesting in a mini PC is the graphics. The Vega 8 iGPU is meaningfully stronger than the graphics in the Intel N-series chips (N100, N97, N150) that dominate the same price bracket, so for light gaming, emulation, and GPU-accelerated media the 3550H can do things the little Intel boxes struggle with. The eight threads also give it a healthy multi-thread lead: its PassMark CPU Mark of about 7,598 sits well above the N100 (around 5,300) and N150 (around 5,340).

The catch is age. This is 2019 silicon with a default 35W TDP (configurable down toward 12W), and it never matched the efficiency of Intel’s low-power Alder Lake-N parts. It is a generation or two behind current Zen 4 mobile chips on both per-thread speed and power draw. Buy it for what it is: a cheap, capable-enough desktop with a graphics edge, not a modern efficient workhorse.

Performance

The Ryzen 5 3550H lands in the budget-to-lower-mainstream tier. Its CPU Mark of roughly 7,598 is a clear step up from the Intel N100 (around 5,300), N97 (around 5,790), and N150 (around 5,340) chips it competes with, mostly thanks to those eight threads doing real work in parallel: file compression, light photo editing, several apps at once. In everyday use that translates to smooth web browsing, responsive office apps, video conferencing, and 4K video playback without stutter.

Graphics are the headline. The Vega 8’s G3D mark of about 1,514 is roughly double the N100’s (around 760) and comfortably ahead of the N97 (around 900) and N150 (around 850). In practice, older and lighter games are playable at reduced settings and resolution, and emulation of past-generation consoles runs well. Modern AAA titles are still out of reach, so keep expectations at “casual” rather than “gaming rig.”

Where the chip shows its age is efficiency and outright horsepower against newer silicon. The default 35W envelope means these are actively cooled boxes with a fan that becomes audible under sustained load, and they draw noticeably more power than the far more efficient Intel N-series chips doing the same desktop work. Step up to a modern Zen 4 mini PC (a Ryzen 7 8845HS scores around 28,251) or even a last-generation Ryzen 5 5500U (around 12,568) and the 3550H is left well behind on throughput. It is a value play, not a performance one.

One architectural detail matters more than the spec sheet suggests: the Vega 8 graphics lean heavily on memory bandwidth, so dual-channel RAM (two SODIMMs rather than one) makes a real difference to graphics performance. Most of these boxes have two memory slots, so this is easy to get right; just avoid single-stick configurations if graphics matter to you.

Ideal Use Cases

A 3550H mini PC is a sensible pick for a cheap secondary desktop, a home-office machine for browsing, documents, and calls, or a living-room media box handling 4K playback. The graphics headroom makes it a better emulation and light-gaming host than an equivalently priced Intel N-series box, which is the main reason to choose it over one. The models we track ship with Windows 11 and run Linux well, so a low-cost tinkering machine works too.

It also suits buyers who value expandability. Because these are built around a laptop-class socketed platform, most 3550H boxes give you two DDR4 SODIMM slots (upgradable to 32GB) and an M.2 NVMe slot; some add a 2.5-inch SATA bay for a second drive. A couple carry dual Gigabit Ethernet, which opens up light home-lab, router, or firewall duty.

Where it does not fit is anything demanding. Video editing, heavy compilation, 3D work, and modern gaming will expose the older architecture quickly. If low power draw and silence are the priority (an always-on home server, for instance), a low-power Intel N100 is the calmer, cheaper-to-run choice despite its weaker graphics.

What to Look For

Start with memory. Confirm two SODIMM slots and, ideally, a dual-channel (2x8GB) configuration rather than a single 16GB stick, both for future upgrades to 32GB and for the graphics benefit noted above. Storage is next: an M.2 NVMe slot is standard, but a 2.5-inch SATA bay (present on some models) is a bonus if you want bulk storage cheaply.

Check the connectivity carefully against what you need. Most 3550H boxes are Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, not the current Wi-Fi 6, and Ethernet is usually a single Gigabit port, though a few offer dual Gigabit. Display output ranges from dual HDMI to HDMI-plus-DisplayPort-plus-USB-C for triple monitors, so match the ports to your desk. Finally, remember these are fan-cooled and built to a price: plastic chassis and some fan noise under load come with the territory. For a cheap, upgradeable, graphics-capable little desktop, that is a fair trade; just know the chip is a 2019 part sold new.