ORIGIMAGIC C8
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The ORIGIMAGIC C8 is a small office desktop for people who work across several screens: it drives four 4K monitors at once. The processor is an entry-level AMD chip from 2021, so the C8 suits spreadsheets, dashboards, browsing, and video calls, not gaming or heavy creative work. It shares its processor with the ORIGIMAGIC N5, which trades the second HDMI and USB-C ports for two 2.5GbE jacks and a full-speed second drive slot.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Four 4K 60Hz displays at once over two HDMI 2.0 and two USB-C ports
|Four-core Ryzen 3 5400U is a 2021 entry-level chip
|One 2.5GbE port (Realtek RTL8125G)
|Second drive slot takes M.2 2242 SATA drives only
|Two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB
|Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, where newer boxes ship Wi-Fi 6 or 6E
|Small and light at about 4.4 inches square and 1 pound
|Two of the four USB-A ports are USB 2.0
|VESA mount in the box
|No SD card reader and no USB4 or Thunderbolt
ORIGIMAGIC C8 Comparison Chart
ORIGIMAGIC C8
|Price
List Price: $599.99
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 5400U
|Performance Rating
|3.6
|CPU Mark
|10,695
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Quad-core 2.60 Ghz (max 4.00 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200, dual-channel)
|Internal Storage
|512 GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.37 x 4.37 x 1.57 inches
(111 x 111 x 39.88 mm)
|Weight
|0.99 lbs (0.45 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|DP Alt Mode on both USB-C (4K 60Hz)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C
Front: 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB-C 10Gbps (DP Alt Mode)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, user guide
|Expandability
|Two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB. Free M.2 2242 SATA slot, up to 2TB.
See every AMD Ryzen 3 5400U configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- GMKtec NucBox M5S
- ORIGIMAGIC N5
- BOSGAME E5 Plus
- GMKtec NucBox M2
- MSI PRO DP21 13M
- MINISFORUM M1 Lite
Ports and displays
The front panel holds two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10Gbps, a combo headphone and microphone jack, and an orange power button. The back has the barrel power input, two USB-C ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one RJ45 jack, and two USB 2.0 ports, laid out as two matching USB-C and HDMI stacks on either side of the network port. A Kensington lock slot sits on the side next to a honeycomb vent. The unit runs from a 19V, 3.42A power adapter.
Both USB-C ports carry DisplayPort video, and ORIGIMAGIC rates each of the four video outputs at 4K 60Hz with all four in use at once. A USB-C monitor plugs straight in; an older DisplayPort or HDMI screen on those ports needs a USB-C adapter or cable. ORIGIMAGIC rates both USB-C ports at 10Gbps for data.
The network port runs at 2.5Gbps on a Realtek RTL8125G controller, so a NAS or a fast home network is not held back by Gigabit Ethernet. Wireless is Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) with Bluetooth 5.0, and there is no SD card reader.
Memory, storage, and cooling
The 16GB of DDR4-3200 runs in dual-channel mode across two SO-DIMM slots, and ORIGIMAGIC lists support for up to 64GB. The Radeon graphics share that memory, so dual channel helps both the processor and the graphics. The boot drive is a 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD on a PCIe 3.0 x4 link.
The second drive slot takes only an M.2 2242 SATA SSD of up to 2TB, a shorter and slower drive type than the NVMe boot drive, so it suits a second drive for files and backups rather than a fast work drive. The N5 and the GMKtec NucBox M5S, which use the same chip, take a second full-size NVMe drive.
Cooling is a single blower fan over copper heat pipes and a finned heat sink, with vents on the top, the side, and the rear. ORIGIMAGIC rates the fan at 36dB. The chassis measures about 4.4 by 4.4 by 1.6 inches and weighs about 1 pound, and the included VESA bracket mounts it behind a monitor.
Ryzen 3 5400U and Radeon graphics
The AMD Ryzen 3 5400U has four Zen 3 cores and eight threads, a 2.6GHz base clock, a 4.0GHz boost, and 8MB of L3 cache, and it runs at a 15W power level. It scores about 10,695 in PassMark’s multi-thread CPU test. That handles office suites, many browser tabs, streaming, and video calls, with little headroom for large compile jobs, video rendering, or several virtual machines.
The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics have six compute units at up to 1600MHz. They decode 4K video and drive the four desktop displays, and they run older games and retro emulation, but current 3D games need low settings and a low resolution. The C8 ships with Windows 11 Pro, and ORIGIMAGIC also lists Ubuntu and Linux support.
Who should buy it
The C8 suits an office desk where one small box has to run three or four monitors. It also works as a media box or an always-on home server on a 2.5GbE link. The 16GB/512GB configuration is usable as shipped, and the two memory slots take up to 64GB later.
Skip it for current 3D games. Buyers who need two network ports or a fast second NVMe drive should look at the ORIGIMAGIC N5 or the GMKtec NucBox M5S, which use the same processor but stop at three displays. To line the C8 up against other models, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many monitors can the ORIGIMAGIC C8 run?
Four at once: two over HDMI 2.0 and two over the rear USB-C ports, each at up to 4K 60Hz.
Is the processor in the ORIGIMAGIC C8 a Ryzen 3 or a Ryzen 5?
It is the AMD Ryzen 3 5400U, a four-core, eight-thread Zen 3 chip from AMD’s 2021 laptop line, with a 2.6GHz base clock, a 4.0GHz boost, and integrated Radeon Graphics.
Can I add a second SSD to the ORIGIMAGIC C8?
Yes, but only an M.2 2242 SATA drive of up to 2TB. The second slot does not take NVMe drives or the longer 2280 size used by the boot drive.
How many Ethernet ports does the ORIGIMAGIC C8 have?
One 2.5GbE RJ45 port on the back, on a Realtek RTL8125G controller.
How is the C8 different from the ORIGIMAGIC N5?
Both use the Ryzen 3 5400U with Wi-Fi 5 and two memory slots. The C8 has two HDMI and two USB-C video outputs for four displays, one 2.5GbE port, and a second slot for M.2 2242 SATA drives. The N5 has HDMI, DisplayPort, and one USB-C for three displays, two 2.5GbE ports, and two full-speed M.2 2280 NVMe slots.
What comes in the box with the ORIGIMAGIC C8?
The mini PC, a power adapter, an HDMI cable, a VESA mount with screws, and a user guide. It ships with Windows 11 Pro.