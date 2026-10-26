ORIGIMAGIC C8

Published on October 26, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare

The ORIGIMAGIC C8 is a small office desktop for people who work across several screens: it drives four 4K monitors at once. The processor is an entry-level AMD chip from 2021, so the C8 suits spreadsheets, dashboards, browsing, and video calls, not gaming or heavy creative work. It shares its processor with the ORIGIMAGIC N5, which trades the second HDMI and USB-C ports for two 2.5GbE jacks and a full-speed second drive slot.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Four 4K 60Hz displays at once over two HDMI 2.0 and two USB-C ports Four-core Ryzen 3 5400U is a 2021 entry-level chip One 2.5GbE port (Realtek RTL8125G) Second drive slot takes M.2 2242 SATA drives only Two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, where newer boxes ship Wi-Fi 6 or 6E Small and light at about 4.4 inches square and 1 pound Two of the four USB-A ports are USB 2.0 VESA mount in the box No SD card reader and no USB4 or Thunderbolt

ORIGIMAGIC C8 Comparison Chart

ORIGIMAGIC C8 Price List Price: $599.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 5400U Performance Rating 3.6 CPU Mark 10,695 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Quad-core 2.60 Ghz (max 4.00 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200, dual-channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.37 x 4.37 x 1.57 inches

(111 x 111 x 39.88 mm) Weight 0.99 lbs (0.45 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DP Alt Mode on both USB-C (4K 60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB-C 10Gbps (DP Alt Mode) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, user guide Expandability Two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB. Free M.2 2242 SATA slot, up to 2TB.

See every AMD Ryzen 3 5400U configuration in the chart

Ports and displays

The front panel holds two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10Gbps, a combo headphone and microphone jack, and an orange power button. The back has the barrel power input, two USB-C ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one RJ45 jack, and two USB 2.0 ports, laid out as two matching USB-C and HDMI stacks on either side of the network port. A Kensington lock slot sits on the side next to a honeycomb vent. The unit runs from a 19V, 3.42A power adapter.

Both USB-C ports carry DisplayPort video, and ORIGIMAGIC rates each of the four video outputs at 4K 60Hz with all four in use at once. A USB-C monitor plugs straight in; an older DisplayPort or HDMI screen on those ports needs a USB-C adapter or cable. ORIGIMAGIC rates both USB-C ports at 10Gbps for data.

The network port runs at 2.5Gbps on a Realtek RTL8125G controller, so a NAS or a fast home network is not held back by Gigabit Ethernet. Wireless is Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) with Bluetooth 5.0, and there is no SD card reader.

Memory, storage, and cooling

The 16GB of DDR4-3200 runs in dual-channel mode across two SO-DIMM slots, and ORIGIMAGIC lists support for up to 64GB. The Radeon graphics share that memory, so dual channel helps both the processor and the graphics. The boot drive is a 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD on a PCIe 3.0 x4 link.

The second drive slot takes only an M.2 2242 SATA SSD of up to 2TB, a shorter and slower drive type than the NVMe boot drive, so it suits a second drive for files and backups rather than a fast work drive. The N5 and the GMKtec NucBox M5S, which use the same chip, take a second full-size NVMe drive.

Cooling is a single blower fan over copper heat pipes and a finned heat sink, with vents on the top, the side, and the rear. ORIGIMAGIC rates the fan at 36dB. The chassis measures about 4.4 by 4.4 by 1.6 inches and weighs about 1 pound, and the included VESA bracket mounts it behind a monitor.

Ryzen 3 5400U and Radeon graphics

The AMD Ryzen 3 5400U has four Zen 3 cores and eight threads, a 2.6GHz base clock, a 4.0GHz boost, and 8MB of L3 cache, and it runs at a 15W power level. It scores about 10,695 in PassMark’s multi-thread CPU test. That handles office suites, many browser tabs, streaming, and video calls, with little headroom for large compile jobs, video rendering, or several virtual machines.

The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics have six compute units at up to 1600MHz. They decode 4K video and drive the four desktop displays, and they run older games and retro emulation, but current 3D games need low settings and a low resolution. The C8 ships with Windows 11 Pro, and ORIGIMAGIC also lists Ubuntu and Linux support.

Who should buy it

The C8 suits an office desk where one small box has to run three or four monitors. It also works as a media box or an always-on home server on a 2.5GbE link. The 16GB/512GB configuration is usable as shipped, and the two memory slots take up to 64GB later.

Skip it for current 3D games. Buyers who need two network ports or a fast second NVMe drive should look at the ORIGIMAGIC N5 or the GMKtec NucBox M5S, which use the same processor but stop at three displays. To line the C8 up against other models, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions